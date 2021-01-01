it's one of those that, in theory, you dont change the onfield decision, ie not a clear and obvious error



you can see it both ways, personally if that's us i consider mo is gonna get a chance there so red is fine but for all the man utd fans saying defo red card, you know they'd be saying the opposite about the covering defender if it was against them - like all fanbases, it's a close one for sure



the bottom line on the game is ralf looked at that game and knew brighton were the better team and utd couldn't go head to head with them and desperate for a win took the only approach he saw as giving them a chance for a win, counterattack ole ball, which is fair enough, shows he has humility, shows that shower of shite aint fit enough and can't follow instruction regardless of the training ground - he caved to the inevitable, this lot are shite and too lazy to do anything other than chase ball on the counter