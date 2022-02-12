Stat padding us right



Ive seen absolutely fuck all from him as a footballer since the day he signed. I dont care what anyone says Hes roundly applauded by Mancs and neutrals alike. He can pick a pass out ok at times. But so can any midfielder at this level



No. It was clear what he was good at from day 1. Being a cheat



Winning penaltys and free kicks, getting people booked and play acting. Hed do it so much that it would actually begin to sway the game. Theyd stay in possession longer, opposition afraid to go near anyone. Hed do it to win fouls, win possession, break up play, slow down play



I didnt think they could better Hernandez as a total shithouse cheat but by god did they



There isnt better at it in the world. Theres people who do it as much ie neymar , richarlison for example. But can they actually grind 3 points out if it. Nope. Hes the living embodiment of how football has gone wrong on field



But the refs have had enough of it. Countless times this season hes been left in the floor and the game waved on. Like a child having a tantrum in the supermarket



Now hes left with what he can do with the round thing and hes found wanting



I agree with the points about Bruno Fernandes, he can foul others, but will act as if he's shot when he's merely touched. And also, he is a good player, but has never shown that he can be an elite or great player even when he was playing well, making some good passes, scoring the occasional long ranger and loads of penalties. He did not justify the hype he was getting nor being compared to much superior players before his time in the PL.Media and social media hyped him to levels that I thought was utter madness at that time.That's why I hate twitter culture and lingo (not even going into the content of majority) - someone talks about a player, and then others start saying x player is clear, or y player is clear with no context. If the player they like was good in one or two metrics, they will ignore other metrics or the context surrounding players in comparison. Then someone will come along and say dub.The recent stupid thing I caught was that Tuchel has wiped out Klopp's legacy of 7 years in one year (because of winning the CL, Super Cup and Club World Cup), with no context of spending over the years or the quality of respective squads when they took over or their finishing positions in years before them. One Chelsea fan starts it, hundreds of others perpetuate it. I mean, don't people like to use their brains?I still don't know what the fuck is clear or dub or plenty of things that they say on twitter.