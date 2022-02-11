« previous next »
What's funny is that a good organization would see that the last 2 games the performances have overall been pretty good but the results just haven't followed, you'd hunker down and keep at it knowing you were on the right path. Instead the players and board certainly seem like they're already done with this and it's just going to go to the next manager and this will start all over again. I don't think we have anything to worry about with this lot for a long, long time to come. Certainly not until SAF is 6 feet under or incapacitated in some manner. Here's to a long and fruitful retirement for that old shit.
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:39:39 pm
Being in a mixed marriage, I've seen far too much of him ;D 

Missus hates his guts, you've swear his name was "What the fuck are you doing, you're fucking shit Maguire" if you didn't know it

Mrs. Rob has him sussed.  ;D

Mrs. Spion and I can't stand Man U and England, so we very rarely get to see the £80m man in action.  8)
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

"The reason why Liverpools transfers look like bargains is, that they have a system which they buy players to fit into. The players they sign, wouldnt work for other teams. If Utd had signed Jota, Mane or Fabinino, they would probably struggle because Utd play as individuals and not as a team.

I guarantee Lingard and Sancho would be stars at Liverpool."

Lingard? The players they sign wouldn`t work for other teams? A player like Mane wouldn`t work for other teams?

There`s still this belief among United fans that they have the players, but it`s the "system", "the manager", "something else". Never seen so many excuses for a team where the real realism is that they are quite an average team and our players are generally better than theirs. 

Yes, Klopp would probably get more out of those players. But that statement suggest they would be starters and I`m not even sure they would make our bench at the moment. Why would Lingard make our bench if players like Gomez and Origi don`t.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:43:37 pm by Raaphael »
They could have signed Mane IIRC. They didn't and went and bought Mkhitaryan the next summer whilst we bought Mane for a similar amount. It was universally accepted at the time that Man Utd got the better deal. Needless to say we had the last laugh.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Quote from: Lochgelly Violet on Yesterday at 06:05:06 pm
Edit: add in buys like Sanchez and Lukaku. These have been had off time and time again since Ferguson left.

Never forget, Veron was signed on Ferguson's watch.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Quote from: Mozology on Yesterday at 12:45:30 pm
The Manc media and Utd fans are really doubling down on Sancho, apparently he's been sensational these last few games.

WTF  :o

Transfer fee of £75 million and wages of £350,000 per week. At the moment, he looks like one of the worst Premier League transfers ever, next to Pogba and Maguire ...
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 08:32:42 pm
"The reason why Liverpools transfers look like bargains is, that they have a system which they buy players to fit into. The players they sign, wouldnt work for other teams. If Utd had signed Jota, Mane or Fabinino, they would probably struggle because Utd play as individuals and not as a team.

I guarantee Lingard and Sancho would be stars at Liverpool."

Lingard?

There`s still this belief among United fans that they have the players, but it`s the "system", "the manager", "something else". Never seen so many excuses for a team where the real realism is that they are quite an average team. 

Yes, Klopp would probably get more out of those players. But that statement suggest they would be starters and I`m not even sure they would make our bench at the moment. Why would Lingard make our bench if players like Gomez and Origi don`t.

The delusion runs both way with their fans these days.

They think Rashford, Sancho are world class and are held back by coaching. They also think Mane, Salah are good players elevated to world class status by Klopp.

Truth is somewhere in the middle. Rahsford and Sancho would do better at LFC under Klopp but no where near what Salah, Mane or even Jota is achieving. Vice versa, Salah will definitely have better numbers than the likes of Rashford at United under Ole etc but will fall short fall of the level he has achived under LFC. Fact is regardless of coaching, Salah, Mane, VVD, Alisson, Fabinho, TAA are vastly superior players than anyone they have got at United.

Ragnick is a decent coach but their squad is not good enough to challenge for title. They can finish top 4 IMO. Their main issues are bang average players like Maguire, AWB, Fred, McTominay who regularly start games for them. Then the like of Ronaldo, Cavani, Matic are past it.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:47:19 pm by CalgarianRed »
True North Strong

I know its all very hilarious from the outside, but stuff like this from a journalist is ridiculous:

https://twitter.com/SkySportsNews/status/1492132769140518913?s

Also, there are a LOT of media leaks from Man Utd at the moment, wonder who it is, or rather which players it is.....  Has to be some of the more senior players, Id put money on one of them being Maguire, who is an incessant whinger and moaner at the best of times.

Even their own fans think they are an incredibly unlikeable bunch of players.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:39:39 pm
Being in a mixed marriage, I've seen far too much of him ;D 

Missus hates his guts, you've swear his name was "What the fuck are you doing, you're fucking shit Maguire" if you didn't know it

Redcafe have got a thread titled - How do we sell Harry Maquire ?


Wish I could post on there. I'd suggest putting him in Poundland's window. You never know.
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 04:27:14 pm
Somebody far more internet savvy inbed the below - it's all Maguire's awesome defending :lmao

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Km08Mz9FZEs&ab_channel=SORMONA

 :lmao :lmao :lmao
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:12:49 pm


At least he knows the Everton retirement home is awaiting his inevitable arrival in a couple of years or so.
Is it true that Utd players have the option to pre-book their lockers at Finch Farm as soon as they sign for United?


Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:40:07 pm
They could have signed Mane IIRC. They didn't and went and bought Mkhitaryan the next summer whilst we bought Mane for a similar amount. It was universally accepted at the time that Man Utd got the better deal. Needless to say we had the last laugh.
I've mentioned before but before we signed Mané there was talk of him being linked to Utd and on a phone in I caught Utd fans were asked what they thought of the link. To a man they all rejected him because he wasn't a 'big name', all of them demanding  big name signings instead. It's in their DNA
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 04:40:58 pm
If they hire Pochettino, he wants Kane. Be 29 by then and cost, what? £130m?
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/02/11/mauricio-pochettino-urge-manchester-united-sign-harry-kane-becomes/

Kane was always going to end up at Man Utd for a ridiculous amount of money ...
They're too arrogant to learn from their mistakes.
Wait, Ralf, the grandfather of gegenpressing, who taught Klopp everything he knows, is a dinosaur?

"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 08:55:11 pm
Kane was always going to end up at Man Utd for a ridiculous amount of money ...

Would be kinda hilarious. Kane going through his career winning fuck all.
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:43:35 pm
Never forget, Veron was signed on Ferguson's watch.

Who was that Jizzyjuice or whatever his name was, supposed to be the next great yonung winger who turned out to be a flop. Then there was that one that replaced Ronaldo, Nani was it? I remember him setting up at least one of the goals for Kuyt in his Hat-trick game.
 ;D
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 09:07:55 pm
Would be kinda hilarious. Kane going through his career winning fuck all.

I believe that Pochettino + Kane in the summer will be the last roll of the dice for Man Utd. They will be able to afford it, with Pogba, Cavani, Lingard and Mata off the wage bill. How will that work with Ronaldo still around, remains to be seen ...
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 09:13:27 pm
Who was that Jizzyjuice or whatever his name was, supposed to be the next great yonung winger who turned out to be a flop. Then there was that one that replaced Ronaldo, Nani was it? I remember him setting up at least one of the goals for Kuyt in his Hat-trick game.
 ;D
Nani are you Ok? Are you Ok Nani?
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

There is no question that some players they bought on potential but I am sure they would have fitted better with us with better coaching and team culture that prioritise teamwork over image. Can you imagine a Pogba or a Jlingz kind of person at our club?

However some expensive players they recruited were simply duds. Just because they can TM. Fred, Bissaka and Maguire just to name a few. No amount of coaching from our deity Klopp would be able to improve them.
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 09:13:27 pm
Who was that Jizzyjuice or whatever his name was, supposed to be the next great yonung winger who turned out to be a flop. Then there was that one that replaced Ronaldo, Nani was it? I remember him setting up at least one of the goals for Kuyt in his Hat-trick game.
 ;D
Any excuse  ;D
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 09:07:55 pm
Would be kinda hilarious. Kane going through his career winning fuck all.

No more than he deserves.

I always found it ironic that the only silverware Shearer ever won was with Blackburn. He spent most of his career at Newcastle, and won diddly squat. And he was far from a clean player - could have instructed Fellaini on the use of his elbows.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Sorry it was Adnan Januzaj I was thinking of not Jizzypants or whatever, apologies.
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 08:49:09 pm
I know its all very hilarious from the outside, but stuff like this from a journalist is ridiculous:

https://twitter.com/SkySportsNews/status/1492132769140518913?s

Also, there are a LOT of media leaks from Man Utd at the moment, wonder who it is, or rather which players it is.....  Has to be some of the more senior players, Id put money on one of them being Maguire, who is an incessant whinger and moaner at the best of times.

Even their own fans think they are an incredibly unlikeable bunch of players.

My god, that's a car crash of an interview and I'd be furious if I was him. I'd have it out with the players as a group and call out whoever went to the press as cowards for not saying it directly to the coaching staff or the manager. No wonder they are a shambles on the pitch.
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:42:48 pm
No more than he deserves.

I always found it ironic that the only silverware Shearer ever won was with Blackburn. He spent most of his career at Newcastle, and won diddly squat. And he was far from a clean player - could have instructed Fellaini on the use of his elbows.

Shearer was dirty but I respect him more than Kane.
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 08:54:43 pm
I've mentioned before but before we signed Mané there was talk of him being linked to Utd and on a phone in I caught Utd fans were asked what they thought of the link. To a man they all rejected him because he wasn't a 'big name', all of them demanding  big name signings instead. It's in their DNA

That's it isn't it? The arrogance is in their DNA.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 08:32:42 pm


There`s still this belief among United fans that they have the players, but it`s the "system", "the manager", "something else". Never seen so many excuses for a team where the real realism is that they are quite an average team and our players are generally better than theirs. 


Generous

They're shite, wouldn't have any of them at Anfield
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 09:43:16 pm
Sorry it was Adnan Januzaj I was thinking of not Jizzypants or whatever, apologies.

