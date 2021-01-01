« previous next »
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30880 on: Yesterday at 10:19:27 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 10:13:18 pm
:lmao geeeeez they're so fucking terrible, at times i just can't believe what im watching

Not really that surprising with that squad
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30881 on: Yesterday at 10:20:25 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 09:53:26 pm
He was great at taking pens

Thats a novel idea
This Klopp fella, hes not bad is he?

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30882 on: Yesterday at 10:21:13 pm »
Absolutely scandalous red card there.
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30883 on: Yesterday at 10:22:46 pm »
You score one goal against them and you're never going to lose
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30884 on: Yesterday at 10:27:20 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 10:21:13 pm
Absolutely scandalous red card there.

Yes it was a massive shock, let me tell you.
The world is like a mirror. If people are angry or upset when they talk to you, then perhaps they are reflecting yourself. Be open and be kind. Yeah, sometimes it can make you vunerable, but sometimes that kindness can go a long way. Peace x

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30885 on: Yesterday at 10:32:43 pm »
Quote from: TALBERT on Yesterday at 09:54:39 pm
Guys theyre back

There 37 year old forward scores against the run of play

Imagine what they will be like next season when hes 38 and a full season from the GODFATHER of German football

Which was why winning tonight and Ronaldo scoring is so important for everyone of us.

They will now find it harder to drop Ronaldo and also increase the likelihood that they will persist with Ragnick next season.

#progress
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30886 on: Yesterday at 10:35:15 pm »
They're back.
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30887 on: Yesterday at 10:38:02 pm »
rangnick aint getting the fulltime job, not happening, tonite (disappointingly, tho maybe realistically) he reverted back to ole ball, shedload of defenders and hit on the counterattack, which im pretty sure he will do at anfield, no way he's gonna come at us
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30888 on: Yesterday at 10:42:37 pm »
Quote from: Hymer Red on Yesterday at 10:20:25 pm
Thats a novel idea
Glad someone appreciated ghost town's wit.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30889 on: Yesterday at 10:43:57 pm »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 09:25:23 pm
Wasn't there a covering defender there ?!
I saw the replay looks like the defender has a chance to get there but not a sure thing.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30890 on: Yesterday at 11:08:06 pm »
it's one of those that, in theory, you dont change the onfield decision, ie not a clear and obvious error

you can see it both ways, personally if that's us i consider mo is gonna get a chance there so red is fine but for all the man utd fans saying defo red card, you know they'd be saying the opposite about the covering defender if it was against them - like all fanbases, it's a close one for sure

the bottom line on the game is ralf looked at that game and knew brighton were the better team and utd couldn't go head to head with them and desperate for a win took the only approach he saw as giving them a chance for a win, counterattack ole ball, which is fair enough, shows he has humility, shows that shower of shite aint fit enough and can't follow instruction regardless of the training ground - he caved to the inevitable, this lot are shite and too lazy to do anything other than chase ball on the counter
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:09:54 pm by Armand9 »
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30891 on: Today at 02:29:10 am »
Manchester United did not win a tackle in the first half of today's match against Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford.
I don't have to sell my soul... he's already in me.

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30892 on: Today at 02:52:13 am »
Glad we're back to talking about how shite this lot are.

The Beckham-fest on the last couple of pages was vomit inducing to say the least.
We are Liverpool!

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30893 on: Today at 03:46:46 am »
Quote from: Col on Today at 02:29:10 am
Manchester United did not win a tackle in the first half of today's match against Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford.
They don't have to tackle because they never make mistakes. Simples.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30894 on: Today at 03:51:07 am »
Awaits inevitable comparison with Klopps X number of games played to show Ralphies Utd earned more points.

Give the man a new long term contract. He's planting the seeds of an all conquering revival of Man Utd.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30895 on: Today at 06:14:01 am »
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 10:38:02 pm
rangnick aint getting the fulltime job, not happening, tonite (disappointingly, tho maybe realistically) he reverted back to ole ball, shedload of defenders and hit on the counterattack, which im pretty sure he will do at anfield, no way he's gonna come at us

of course he isnt. He will be doing the consulting role moving upwards after hopefully failing to qualify CL.

