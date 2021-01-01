« previous next »
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 01:32:59 am
he's worked in club with a seemingly machine like effiency at all levels structure wise (i'll leave overmars to one side here) with a football philosophy long established and from youth up implement it to a good to high level in the first team, Ajax is respected around the world for their football history and their dedication and application to it in the current day.

In short, everything utd aren't in the current day. Utd have a respected history and an utter mess from top down to their players. They're not remotely alike.

i think the fanbase is split on poch but those not wanting him see him as a good coach but ultimately a failure. Ten Hag is an unknown entity in our league tho has proven he can operate at high levels in the CL. I think utd fans see the Ten Hag of Ajax coming into OT and bringing all those things i listed above with him, but that's Ajax, not Ten Hag.


This is so typical of utd fans with most things in football though.

They're so myopic they can't, don't or won't see beyond the player or manager. 

With the manager it's all about what they've already won with absolutely no consideration of how their previous club's set up.

With the player it's about how big a name they are, what they've won, which managers they've had but never about the system they play in or their teammates.

They're so obsessed with the world class, elite level and major trophies bullshit that anyone unknown or cheap or from a lower league is never going to be good enough for them.

Someone like Ten Hag would probably do well here or at City due to how things are done around him, similar to at Ajax but at utd, Jesus he'd be another "crumbled at the shear weight of the name" bloke who was never going to be good enough for them.

Sure it's partly their arrogance but it's mainly how fucking stupid they are.

Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 03:01:58 am
Didn't they also sign that Diallo kid from Atlanta after 3 senior games and paid 37million euros for him? He is currently rotting on bench for Rangers. Their transfer department is run by madmen. That's Salah, Jota or Mane money on an unproven teenager.
That's if every bonus clause is hit, it'll realistically be about half that - around two and a half times what we paid for Elliott and Gordon.
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 04:10:19 am
one genuine question - this storming down the tunnel after a game by ronaldo, is this new to him this year? i've seen countless games with him playing and i dont recall this being his post game modus operandi, he used to be on the pitch like any other player after a game doing the usual bollocks

he's been getting increasingly more petulant as the seasons have gone by.

unless HE does well, he doesn't give a shit how the team does.  if they lost 5-1 and he scored a worldie, he'd be out there with the fans and moaning at his mates for not being with him.

Him having his goal chalked off in the 5-0 is still one of the moments of the season for me
