« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 754 755 756 757 758 [759]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby  (Read 1770699 times)

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,537
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30320 on: Yesterday at 09:11:16 am »
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 01:32:59 am
he's worked in club with a seemingly machine like effiency at all levels structure wise (i'll leave overmars to one side here) with a football philosophy long established and from youth up implement it to a good to high level in the first team, Ajax is respected around the world for their football history and their dedication and application to it in the current day.

In short, everything utd aren't in the current day. Utd have a respected history and an utter mess from top down to their players. They're not remotely alike.

i think the fanbase is split on poch but those not wanting him see him as a good coach but ultimately a failure. Ten Hag is an unknown entity in our league tho has proven he can operate at high levels in the CL. I think utd fans see the Ten Hag of Ajax coming into OT and bringing all those things i listed above with him, but that's Ajax, not Ten Hag.


This is so typical of utd fans with most things in football though.

They're so myopic they can't, don't or won't see beyond the player or manager. 

With the manager it's all about what they've already won with absolutely no consideration of how their previous club's set up.

With the player it's about how big a name they are, what they've won, which managers they've had but never about the system they play in or their teammates.

They're so obsessed with the world class, elite level and major trophies bullshit that anyone unknown or cheap or from a lower league is never going to be good enough for them.

Someone like Ten Hag would probably do well here or at City due to how things are done around him, similar to at Ajax but at utd, Jesus he'd be another "crumbled at the shear weight of the name" bloke who was never going to be good enough for them.

Sure it's partly their arrogance but it's mainly how fucking stupid they are.

Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,960
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30321 on: Yesterday at 09:35:37 am »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 03:01:58 am
Didn't they also sign that Diallo kid from Atlanta after 3 senior games and paid 37million euros for him? He is currently rotting on bench for Rangers. Their transfer department is run by madmen. That's Salah, Jota or Mane money on an unproven teenager.
That's if every bonus clause is hit, it'll realistically be about half that - around two and a half times what we paid for Elliott and Gordon.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,227
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30322 on: Yesterday at 02:30:07 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 04:10:19 am
one genuine question - this storming down the tunnel after a game by ronaldo, is this new to him this year? i've seen countless games with him playing and i dont recall this being his post game modus operandi, he used to be on the pitch like any other player after a game doing the usual bollocks

he's been getting increasingly more petulant as the seasons have gone by.

unless HE does well, he doesn't give a shit how the team does.  if they lost 5-1 and he scored a worldie, he'd be out there with the fans and moaning at his mates for not being with him.

Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,654
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30323 on: Yesterday at 03:08:20 pm »
Him having his goal chalked off in the 5-0 is still one of the moments of the season for me
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,332
  • YNWA
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30324 on: Yesterday at 04:12:14 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:11:16 am
This is so typical of utd fans with most things in football though.

They're so myopic they can't, don't or won't see beyond the player or manager.

With the manager it's all about what they've already won with absolutely no consideration of how their previous club's set up.

With the player it's about how big a name they are, what they've won, which managers they've had but never about the system they play in or their teammates.

They're so obsessed with the world class, elite level and major trophies bullshit that anyone unknown or cheap or from a lower league is never going to be good enough for them.

Someone like Ten Hag would probably do well here or at City due to how things are done around him, similar to at Ajax but at utd, Jesus he'd be another "crumbled at the shear weight of the name" bloke who was never going to be good enough for them.

Sure it's partly their arrogance but it's mainly how fucking stupid they are.

Agree with this. I know many United fans put forward Anderson's PL trophies to Gerrard's to put down Gerrard as a player, just to wind our fans up, but considering the last point in your post, I think some of them may have been serious about it.

Anderson won the CL as well, must've been better than Ibrahimovic  ::)
Logged

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,332
  • YNWA
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30325 on: Yesterday at 04:15:54 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 03:08:20 pm
Him having his goal chalked off in the 5-0 is still one of the moments of the season for me

That day will be remembered for ages, us scoring 4 in the first half, his goal being disallowed, Pogba being sent-off, thousands of their fans leaving the stadium at HT or early in the second half and then the images of Ferguson blowing his face and Kenny laughing. And then we made it a training exercise. 
Logged

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,274
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30326 on: Yesterday at 04:36:40 pm »
I see Neville's done another one of his extended interviews, this time with Declan Rice.

So basically, like with Harry Kane, just 45 minutes of arse kissing and grovelling to try and get him to join Man United in the summer. He'd be absolutely mad to go there.
Logged

Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,905
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30327 on: Yesterday at 04:38:55 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:30:07 pm
he's been getting increasingly more petulant as the seasons have gone by.

unless HE does well, he doesn't give a shit how the team does.  if they lost 5-1 and he scored a worldie, he'd be out there with the fans and moaning at his mates for not being with him.
This week he became the first person to reach 400 million followers on Instagram, which is the only metric the Glazers will care about at Social Media FC.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,905
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30328 on: Yesterday at 04:54:38 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 04:15:54 pm
That day will be remembered for ages, us scoring 4 in the first half, his goal being disallowed, Pogba being sent-off, thousands of their fans leaving the stadium at HT or early in the second half and then the images of Ferguson blowing his face and Kenny laughing. And then we made it a training exercise.
Plus it was 100% the day Ole lost his job, and everyone knows it - despite the PR show of the next few games before it was announced. It was the ultimate humiliation in their home stadium from their fiercest rivals. Keeping Ole for longer showed how weak Utd truly are, and how everything is about perception to them - not the actual football.