Rumors that kane will be joining poch if the argentinian end up there. ;D
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30896 on: Today at 06:38:47 am »
Shows how poor the standard has been this year that theyre in the top 4.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30897 on: Today at 06:46:16 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 06:38:47 am
Shows how poor the standard has been this year that theyre in the top 4.
We finished 3rd with all our senior centrebacks out.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30898 on: Today at 07:28:46 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 06:38:47 am
Shows how poor the standard has been this year that theyre in the top 4.

Said it in here last week, I wouldn't be depending on either Arsenal or Spurs to seize 4th

If a way to fuck things up can be found, both those sides will find it
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30899 on: Today at 08:02:29 am »
Arsenal have three games in hand. But without looking at their opponents you wouldn't be confident on them taking the four points to needed to draw level. They do seem ok against lower pplaced teams so they might catch up.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30900 on: Today at 08:23:42 am »
That Ronaldo goal is without doubt the greatest goal scored by a Portuguese player against a team from Brighton in the month of February at Old Trafford.

That's me filing in all the important qualifiers that the major newspapers forgot to print in their headlines.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30901 on: Today at 08:55:19 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 10:21:13 pm
Absolutely scandalous red card there.

I dunno.....I'd have been screaming for one if it was us. Ironically very similar position and situation to the Vidic red on Stevie in the 4-1.

Brighton properly bottled that one though, gifted the winner and still threatened consistently with ten men.
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30902 on: Today at 10:46:59 am »
Just had a flick through the BBC live thread for today and feel a bit dirty.

Theres a headline of "Ronaldo scores again", then the first line is about him ending his goal drought. Then theres a tweet from the oily prick himself saying how "hard work, team work and serious work" is the only way to go. There was some other bilge but I couldnt read it due to nausea.

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30903 on: Today at 11:55:12 am »
They were so lucky yesterday. They were being dominated by Brighton at home.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30904 on: Today at 12:09:12 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:55:12 am
They were so lucky yesterday. They were being dominated by Brighton at home.

I found a stream for her about 30 mins after it started and Brighton were all over them - without that error that put the prima donna in, the Mancs wouldn't have got a thing from that game. Someone else said they had abandoned pressing and gone back to Ole ball and you could see it, they were hemmed in by Brighton. De Gea once again kept them in the game.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30905 on: Today at 12:46:30 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:55:12 am
They were so lucky yesterday. They were being dominated by Brighton at home.

Everyone more or less dominates them these days - it's a question of taking chances. Brighton didn't and then imploded in the second half. But - in that first half....
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30906 on: Today at 12:51:19 pm »
I caught a clip from last night talking about their attempted pressing, and Brighton literally passed it in a straight line from the GK to a CB just outside the area, the CB then passed in a straight line to a CM in the centre circle, who then passed to a guy on the left wing and they were pretty much into a dangerous position and not once was there any pressure on the player from United. Its tremendous.
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30907 on: Today at 12:57:03 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:51:19 pm
I caught a clip from last night talking about their attempted pressing, and Brighton literally passed it in a straight line from the GK to a CB just outside the area, the CB then passed in a straight line to a CM in the centre circle, who then passed to a guy on the left wing and they were pretty much into a dangerous position and not once was there any pressure on the player from United. Its tremendous.
Was funny those few days after he took the role, United fans all over Twitter talking about how they were going to a pressing side, Geggenpressing was finally coming to the club and they would shoot up the table maybe at a push challenge for the title. ;D

What has been shown is the players there are low football IQ tactically shit and lazy, i can imagine Ragnick explaining triggers to press and all players looking at each other dumbfounded.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30908 on: Today at 01:01:08 pm »
They look fucking gassed as well whenever they try. Maybe thats what a good coach does, and he'll just play to their strengths (instead of trying his own style). Which from what I can see is ceding position, relying on De Gea having a worldy and benefiting from the opponents fucking up. It got them second place last season.
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30909 on: Today at 02:21:02 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:51:19 pm
I caught a clip from last night talking about their attempted pressing, and Brighton literally passed it in a straight line from the GK to a CB just outside the area, the CB then passed in a straight line to a CM in the centre circle, who then passed to a guy on the left wing and they were pretty much into a dangerous position and not once was there any pressure on the player from United. Its tremendous.

