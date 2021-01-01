Rashford turns 25 later this year too. As much as I admire him for his off-pitch work, I genuinely can't see him becoming the player he was touted to be



Dare I say it, if he wasn't so highly respected and admired for his charity work then he'd probably get the same flack as Delle Alli



It also wouldn't surprise me in the slightest if he wound up at the likes of Everton within the next 2 years



Yeah I think so too, although they might hold onto him in the hope that he develops his game, despite that looking less and less likely each year.As an attacking youngster when you have Mourinho and as a footballer when you have Solskjaer as your coaches, it's always going to be detrimental to your development.