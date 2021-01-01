« previous next »
Author Topic: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby

Offline Raaphael

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30440 on: Today at 09:19:28 am »
I hope they buy Harry Kane in the summer for a huge fee.
Offline Red Berry

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30441 on: Today at 09:24:22 am »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 09:50:50 pm
Shearer was dirty but I respect him more than Kane.

True. Although tbf, I respect Maguire more than I respect Kane. ;D
Offline vblfc

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30442 on: Today at 09:40:18 am »
Kane and Ronaldo leading the line. They will be unstoppable. Its only a matter of time until they dominate on all fronts with that kind of character to lead the way.  Cant see what could go wrong there. Or .......
Offline Lycan

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30443 on: Today at 09:45:53 am »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 09:19:28 am
I hope they buy Harry Kane in the summer for a huge fee.

If they do, it'll prove they've learned absolutely nothing.
Online Slippers

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30444 on: Today at 09:47:15 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 10:11:56 pm
What's next, he's going to tell Maguire to defend better?

If only Ole had thought of this.
Offline Raaphael

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30445 on: Today at 09:47:30 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 09:45:53 am
If they do, it'll prove they've learned absolutely nothing.

That`s what I hope.
Offline Crimson

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30446 on: Today at 12:13:35 pm »
Kane and Ronaldo in the same team  ;D Good luck with that
I have no idea what Im taking about

Online Chris~

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30447 on: Today at 02:25:39 pm »
They're going to hire Roy Keane soon
Offline ToneLa

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30448 on: Today at 02:26:50 pm »
Lol more points dropped
Online RedSamba

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30449 on: Today at 02:27:13 pm »
the fuckin godfather of german football  :lmao :lmao :lmao
Online CraigDS

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30450 on: Today at 02:27:14 pm »
And they've employed this fella as a consultant for the next two years too, right?  ;D ;D ;D
Online Magz50

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30451 on: Today at 02:28:14 pm »
Mo, Mane & Diaz are going to absolutely spank that back line when we play them.
Online sinnermichael

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30452 on: Today at 02:29:11 pm »
Green and gold scarves incoming.
Online disgraced cake

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30453 on: Today at 02:29:28 pm »
I don't remember these winning a game comfortably since Ferguson was manager. Even when they win they're absolute shite. Lucky to get a point there today judging by that second half.
Online Macphisto80

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30454 on: Today at 02:29:38 pm »
Let's talk about Harry Maguire.

I mean, he's fucking amazing. What a player.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30455 on: Today at 02:30:25 pm »
VAR gifted them a point. The most expensive defender ever pushed Broja in the box and stamped on his ankle.
Online Elliemental

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30456 on: Today at 02:32:07 pm »
They really are utterly woeful now.
Online redalways

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30457 on: Today at 02:32:26 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 02:29:38 pm
Let's talk about Harry Maguire.

I mean, he's fucking amazing. What a player.

Most United fans deep down hoping he would be sent off for standing on Broja. 3 games missed.
Online CraigDS

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30458 on: Today at 02:32:37 pm »
Quote from: Magz50 on Today at 02:28:14 pm
Mo, Mane & Diaz are going to absolutely spank that back line when we play them.

Poor Jota...
Online Andy82lfc

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30459 on: Today at 02:32:44 pm »
Scholes: we should have an elite manager - this is Manchester United we should have the best of everything

And that, small dick, is exactly why you keep failing you droning little turd.

I revel in it!!  :D
Offline elsewhere

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30460 on: Today at 02:33:37 pm »
They totally collapsed since selling Fellaini few years ago.
Offline elsewhere

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30461 on: Today at 02:34:06 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 02:32:44 pm
Scholes: we should have an elite manager - this is Manchester United we should have the best of everything

And that, small dick, is exactly why you keep failing you droning little turd.

I revel in it!!  :D
;D
Offline elsewhere

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30462 on: Today at 02:35:02 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 02:29:38 pm
Let's talk about Harry Maguire.

I mean, he's fucking amazing. What a player.
I mean he is good but i think he is a bit overrated by our fans ;D
Online RedForeverTT

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30463 on: Today at 02:35:30 pm »
Has there been instances where a club sacked their replacement manager in the middle of the season?

United could be making history of this happens.
Online Magz50

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30464 on: Today at 02:35:47 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 02:32:37 pm
Poor Jota...

Haha I meant with pace! Jota will stick a few headers past too!
Online clinical

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30465 on: Today at 02:35:49 pm »
I'm sorry but how wasn't that a pen for Southampton?!? Maguire pushed him over.
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline mallin9

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30466 on: Today at 02:36:58 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 02:33:37 pm
They totally collapsed since selling Fellaini few years ago.

Wait hahaha this is not inaccurate!
Online Andy82lfc

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30467 on: Today at 02:37:05 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 02:34:06 pm
;D

 ;D You have to cherish these years!
Online RedForeverTT

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30468 on: Today at 02:38:06 pm »
Quote from: Magz50 on Today at 02:28:14 pm
Mo, Mane & Diaz are going to absolutely spank that back line when we play them.

LOL.

VVD and Matip can play with a hand tied behind their backs against ageless Ronaldo.
Online El Lobo

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30469 on: Today at 02:38:22 pm »
Feel like were already getting into kinda hope they win territory with Wreck-It Ralph
Online Andy82lfc

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30470 on: Today at 02:38:29 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 02:35:30 pm
Has there been instances where a club sacked their replacement manager in the middle of the season?

United could be making history of this happens.

Would love it! Would be like subbing your sub.

And its live!!
Online S

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30471 on: Today at 02:39:26 pm »
I havent watched them in ages. Seriously, is Ronaldo actually that bad? Even United fans are slating him at this point.
Online CraigDS

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30472 on: Today at 02:39:57 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:38:22 pm
Feel like were already getting into kinda hope they win territory with Wreck-It Ralph

That's Professor Wreck-It Ralph to you.
Online S

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30473 on: Today at 02:40:25 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:38:22 pm
Feel like were already getting into kinda hope they win territory with Wreck-It Ralph
Haha, this is the stage where Ole would go and school Guardiola out of nowhere and save his job.
Online CraigDS

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30474 on: Today at 02:40:44 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 02:39:26 pm
I havent watched them in ages. Seriously, is Ronaldo actually that bad? Even United fans are slating him at this point.

He's what we all expected him to be, a lazy c*nt. However his head has seemingly gone now too and he's realised he shouldn't have gone back there so he's even worse.
Online sinnermichael

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30475 on: Today at 02:41:10 pm »
Offline Samie

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30476 on: Today at 02:41:49 pm »
The Godfather of Geggenpressing does it again.
