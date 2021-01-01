« previous next »
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
I truly hope Ragy can be kept on. I would personally go to his press conference as permanent manager to lend my support.

I mean, Godfather of German football. No one can come close.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
I don't know what the hell they are doing in trainings but Bruno Fernandes who is not even above average this year gets completely shit after he gets tired at around 60 minutes. So last 30 mins they basically play with 9 players when they play his countryman with him.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
It'll be interesting to see what happens with Ragy if they miss out on top four, I can see his reputation being burned badly enough that the hierarchy lose interest in his consultancy feedback.

I'm not sure I'm all that worried about them finding a good manager now, they're such an absolute toxic mess that it's difficult to see anyone turning them around. A new manager would have to get short term results with that mess of a squad, keep all of their primadonnas happy, replace pretty much the entire squad over time while keeping results going and have both the influence and knowledge to buy the right players consistently. They're starting to remind me a bit of Everton, too many people trying to have their own say in their transfer business, and too many reactionary decisions being made based on what other teams are doing.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 02:40:33 pm
It'll be interesting to see what happens with Ragy if they miss out on top four, I can see his reputation being burned badly enough that the hierarchy lose interest in his consultancy feedback.

I'm not sure I'm all that worried about them finding a good manager now, they're such an absolute toxic mess that it's difficult to see anyone turning them around. A new manager would have to get short term results with that mess of a squad, keep all of their primadonnas happy, replace pretty much the entire squad over time while keeping results going and have both the influence and knowledge to buy the right players consistently. They're starting to remind me a bit of Everton, too many people trying to have their own say in their transfer business, and too many reactionary decisions being made based on what other teams are doing.

Its as likely hell lose interest and just leave. Wouldnt surpise me that much, now that he knows how disfunctional it all is.

At the end of the day, Man Utd should realise that getting someone in to coach, whos only coached for 2 seasons in the past 10 years, was always a risky move.
 
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 02:40:33 pm
It'll be interesting to see what happens with Ragy if they miss out on top four, I can see his reputation being burned badly enough that the hierarchy lose interest in his consultancy feedback.

I'm not sure I'm all that worried about them finding a good manager now, they're such an absolute toxic mess that it's difficult to see anyone turning them around. A new manager would have to get short term results with that mess of a squad, keep all of their primadonnas happy, replace pretty much the entire squad over time while keeping results going and have both the influence and knowledge to buy the right players consistently. They're starting to remind me a bit of Everton, too many people trying to have their own say in their transfer business, and too many reactionary decisions being made based on what other teams are doing.

Are they booing yet?
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 12:04:53 am
Genuinely, what good players do they actually have?

Fernandes is pretty decent even if he was overhyped from scoring penalties every week.
Rashford's stock has fallen after being run into the ground by Ole but I'd say he's still a good player, just not one that can drag them through games.
There are a few players like Fred and McTominay that I think could be fine in their squad if they were just there to make up the numbers and play cup games and such, rather than starting every week.
I know he gets a lot of shit on here but Shaw is actually pretty talented, even if he seems to struggle with instructions.

That's all really, they need to absolutely gut their squad but so many of them have long contracts on big wages. Even if they do make some decent signings now, those players are going to be immersed into such an unprofessional and toxic environment. Their current situation just seems un-fixable for at least a couple of seasons until those contracts run down.

Spurs and Arsenal really need to get their shit together and scrape top four for once, united's finances need to keep getting chipped away at.


This is the best thing about their current situation. Every single player needs replacing before they can even think about competing with us or City. They thought that their attack was a massive strength, now Martial has been shipped out, Ronaldo is done, Cavani is off next season, Rashford has been found out for the average player he is and Greenwoodand this is the supposed area of strength in that god awful team.

They spent a billion and they need to do it all again. They are totally and utterly screwed.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Was looking at a list of the most expensive transfers the other day, and they currently have 3 of the top 10 most expensive Premier League player transfers of all time. Two of them (Pogba £89m and Maguire £80m) are abject failures. Sancho (£75m) has had a terrible debut season so far and looks totally lost. That's £247m of poor investment just on 3 players, unless they miraculously get a good coach and Sancho becomes the new Messi.

Interestingly, the remaining 7 in the top 10 are Coutinho, (£135m), Grealish (£100m), Hazard (£100m), Lukaku (£100m to Chelsea), Bale (£90m), Ronaldo (£85m), and Lukaku (£75m to United).

Out of that top 10, only Ronaldo to Real could be considered a big success, which is bonkers given the money spent.