How did Jizzypants work on google?  ;D
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 03:33:54 pm
Absolute genius this fella.



What's next, he's going to tell Maguire to defend better?
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 10:08:56 pm
How did Jizzypants work on google?  ;D

 ;D

Aye, I've reached a new level of dyslexic misreading from my previous high of 'Shithosery'. I need help, an eye test and possibly some psychological analysis.
 :o
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Quote from: Mozology on Yesterday at 12:45:30 pm
The Manc media and Utd fans are really doubling down on Sancho, apparently he's been sensational these last few games.

WTF  :o

recently he's had spells of good play and showed promise but still doesn't look fit for 90 min yet (the best stint he's had so far is one good half), i think what you have to keep in mind is that their players have been so shit that when one is decent, he looks a world beater to them

that's why degea is the best keeper in the world - he's not but he's very good at what he does best but still has too many negatives against his overall keeping - but he is their best player this season, by a fucking mile and then some and has been as good as any other keeper, if not better this season at shot stopping, that said, he gets peppered most games, lots of other keepers dont have to save that much...

varane is the best cb in the league - again, he's not, but when fit he is a calming influence and calm on the ball, that alone makes him look like a rolls royce there, and overall has played solid, if he stayed fit he'd probably be their 2nd best player this season

not one other player can say they've been decent this season, way too many shite games for all the rest individually, let alone as a 'team' (i dont include elanga as he's only recently come in, been ok and more consistent in his short spell than other wing options)
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 08:32:42 pm
"The reason why Liverpools transfers look like bargains is, that they have a system which they buy players to fit into. The players they sign, wouldnt work for other teams. If Utd had signed Jota, Mane or Fabinino, they would probably struggle because Utd play as individuals and not as a team.

I guarantee Lingard and Sancho would be stars at Liverpool."

Lingard? The players they sign wouldn`t work for other teams? A player like Mane wouldn`t work for other teams?

There`s still this belief among United fans that they have the players, but it`s the "system", "the manager", "something else". Never seen so many excuses for a team where the real realism is that they are quite an average team and our players are generally better than theirs. 

Yes, Klopp would probably get more out of those players. But that statement suggest they would be starters and I`m not even sure they would make our bench at the moment. Why would Lingard make our bench if players like Gomez and Origi don`t.

It's a lack of acceptance that they mess up transfers more often than not, it's what happens when you go for names over data and scouting and it's what happens when you give out massive wages and high transfer fees in addition to their other bad decisions.

Their problems run beyond what happens on the football pitch, or tactics or form. The constantly make bad decisions off the pitch, which means they have a limit to what they can achieve on the pitch, regardless of what lineup or system the manager puts out on a match.
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 06:16:56 pm
There are many things in this video that shows his flaws, but one thing that`s striking is how little awareness he seems to have of where other players are around him, both on his own team and opponents.

There have been so many great defenders who have been as slow, but have had a fantastic reading of the game that lets them be at the right place at the right time. He's the opposite. His lack of awareness means he doesn't know where to be or what to do, which is what makes him an appalling defender at this level.
stam..huth..and our own hyppia

those are that comes to mind when mentioning slow defenders

doubt the game have moved on that quickly that slow defenders go out of trend. There will always be a club for those players as long as coaches like dyche and pulis around.

thought greenwood was having a pretty decent season till it all turns to shit.

so now the fans want the most expensive defender gone and ralfy wants a young mobile forward. When the final piece of the jigsaw was slabhead elevating their defensive players and ronaldo as the centrepiece forward.

what a big mess of a club ;D
uhm, stam wasn't slow, quite the contrary, best CB they've ever had and they've had some good ones


should've thrown terry and adams in there with sami, now that is one fucking slow trio (huth tho is a good shout)
« Last Edit: Today at 06:00:48 am by Armand9 »
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 04:54:07 am
There have been so many great defenders who have been as slow, but have had a fantastic reading of the game that lets them be at the right place at the right time. He's the opposite. His lack of awareness means he doesn't know where to be or what to do, which is what makes him an appalling defender at this level.

There are so many times he runs into his own players because of this. Reminds me of that video where Boris runs into a kid while playing rugby.


When it comes to their fans judgement of players Ive read some lists where they talk about « worlds best»-but its so based on what they want it to be, more than realism. Is Varane among the five best centerbacks in world football? I dont think he is and I dont think he was at the end of his Real Madrid career either. «Luke Shaw, one of the best leftbacks in the league». Really? How many great seasons has he had? Hes injured a lot, but if a player is mostly injured through 8 seasons, what use is he? This notion that "Maguire has a hangover after the Euros". Look at him. Look at him play.

I find it strange that so many United fans still seem to have a belief that the overall quality of their squad is great. And yes, form, that the overall system works play a part, but still.

Based on what I read on their forum and their take on realism I think there will still be a lot of disappointments also in the future.

If I supported United I would get rid of pretty much their whole team and rebuild it completely.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:59:58 am by Raaphael »
