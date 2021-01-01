There was a guy on the Football Ramble who said that while Ten Haag obviously seems like a good manager, he has the easiest job in football at Ajax. He was saying that because of the setup they have, everyone who comes through the squad has been taught their way of playing and their system since day dot, which means there is never actually any need to coach. It's just plug and play all the time. Was also saying this is why youngsters looks great at Ajax but then tend to struggle when they leave, at least at first, as its the first time in their careers that they've been asked to play any differently.



He wasn't being critical of Ten Haag in anyway, just pointing out why he might not fit at a bigger club as well as it would initially seem, and especially not at Man United given the mess they are in, the "superstars" they have and how quickly he'll be asked to get results.