At number 11 is Virgil (£75m) - the best CB in world football for the last 4 years 8)
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Yesterday at 12:58:30 pm
Pochettino is leaving PSG so likely be him
I'd be surprised if it is anyone else to be honest. Best thing is that they'll see him as a panacea and heap the pressure on him. Ultimately, it will end in tears, again! But not before their idiot fans and lapdog media hype them to the heavens and declare they are back amid 400 corner turns of course!
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 02:58:32 pm
Was looking at a list of the most expensive transfers the other day, and they currently have 3 of the top 10 most expensive Premier League player transfers of all time. Two of them (Pogba £89m and Maguire £80m) are abject failures. Sancho (£75m) has had a terrible debut season so far and looks totally lost. That's £247m of poor investment just on 3 players, unless they miraculously get a good coach and Sancho becomes the new Messi.

Interestingly, the remaining 7 in the top 10 are Coutinho, (£135m), Grealish (£100m), Hazard (£100m), Lukaku (£100m to Chelsea), Bale (£90m), Ronaldo (£85m), and Lukaku (£75m to United).

Out of that top 10, only Ronaldo to Real could be considered a big success, which is bonkers given the money spent.

At number 11 is Virgil (£75m) - the best CB in world football for the last 4 years 8)

I'd definitely argue that Bale to Madrid was a success. Won 3 CLs with them didn't he, scoring the winner in 2 of them? I know it'd turned to shite now but that was still a good move for both of them
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 03:03:57 pm
I'd be surprised if it is anyone else to be honest. Best thing is that they'll see him as a panacea and heap the pressure on him. Ultimately, it will end in tears, again! But not before their idiot fans and lapdog media hype them to the heavens and declare they are back amid 400 corner turns of course!

Yeah, that's what I'm thinking.  Does he try tapping up Kane? Are any of their current squad suited to a Poch style of play?
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 10:37:55 am
Watching that Burnley goal it looks like Maguire is wearing lead boots.

Like John Wayne in one of those deep sea divers outfits trying to fight off an octopus ?
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Quote from: ScottScott on Yesterday at 03:04:55 pm
I'd definitely argue that Bale to Madrid was a success. Won 3 CLs with them didn't he, scoring the winner in 2 of them? I know it'd turned to shite now but that was still a good move for both of them
Not sure Bale could be considered a great success - he was injured a lot, blew hot and cold, and the Real fans didn't like him.

As for scoring in a CL final - two of those goals were against a half-conscious Karius, and even Smicer and Divock can score in a CL final :D
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Yesterday at 12:58:30 pm
Pochettino is leaving PSG so likely be him

What he has done with average players like Neymar and Mbappe - just imagine what he's going to do with world-class players like Maguire and McTominay!
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 03:17:50 pm
Not sure Bale could be considered a great success - he was injured a lot, blew hot and cold, and the Real fans didn't like him.

As for scoring in a CL final - two of those goals were against a half-conscious Karius, and even Smicer and Divock can score in a CL final :D
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 02:43:52 pm
Its as likely hell lose interest and just leave. Wouldnt surpise me that much, now that he knows how disfunctional it all is.

At the end of the day, Man Utd should realise that getting someone in to coach, whos only coached for 2 seasons in the past 10 years, was always a risky move.
 

I'm not sure he'd walk away, I'm assuming he'll be making some serious money, but I can absolutely see him phoning it in after realising they have far too many people pulling the club in too many different directions.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 11:57:29 am
The careful care and nurturing of the lovingly guided and carefully attended he who shall not be named from the age of six that helped turn him into the incredibly self absorbed psychotic animal that he is today is truly an indictment of the culture of the club.

When young superstars are coddled forgiven excused covered up for and treated as demi-gods from a young age, this is exactly what can happen, the production of a person who truly believes he is special and the rules dont apply to him. Its a very old story and anybody who thinks the club didn't know this guy was on the wrong path for a very long time and sat back and at least passively enabled him because of his sporting and financial value is deluded imo.

i know i love taking the mickey out of these guys but this one i find actually disgusting and not funny at all. the guys responsible for his own horrible actions but there was a very long period in there where apparently nobody gave enough of a f to help ground him properly before it was too late.

forgive me for derailing the thread, lets not get into the animal and his actions but the clubs role in it has been eating at me since the off. Not to mention the nights sleep i lost after listening to the tape. big mistake on my part. Sick.   

I agree with this, the wealth and adoration bestowed on footballers from an early age creates a detachment from the real world. Sport in general also puts a huge emphasis on machismo and glorifies psychopathic traits. Lance Armstrong, Diego Maradona, Michael Jordan, Mike Tyson, O.J. Simpson...they're all classic psychopaths, some with criminal tendencies and some without but they all fit the criteria. In fact, David James wrote an interesting piece for The Guardian about how he believes a sizeable amount of footballers could be diagnosed with psychopathy:

https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2013/feb/09/david-james-psychopaths-football

So it's no huge surprise when Mason Greenwood is accused of sexual assault, Kurt Zouma drop kicks a cat or Wayne Rooney admits to intentionally injuring an opponent. Footballers are bred to be self-absorbed, entitled and lacking in empathy and sadly football clubs often cover for their heinous behaviour. 

