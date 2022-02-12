« previous next »
Ragy hasn't got a Scooby

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Yesterday at 03:09:17 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 02:25:42 pm
Was Klopp really a student of the "Godfather of pressing"?

No he wasn't, that's just a myth invented to make Ragy look better than he is in reality.

Klopp learnt from Wolfgang Frank while Frank was Manager of Mainz and Klopp was still playing and he was one of the few people in Germany who understood Franks methods, which was why Mainz turned to Klopp according to Honigstein in his Klopp biography. Frank himself had studied Arrigo Saachi when he was at Milan, he rocked up there and asked to watch training and brought what he learnt back to Mainz. Ragy was managing in Germany at the same time as Klopp managed Mainz, Hannover I think was the team when they played each other.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Yesterday at 03:10:46 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 02:25:42 pm
Was Klopp really a student of the "Godfather of pressing"?

Caught a few there!
Those whom the Gods would destroy, they first make mad.

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Yesterday at 04:06:10 pm
Klopp hadn't even seen a football til he was shown one at the Rangnick academy of pressing

also Sancho looks good lately so that's something at least. the other guy who I need not name nearly killed my liking for football the other week so good to see a good young player who isn't a scummer
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Yesterday at 04:33:51 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 04:06:10 pm
Klopp hadn't even seen a football til he was shown one at the Rangnick academy of pressing

also Sancho looks good lately so that's something at least. the other guy who I need not name nearly killed my liking for football the other week so good to see a good young player who isn't a scummer

Maybe replace good with 'better than he did'. He still looks like a £20 million footballer at best.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Yesterday at 04:34:41 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 04:06:10 pm
Klopp hadn't even seen a football til he was shown one at the Rangnick academy of pressing

also Sancho looks good lately so that's something at least. the other guy who I need not name nearly killed my liking for football the other week so good to see a good young player who isn't a scummer

Haven't watched you guys recently. Has he got any quicker?
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Yesterday at 04:38:03 pm
Quote from: The Test on Yesterday at 04:34:41 pm
Haven't watched you guys recently. Has he got any quicker?

Instead of playing shit for an hour and then tapping out cos he's knackered, he's playing average for about an hour and then tapping out cos he's knackered.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Yesterday at 04:57:40 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 04:38:03 pm
Instead of playing shit for an hour and then tapping out cos he's knackered, he's playing average for about an hour and then tapping out cos he's knackered.
Doubter.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Yesterday at 05:11:08 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 06:38:47 am
Shows how poor the standard has been this year that theyre in the top 4.

The fact that West Ham and even Wolves are involved in the top 4 battle should tell you everything. We are back to the "Top 3", only this time it is LFC and the oil clubs ...
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Yesterday at 05:13:16 pm
Sancho just needs an unselfish father figure in the United team like Ronaldo,even Pogba to put an arm around his shoulder and show an example if he needs it.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Yesterday at 05:37:03 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 05:13:16 pm
Sancho just needs an unselfish father figure in the United team like Ronaldo,even Pogba to put an arm around his shoulder and show an example if he needs it.

Or Siuuunaldo could just spit on him, previous...
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Yesterday at 05:39:59 pm
I don't know if it's just me or does Sancho looks quite chubby?
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Yesterday at 05:42:28 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 05:39:59 pm
I don't know if it's just me or does Sancho looks quite chubby?

Perhaps one of the long list of unfit players in the United squad. He doesnt run much too.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Yesterday at 06:03:14 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 04:38:03 pm
Instead of playing shit for an hour and then tapping out cos he's knackered, he's playing average for about an hour and then tapping out cos he's knackered.

progress!
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Yesterday at 06:25:19 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 04:06:10 pm
Klopp hadn't even seen a football til he was shown one at the Rangnick academy of pressing

also Sancho looks good lately so that's something at least. the other guy who I need not name nearly killed my liking for football the other week so good to see a good young player who isn't a scummer
Youve hired Wolfgang Frank as your next manger? Or maybe Sacchi!