I only saw the highlights of our game V Burnley ad there was one point where a Burnley player had the ball on the right wing, just near the half way line and 3 reds formed a triangle in front of him, I was watching Naby adjusting his position to block the passing lanes and we won the ball. Just a small example of how our lads work as a unit and why these are light years behind us.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30910 on: Today at 02:23:16 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:21:02 pm
I only saw the highlights of our game V Burnley ad there was one point where a Burnley player had the ball on the right wing, just near the half way line and 3 reds formed a triangle in front of him, I was watching Naby adjusting his position to block the passing lanes and we won the ball. Just a small example of how our lads work as a unit and why these are light years behind us.

Naby is great to watch on the press, he positions himself so awkwardly for the player looking to pass.
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30911 on: Today at 02:25:42 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:51:19 pm
I caught a clip from last night talking about their attempted pressing, and Brighton literally passed it in a straight line from the GK to a CB just outside the area, the CB then passed in a straight line to a CM in the centre circle, who then passed to a guy on the left wing and they were pretty much into a dangerous position and not once was there any pressure on the player from United. Its tremendous.
Was Klopp really a student of the "Godfather of pressing"?
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30912 on: Today at 02:26:04 pm »
they're playing more and more like a lower-level club in a Cup game with each passing week. 

no real structure or strategy, just hang back and hope to contain the oppo, wait for a break, then all run forward and pass it to the guys who (think they) can shoot.
« Reply #30913 on: Today at 02:29:40 pm »
If you look at the Southampton goal at Old Trafford it comes from a passage of play where the attacking players for Utd actually do a pretty good job of pressuring the defenders and the ball gets played back to the GK.  The problem is that the Utd defenders are all still stood in their own half and there is a massive gap between the attackers and defenders, so the GK calmly plays a lofted ball to the full back who is in acres of space and the Utd defence immediately drop even deeper.  Of course the attackers think that they have done their job already and so don't bother tracking back, and Southampton are free to just casually pass the ball through midfield and eventually through to the striker who scores.  Impressive stuff.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30914 on: Today at 02:33:55 pm »
they could have been down 2-0 by 41st minute, De Gea made a great save. Even when they were down 1-0 with 10 men, they hit the bar. Leeds should get something from them but then again they've been shit themselves.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30915 on: Today at 02:53:00 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:25:42 pm
Was Klopp really a student of the "Godfather of pressing"?

See in fairness to Ralph, if he had a decent group of players he'd probably get them pressing like a machine.

Which is the whole hilarious thing about hiring him in the first place. Its like they've gone 'oh we best try and be a pressing team now, get a pressing manager' without even for a second considering that they literally don't have a single player suited to it. Its absolutely magnificent. And even better, we know as well as anyone you dont 'get it' within six months, and thats all they've hired the poor fucker for! Six months to turn Ronaldo, Pogba, Fernandes, Fred, Maguire et al into a pressing machine. Its like asking a radiology scientist to repair a radiology machine, except the radiology machine is actually a see saw and the only tools he's been given are made of jelly. And he's only got six months to fix it.
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30916 on: Today at 02:55:28 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:53:00 pm
See in fairness to Ralph, if he had a decent group of players he'd probably get them pressing like a machine.

Which is the whole hilarious thing about hiring him in the first place. Its like they've gone 'oh we best try and be a pressing team now, get a pressing manager' without even for a second considering that they literally don't have a single player suited to it. Its absolutely magnificent. And even better, we know as well as anyone you dont 'get it' within six months, and thats all they've hired the poor fucker for! Six months to turn Ronaldo, Pogba, Fernandes, Fred, Maguire et al into a pressing machine. Its like asking a radiology scientist to repair a radiology machine, except the radiology machine is actually a see saw and the only tools he's been given are made of jelly. And he's only got six months to fix it.
:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30917 on: Today at 02:56:03 pm »
De Gea is also an awful keeper for a team that wants to play high press.
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."
