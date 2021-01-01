« previous next »
ronaldo spitting thing - meh, could be camera angle etc, you'd need to see that with a proper view to call that out imo and then it could be accidental (have to admit i've caught a few mates that were dumb enough to be in the wrong place at the wrong time...)

anyway, i'd be disappointed if i was southampton not coming away with all points there altho on chances it could've gone either way, but on play southampton far superior after the first 30 mins or so

scholes in the post match at first blaming rangnick (which i dont) saying he's not a coach etc, after rangnick's interview - where he states clearly what they were supposed to do but didn't do it after the first half hour - scholes reaccesses and says either the players cant do what they're being told or wont do what they're being told, and for me there's the truth of it, they not prepared to put the hard yards in (which scholes was saying the whole time, they dont work hard enough, so why he initially assumed rangnick wasn't coaching them, i dont know)

sancho was good initially then drifted in and out, pogba same, but that's with the ball, they're all terrible when they dont have the ball and we're back to being prepared to work hard

now i'll give bruno this, he works hard, you can't question it, but he's like a headless chicken running around, rangnick must be looking at these games as they progress and wondering what in the flying fuck are this lot doing

oh, and the fanbase are over their mourning period for ronaldo, now many see him as the problem and want him dropped, subbed earlier etc (until he scores, then im sure he's the second coming again)

Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 11:01:20 pm
ronaldo spitting thing - meh, could be camera angle etc, you'd need to see that with a proper view to call that out imo and then it could be accidental (have to admit i've caught a few mates that were dumb enough to be in the wrong place at the wrong time...)

anyway, i'd be disappointed if i was southampton not coming away with all points there altho on chances it could've gone either way, but on play southampton far superior after the first 30 mins or so

scholes in the post match at first blaming rangnick (which i dont) saying he's not a coach etc, after rangnick's interview - where he states clearly what they were supposed to do but didn't do it after the first half hour - scholes reaccesses and says either the players cant do what they're being told or wont do what they're being told, and for me there's the truth of it, they not prepared to put the hard yards in (which scholes was saying the whole time, they dont work hard enough, so why he initially assumed rangnick wasn't coaching them, i dont know)

sancho was good initially then drifted in and out, pogba same, but that's with the ball, they're all terrible when they dont have the ball and we're back to being prepared to work hard

now i'll give bruno this, he works hard, you can't question it, but he's like a headless chicken running around, rangnick must be looking at these games as they progress and wondering what in the flying fuck are this lot doing

oh, and the fanbase are over their mourning period for ronaldo, now many see him as the problem and want him dropped, subbed earlier etc (until he scores, then im sure he's the second coming again)

He looks over and spits on his back...it comes back off him lmao. There is no defending that.

As for Bruno unless he's stat padding with pens he's bang average with a horrible attitude. Spends half the time cry arsing on the floor and throwing punches.
Quote from: oojason on Today at 04:31:50 pm
'Rio Ferdinand and Owen Hargreaves feeling confident In December about Manchester United fixture run':-

https://streamable.com/t4gitx


^ 10 matches listed - from Norwich away... through to Southampton at home (today).

At the time - '30 points'...

Actual points - '16 points'.... (W, D, W, L, D, W, W, D, D - from 9 matches; 1 game was postponed - vs Brighton)

Fuck me this gets funnier every time. "30 points..?"
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 08:44:49 pm
Stuart Attwell making it so obvious he's biased against United.

Middlesborough handball: VAR duty

Burnley: VAR duty
 



-- yeah, so biased that he gave everything to United, didn't send McTominey off and didn't send Macguire off and award the clear penalty

Really biased that kid.

Didnt send Bruno off either.

Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 11:31:03 pm
He looks over and spits on his back...it comes back off him lmao. There is no defending that.

As for Bruno unless he's stat padding with pens he's bang average with a horrible attitude. Spends half the time cry arsing on the floor and throwing punches.

i hear what you're saying but from that angle i can't be sure he's really looking at him, i was serious when i said i've spat on people uninitentionally lol, it's easy done mate, i've pissed on people the same way, pissing they say something, you turn around cos you're half pissed, shit can happen - there may be the intent you suggest i just would have to see a more open camera angle to weigh it up

as regards the rio/hargraves points assessment over the coming games  :lmao we all knew that was gonna come back to bite them on the ass and like Wghennessy said, funnier with each passing game
