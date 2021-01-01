he's worked in club with a seemingly machine like effiency at all levels structure wise (i'll leave overmars to one side here) with a football philosophy long established and from youth up implement it to a good to high level in the first team, Ajax is respected around the world for their football history and their dedication and application to it in the current day.



In short, everything utd aren't in the current day. Utd have a respected history and an utter mess from top down to their players. They're not remotely alike.



i think the fanbase is split on poch but those not wanting him see him as a good coach but ultimately a failure. Ten Hag is an unknown entity in our league tho has proven he can operate at high levels in the CL. I think utd fans see the Ten Hag of Ajax coming into OT and bringing all those things i listed above with him, but that's Ajax, not Ten Hag.





This is so typical of utd fans with most things in football though.They're so myopic they can't, don't or won't see beyond the player or manager.With the manager it's all about what they've already won with absolutely no consideration of how their previous club's set up.With the player it's about how big a name they are, what they've won, which managers they've had but never about the system they play in or their teammates.They're so obsessed with the world class, elite level and major trophies bullshit that anyone unknown or cheap or from a lower league is never going to be good enough for them.Someone like Ten Hag would probably do well here or at City due to how things are done around him, similar to at Ajax but at utd, Jesus he'd be another "crumbled at the shear weight of the name" bloke who was never going to be good enough for them.Sure it's partly their arrogance but it's mainly how fucking stupid they are.