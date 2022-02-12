That win, win, win, win, win 30 points thing from Ferdinand and Hargreaves is shameful to say the least. They were professional footballers at the highest level, they know that the game is not played on paper, and they gave no consideration for Home, Away fixture differentiation, or no respect for mid-table teams, who can on their day trouble even the sides at the top of the table, never mind Man United, and do they think they are still Ferguson's United or what after 10 years of him gone, to try to win all those in a row?
I don't know how top level footballers can be this thick talking about the game they played. I'm not asking for insight from them about Microbiology or Astronomy or Technology or Business, but they can't talk sense about the game they played at the highest level. Baffling!