Those are Klopps managerial idols my leftie friend
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Yesterday at 09:01:45 pm
They have been charged with failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion in the Brighton game.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Yesterday at 09:03:28 pm
Must be an hohouh for the city of Manchestoh to have the inventor of football and the inventor of gegenpressing at their two top flight teams.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Yesterday at 10:26:30 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 02:25:42 pm
Was Klopp really a student of the "Godfather of pressing"?

No. They were both students of Wolfgang Frank. Rangnick just gave him some career advice, nothing to do with coaching. Hes (Rangnick) even denied the mentor stories. Its just United PR bluff to hype up the signing.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Yesterday at 10:30:18 pm
Quote from: Brissyred on Yesterday at 09:01:45 pm
They have been charged with failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion in the Brighton game.

Wonders never cease.  I reckon Ronaldo and Fernandes are currently sprinting down the motorway so they can scream their protests in the FAs face.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Yesterday at 10:44:57 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 10:26:30 pm
No. They were both students of Wolfgang Frank. Rangnick just gave him some career advice, nothing to do with coaching. Hes (Rangnick) even denied the mentor stories. Its just United PR bluff to hype up the signing.

Rangnick wasn't a "student" of Wolfgang Frank. He had his initial success at Ulm roughly at the same time when Frank was at Mainz and both started using four defenders instead of a sweeper/libero and two man-marking defenders next to him which was the norm back then in Germany. Frank got the idea from watching Sacchi's teams play and Rangnick got it when he saw Dinamo Kiev under Lobanovskyi play in a friendly in the 80s. Rangnick didn't invent football, but he and others like Frank played a big part in transforming German football in the 90s by bringing in a new approach.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Yesterday at 11:31:30 pm
United fans filling the net with how shit and lucky we are

After winning away in the San Siro, keeping a clean sheet Amd conceding no shots on target

😂😂😂

Self awareness = 0

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Today at 12:43:22 am
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:31:30 pm
United fans filling the net with how shit and lucky we are

After winning away in the San Siro, keeping a clean sheet Amd conceding no shots on target

😂😂😂

Self awareness = 0



Basically what it would take for United fans to give us ANY credit is for us to go into a big teams stadium and put in four goals in the first half and win 5-0 overall..maybe not even then. It would probably still be lucky.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Today at 01:00:53 am
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:43:22 am
Basically what it would take for United fans to give us ANY credit is for us to go into a big teams stadium and put in four goals in the first half and win 5-0 overall..maybe not even then. It would probably still be lucky.

Would probably just blame the manager .😁
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Today at 01:05:16 am
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:31:30 pm
United fans filling the net with how shit and lucky we are

After winning away in the San Siro, keeping a clean sheet Amd conceding no shots on target

😂😂😂

Self awareness = 0


When the Canaries get relegated, United will save a lot of money on second-hand scarves sales to give their talisman(s) bonuses. Money is the name of the game, winning without winning. Trophies are for sentimental losers.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Today at 01:29:01 am
I remember when my then 18 month old was watching Thomas the Tank Engine. He had a confused look on his face. I realized I'd selected Danish instead of English narration on the DVD.

That confused look reminds me of United players trying to understand the fundamentals of pressing.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Today at 01:44:34 am
Quote from: Brissyred on Yesterday at 09:01:45 pm
They have been charged with failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion in the Brighton game.

i imagine utd fans are lapping this up, of late all i hear them talk about is firmly rooted in their past and this is defo a blast from the past

enjoy red devils demons fiends spirits caspers cucks

got there in the end
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Today at 05:38:25 am
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 05:13:16 pm
Sancho just needs an unselfish father figure in the United team like Ronaldo,even Pogba to put an arm around his shoulder and show an example if he needs it.

Pretty sure Ronaldo parks across three parking spaces, one of which is Jadons.
