Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Atletico are just as bad as United this season.
Atletico sets up well to counter attack them
Rashford turns 25 later this year too. As much as I admire him for his off-pitch work, I genuinely can't see him becoming the player he was touted to be

Dare I say it, if he wasn't so highly respected and admired for his charity work then he'd probably get the same flack as Delle Alli

It also wouldn't surprise me in the slightest if he wound up at the likes of Everton within the next 2 years     

Yeah I think so too, although they might hold onto him in the hope that he develops his game, despite that looking less and less likely each year.

As an attacking youngster when you have Mourinho and as a footballer when you have Solskjaer as your coaches, it's always going to be detrimental to your development.