That said, I'm always hesitant to attribute sexual violence to cultural issues; when we say it's young footballers, Catholic Priests, Pakistani grooming gangs, Hollywood producers or police officers what we're failing to acknowledge is that it's men. Sexual crime is incredibly gendered and wherever men exist in the world, sexual assault exists. The issue is the relationship between masculinity, power and violence and that isn't unique to footballers. Could football clubs do more to educate these young men? Definitely but so could wider society. This happens far too often in the 'real world' too. 
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 10:37:55 am
Watching that Burnley goal it looks like Maguire is wearing lead boots.

Looked like he was running in a dream.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 09:19:22 am
Goodness me! What is wrong with Man United and their legends? Do they intentionally go looking for c*nts?

Seems almost inevitable that having spent a long time at that club in order to become a legend they would also become a c*nt too, the ones where that is not true should be praised for overcoming this tendency.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 05:26:03 pm
Looked like he was running in a dream.

:lmao

What a horrible feeling that is by the way.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 02:40:33 pm
It'll be interesting to see what happens with Ragy if they miss out on top four, I can see his reputation being burned badly enough that the hierarchy lose interest in his consultancy feedback.

I'm not sure I'm all that worried about them finding a good manager now, they're such an absolute toxic mess that it's difficult to see anyone turning them around. A new manager would have to get short term results with that mess of a squad, keep all of their primadonnas happy, replace pretty much the entire squad over time while keeping results going and have both the influence and knowledge to buy the right players consistently. They're starting to remind me a bit of Everton, too many people trying to have their own say in their transfer business, and too many reactionary decisions being made based on what other teams are doing.

Spot on. Even if they get a good manager who can sort out their long term issues after a few windows/years, I don't think their fans are in a state of giving anyone much time for the rebuild process. One one hand, they are like, we have good players, why are we not getting results, and then are turning on the manager (the last 4 managers and probably Rangnick as well). Or, they think they need to spend more, and then turn on the Glazers without looking at how much they've spent already.

They don't realize that most of their good players are either beyond their peak, or their youngsters are far away from the peak, and some are just plain disinterested. Throwing money at problems, may bring even more problems. They don't only need a squad rebuild, but also a rebuild in terms of structure and transfer approach.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 06:40:33 pm
Throwing money at problems, may bring even more problems. They don't only need a squad rebuild, but also a rebuild in terms of structure and transfer approach.
The new Everton?
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 05:26:03 pm
Looked like he was running in a dream.

Fuckin' yeah!  Like your feet have weights on?!
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Maguire cost £80 million.

Nat Phillips is probably a better player.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 03:17:50 pm
Not sure Bale could be considered a great success - he was injured a lot, blew hot and cold, and the Real fans didn't like him.

As for scoring in a CL final - two of those goals were against a half-conscious Karius, and even Smicer and Divock can score in a CL final :D

I wouldn't take what Real fans say about Bale, mate. Even the few Barca fans I know think they were unfair to Bale, who for a few seasons was quite brilliant. He was injured every now and then but produced the good when he played.

In his first season, he had 15 goals and 12 assists in 24 starts in the League, that's a goal or assist in less than 90 mins, and he scored 6 and assisted 4 goals in 8 starts in the CL.

In his second season, 13 goals and 9 assist in 30 starts, which is a bit lesser than his previous season's standards.

But he picked up his output in the next few seasons, where he scored 42 times and assisted 14 goals in just 58 League starts. That's close to a goal or assist in every start.   

The 2 seasons weren't good, Zidane didn't prefer him the second time around, and then he declined. For a good period, Bale, Benzema and Cristiano was the scariest attack in the world.

I would say Bale was definitely a success for whatever they paid.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 06:43:20 pm
The new Everton?

If Everton go down, these could take their place. Just saying  :P
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 08:24:59 am
More shite coming out of his mouth. He rarely gets a proper sentence out, but when he does it's always a terrible opinion that he should have kept to himself.

;D

I actually don't find him as terrible as others and it is amusing when he's slagging off Man Utd. That Maguire shout though, I feel like given how abject he's been this season, it's easy for them to go too far the other way and think he was an amazing defender for a while, rather than just a slightly less abject one.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 11:04:20 am
pep also wanted fred were led to believe, maybe he just says a name and watches utd go and buy them then pisses himself laughing, it'll be old ronaldo next... oh wait
Sanchez, Fred, Maguire, Ronaldo...it does rather look like City have been trolling Utd into buying useless players for some years now. It's as if City are deliberately trying to turn United into their own Everton.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 06:45:44 pm
Maguire cost £80 million.