I can see us giving them another footballing lesson at Anfield next month. Diaz would tear their defence to shreds.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,981
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30329 on: Yesterday at 04:57:08 pm »
Wonder if their fans still think Liverpool supporters were deluded to think Matip is better than Maguire.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:02:11 pm by Raaphael »
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,537
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30330 on: Yesterday at 05:23:55 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 04:57:08 pm
Wonder if their fans still think Liverpool supporters were deluded to think Matip is better than Maguire.

Haha I've just been reading that thread too ☺️
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,997
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30331 on: Yesterday at 05:25:26 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 04:54:38 pm
Plus it was 100% the day Ole lost his job, and everyone knows it - despite the PR show of the next few games before it was announced. It was the ultimate humiliation in their home stadium from their fiercest rivals. Keeping Ole for longer showed how weak Utd truly are, and how everything is about perception to them - not the actual football.

I can see us giving them another footballing lesson at Anfield next month. Diaz would tear their defence to shreds.

Mad thing is, they'd have been better off keeping Smaegol til the end of the season, they're worse under Ragy
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,076
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30332 on: Yesterday at 05:28:25 pm »
I see the inmates at Old Trafford are being reported to want Pochettino as manager.

Hope they get him. Always goes down well when the players pick their next manager. Ask Gerrard and Carragher about approving The Owl to replace Rafa.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,316
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30333 on: Yesterday at 05:30:22 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 03:01:58 am
Didn't they also sign that Diallo kid from Atlanta after 3 senior games and paid 37million euros for him? He is currently rotting on bench for Rangers. Their transfer department is run by madmen. That's Salah, Jota or Mane money on an unproven teenager.

Stinks of an old school Ferguson bung that one.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,997
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30334 on: Yesterday at 09:50:31 pm »
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,181
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30335 on: Yesterday at 10:11:59 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 04:54:38 pm
Plus it was 100% the day Ole lost his job, and everyone knows it - despite the PR show of the next few games before it was announced. It was the ultimate humiliation in their home stadium from their fiercest rivals. Keeping Ole for longer showed how weak Utd truly are, and how everything is about perception to them - not the actual football.

I can see us giving them another footballing lesson at Anfield next month. Diaz would tear their defence to shreds.
Diaz might need a bit of help. A keeper and a couple of other outfield players should be enough.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,057
  • Klopptimist
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30336 on: Yesterday at 10:13:12 pm »
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,256
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30337 on: Yesterday at 10:23:40 pm »
The joy of six, by Professor Ragy.
Logged

Online Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,747
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30338 on: Yesterday at 11:02:42 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 05:28:25 pm
I see the inmates at Old Trafford are being reported to want Pochettino as manager.

Hope they get him. Always goes down well when the players pick their next manager. Ask Gerrard and Carragher about approving The Owl to replace Rafa.

is that true? cos from a football perspective that was the day i knew we hit a new low and if they did approve that shit, well, i'll be most put out  ;D
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,076
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30339 on: Yesterday at 11:44:49 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 11:02:42 pm
is that true? cos from a football perspective that was the day i knew we hit a new low and if they did approve that shit, well, i'll be most put out  ;D

He and Carra were asked by the Cuban heeled one and gave their approval before they hired Roy.


Steven Gerrard has praised Liverpool's appointment of Roy Hodgson as their new manager, saying the club had appointed the "right man".

"The club have made a good appointment in Roy Hodgson," the captain told the Liverpool website. "[The former manager] Rafa [Benítez] left a few weeks ago and I know the club were determined to take their time and get the right man for the job.

"Roy is hugely experienced and I believe he is the right man for Liverpool. I think it's been worth the wait and I'm sure he's just keen now to get on with it and start to quickly put in place his plans for the new season."
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,968
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30340 on: Yesterday at 11:50:10 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 05:23:55 pm
Haha I've just been reading that thread too ☺️
which thread was it debs?
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,543
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30341 on: Today at 12:02:48 am »
More entertainment. Flying Pig really doesnt like Slabby Maguire.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RT_g4uONpjQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RT_g4uONpjQ</a>
Logged
#JFT97

Offline Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,435
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30342 on: Today at 12:31:48 am »


2 careers that have gone in different directions.
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,537
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30343 on: Today at 12:34:25 am »
Logged

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,968
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30344 on: Today at 12:42:39 am »
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,042
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30345 on: Today at 01:35:53 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 12:02:48 am
More entertainment. Flying Pig really doesnt like Slabby Maguire.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RT_g4uONpjQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RT_g4uONpjQ</a>

dude is going to give himself a coronary if Maguire keeps at it. :lmao
Logged

Online Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,747
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30346 on: Today at 03:15:31 am »
i was just gonna post that youtube comp  :lmao

it's the hope that kills you...

(btw on 21.00 mins in - i know that lad's family are all city fans, so im assuming it's a family member adding to the hilarity  ;D)


Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 11:44:49 pm
He and Carra were asked by the Cuban heeled one and gave their approval before they hired Roy....

thanks for that

is that just captain speak in that he can't say oh fuck he's shite what have they done

but i'll take it on the chin, two recent legends fucking up big time recommending the owl - ouch fucker still pains me, everytime i see his fucking face im thrown back to that agony
« Last Edit: Today at 03:24:39 am by Armand9 »
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238
Pages: 1 ... 754 755 756 757 758 [759]   Go Up
« previous next »
 