Shearer was dirty but I respect him more than Kane.
I hope they buy Harry Kane in the summer for a huge fee.
What's next, he's going to tell Maguire to defend better?
If they do, it'll prove they've learned absolutely nothing.
I have no idea what Im taking about
Let's talk about Harry Maguire.I mean, he's fucking amazing. What a player.
Mo, Mane & Diaz are going to absolutely spank that back line when we play them.
Scholes: we should have an elite manager - this is Manchester United we should have the best of everythingAnd that, small dick, is exactly why you keep failing you droning little turd.I revel in it!!
Poor Jota...
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
They totally collapsed since selling Fellaini few years ago.
Has there been instances where a club sacked their replacement manager in the middle of the season? United could be making history of this happens.
Feel like were already getting into kinda hope they win territory with Wreck-It Ralph
I havent watched them in ages. Seriously, is Ronaldo actually that bad? Even United fans are slating him at this point.
