Genuinely, what good players do they actually have?



Fernandes is pretty decent even if he was overhyped from scoring penalties every week.

Rashford's stock has fallen after being run into the ground by Ole but I'd say he's still a good player, just not one that can drag them through games.

There are a few players like Fred and McTominay that I think could be fine in their squad if they were just there to make up the numbers and play cup games and such, rather than starting every week.

I know he gets a lot of shit on here but Shaw is actually pretty talented, even if he seems to struggle with instructions.



That's all really, they need to absolutely gut their squad but so many of them have long contracts on big wages. Even if they do make some decent signings now, those players are going to be immersed into such an unprofessional and toxic environment. Their current situation just seems un-fixable for at least a couple of seasons until those contracts run down.



Spurs and Arsenal really need to get their shit together and scrape top four for once, united's finances need to keep getting chipped away at.