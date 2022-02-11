The Manc media and Utd fans are really doubling down on Sancho, apparently he's been sensational these last few games.



WTF



recently he's had spells of good play and showed promise but still doesn't look fit for 90 min yet (the best stint he's had so far is one good half), i think what you have to keep in mind is that their players have been so shit that when one is decent, he looks a world beater to themthat's why degea is the best keeper in the world - he's not but he's very good at what he does best but still has too many negatives against his overall keeping - but he is their best player this season, by a fucking mile and then some and has been as good as any other keeper, if not better this season at shot stopping, that said, he gets peppered most games, lots of other keepers dont have to save that much...varane is the best cb in the league - again, he's not, but when fit he is a calming influence and calm on the ball, that alone makes him look like a rolls royce there, and overall has played solid, if he stayed fit he'd probably be their 2nd best player this seasonnot one other player can say they've been decent this season, way too many shite games for all the rest individually, let alone as a 'team' (i dont include elanga as he's only recently come in, been ok and more consistent in his short spell than other wing options)