Nat Phillips is a better player.

Fixed it for you  :)
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 07:15:23 pm
Sanchez, Fred, Maguire, Ronaldo...it does rather look like City have been trolling Utd into buying useless players for some years now. It's as if City are deliberately trying to turn United into their own Everton.

Old Trafford falling apart, also... :o

Sorry, I meant Castle Grayskull... ;)

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 03:15:25 pm
Like John Wayne in one of those deep sea divers outfits trying to fight off an octopus ?
;D

Everton>>> ManU
ManU>>> Everton
They're like identical twins nowadays.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 01:36:51 pm
Their fans seem to desperately want Erik ten Hag.

 ??? I wonder why? What has he done?

Strange bunch.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 01:36:51 pm
Their fans seem to desperately want Erik ten Hag.

Id think Pochettino is the surest bet.

Ten Hag should go and hide as soon as possible..

Poch may not be happy at PSG, but I don't think even he can turn around this mess that quickly. He'll get them playing a bit better and could probably get them Top 4 though, but it won't be guaranteed like he got Spurs in every season. The competition has increased and Man United need a major rebuild.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
They are incredibly lucky that it's spurs they are competing for 4th with
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 06:45:44 pm
Maguire cost £80 million.

Nat Phillips is probably a better player.

Honestly, there really isn't a great deal between them. And for the prices you'd only ever take Nat.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 09:11:54 am
i haven't done the research but Maguire has to be the most expensive donkey at 80m price tag.
Tis the biggest sale scam in football history, by Leicester city on MancU.  LOL
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 10:14:02 pm
??? I wonder why? What has he done?

Strange bunch.

he's worked in club with a seemingly machine like effiency at all levels structure wise (i'll leave overmars to one side here) with a football philosophy long established and from youth up implement it to a good to high level in the first team, Ajax is respected around the world for their football history and their dedication and application to it in the current day.

In short, everything utd aren't in the current day. Utd have a respected history and an utter mess from top down to their players. They're not remotely alike.

i think the fanbase is split on poch but those not wanting him see him as a good coach but ultimately a failure. Ten Hag is an unknown entity in our league tho has proven he can operate at high levels in the CL. I think utd fans see the Ten Hag of Ajax coming into OT and bringing all those things i listed above with him, but that's Ajax, not Ten Hag. The truth is we have no idea how he'll get on in our league but they see him as a long term appointment to right the club from top to bottom. I have no idea how good he'd prove but i do know one thing - there's no way in hell he can right the club at the top, they're his bosses, not the reverse.

I dont know that any manager can bring them the kind of success they want under the current heirarchy and all the while other clubs are encroaching upon them, other clubs pushing further ahead of them. Times are grim for them and it's gonna get worse at least in the short term and may well in the long term.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 06:45:44 pm
Maguire cost £80 million.

Nat Phillips is probably a better player.
Fixed for you.  :)



Better player, better defender.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Didn't they also sign that Diallo kid from Atlanta after 3 senior games and paid 37million euros for him? He is currently rotting on bench for Rangers. Their transfer department is run by madmen. That's Salah, Jota or Mane money on an unproven teenager.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 01:53:35 pm
I truly hope Ragy can be kept on. I would personally go to his press conference as permanent manager to lend my support.

I mean, Godfather of German football. No one can come close.
To be fair to Ragnick, his style of coaching is never going to work on that squad of players, if you really wanted to judge him as a coach or manager, then you'd need to see what he can do with players he wants/needs for his system, it's a bit like when Klopp first joined, the squad of players weren't suitable for his style, yes he coached a fair few of them very well and they learned his methods, but a lot were jettisoned and he had to sign a fair few players as well, I'm not saying Ragnick is their saviour by any means, but he's inherited an absolute shower of fucking shit.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
plus he's constantly having to clear up/rectify three years of shite left by ole - as said earlier in the thread, the constant stream of shite coming out of that club is neglect/mismanagement by ole coming to light when a proper manager goes in there and expects players to be professional, ole lived totally on vibes and lying to players he didn't fancy

we know ole was

not a coach
not a tactician (he had tactics, it's called counterattack and do your best lads)
not a good man manager - his one hyped great manager trait has been well and truly kicked into touch as pure myth and the further we get away from him the more collateral damage we see

he didn't only not win a thing, he set them back at least three years (his time there) and probably a couple of years on top to sort out the shit he left behind

ralf doesn't get a free pass but with all the shit he's dealing with, i think he's done ok, if he picks maguire again, i'll change my mind (unless those above him are overriding his team choices - a definitely possibility imo)


one genuine question - this storming down the tunnel after a game by ronaldo, is this new to him this year? i've seen countless games with him playing and i dont recall this being his post game modus operandi, he used to be on the pitch like any other player after a game doing the usual bollocks
