farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,286
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Reply #30200 on: Yesterday at 11:06:34 pm
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 10:33:14 pm
Theyre still talking about Maguires form being a hangover from the Euros.  Its fucking February.
If you have had a hangover, you'd know how the head feels.

I can understand the hangover lasting that long, look at the size of his...
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,275
  • YNWA
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Reply #30201 on: Yesterday at 11:08:34 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 10:29:59 pm
He did OK at Leicester but that was also in a very defensive and rigid system under Claude Puel.  I'm not sure what Man U saw that made them spend so, so much money on him.  Take away the protection and leave him to defend a space by himself and he's really poor.

The one part of his game he's very strong at is heading the ball.  That clip today where he could have been sent off was bizarre though, he just needed to stick his head on the ball but he ducked out and grabbed the Burnley player instead.

The thing is that physical features at CB will only lead you to a certain level. If you can't read the game, you can't be at the top level.
Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,798
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Reply #30202 on: Yesterday at 11:09:38 pm
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 10:33:14 pm
Theyre still talking about Maguires form being a hangover from the Euros.  Its fucking February.

Hangover from Mykonos, maybe.
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,275
  • YNWA
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Reply #30203 on: Yesterday at 11:11:09 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:39:40 pm
I forgot this was their easy run. The panickers on here would really be flapping about how close to us they are if theyd won these last few!

There were a few shitting it when we faced Arsenal, mentioning Arsenal could go above us if they beat us. They got smashed 4-0.
Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,422
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Reply #30204 on: Yesterday at 11:11:44 pm
But he stopped us winning the league in 18/19 so he's worth 80+ million apparently.
PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,378
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Reply #30205 on: Yesterday at 11:15:12 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on February  7, 2022, 10:27:47 pm
Remember when Adidas were less than complimentary about us about 9 years ago? They'd fucking love to make our gear now :wanker

To be honest, it took us 5-6 years after our split with Adidas that we have started to challenge for the top honors again. Of course that they would love to be our kit suppliers, but we are the Global flagship of Nike now, even ahead of Barcelona ...
MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,966
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Reply #30206 on: Yesterday at 11:19:37 pm
Quote from: mercurial on Yesterday at 10:14:23 pm
Cannot see them making top 4. At some point the money making machine will hit a snag. They need a rebuild. They need to spend money and their assets are not appreciating. There will be many a player who will think twice before joining in the clusterfuck. Ageing players, wage bills very high, commercial revenue stagnating, overall revenues down without CL, debt rising, squad overhaul needed and stadium rebuild pending. There is now a bunch of clubs better managed and commercially strong competing with them. That wipes out the big advantage under fergie.  It is looking pretty grim if they cannot get top 4.
They'll have to miss out on ucl footy two years in a row for that to happen.
MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,966
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Reply #30207 on: Yesterday at 11:21:13 pm
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 11:11:09 pm
There were a few shitting it when we faced Arsenal, mentioning Arsenal could go above us if they beat us. They got smashed 4-0.
United are in deep trouble.
MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,966
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Reply #30208 on: Yesterday at 11:22:26 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:49:55 pm
I'd take Lovren over him any day of the week.
I'd take Nat Phillips over him.
Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,070
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Reply #30209 on: Yesterday at 11:31:29 pm
Next up...

Atletico Madrid.




Or wait, hang on...still plenty of time for more hilarity before then.
redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,733
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Reply #30210 on: Yesterday at 11:35:34 pm
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 11:04:15 pm

Harry Potter and the chamber of constant defensive fuck ups when describing Maguire 😂

;D
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,315
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Reply #30211 on: Yesterday at 11:37:07 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:22:26 pm
I'd take Nat Phillips over him.

Id take Rhys Williams over him.
PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,378
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Reply #30212 on: Yesterday at 11:42:08 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:03:49 pm
They are us in the 90's mate but with more money so it will be easier on them to get out of it eventually.

I think that they've already missed their chance of getting out of it. They have already wasted too much money since Ferguson retired, their team is shite, their revenues have been stagnating since the 2015/16 season, and they have completely neglected their stadium. Compare that to LFC over the last 5 years, both on and off the pitch, and you will see how fucked up they are ...
PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,168
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Reply #30213 on: Yesterday at 11:57:57 pm
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 10:33:14 pm
Theyre still talking about Maguires form being a hangover from the Euros.  Its fucking February.
At least if Salah has a similar hangover, we have Mane.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,526
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Reply #30214 on: Today at 12:04:53 am
Genuinely, what good players do they actually have?

Fernandes is pretty decent even if he was overhyped from scoring penalties every week.
Rashford's stock has fallen after being run into the ground by Ole but I'd say he's still a good player, just not one that can drag them through games.
There are a few players like Fred and McTominay that I think could be fine in their squad if they were just there to make up the numbers and play cup games and such, rather than starting every week.
I know he gets a lot of shit on here but Shaw is actually pretty talented, even if he seems to struggle with instructions.

That's all really, they need to absolutely gut their squad but so many of them have long contracts on big wages. Even if they do make some decent signings now, those players are going to be immersed into such an unprofessional and toxic environment. Their current situation just seems un-fixable for at least a couple of seasons until those contracts run down.

Spurs and Arsenal really need to get their shit together and scrape top four for once, united's finances need to keep getting chipped away at.
MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,966
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Reply #30215 on: Today at 12:11:22 am
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:04:53 am
Genuinely, what good players do they actually have?

Fernandes is pretty decent even if he was overhyped from scoring penalties every week.
Rashford's stock has fallen after being run into the ground by Ole but I'd say he's still a good player, just not one that can drag them through games.
There are a few players like Fred and McTominay that I think could be fine in their squad if they were just there to make up the numbers and play cup games and such, rather than starting every week.
I know he gets a lot of shit on here but Shaw is actually pretty talented, even if he seems to struggle with instructions.

That's all really, they need to absolutely gut their squad but so many of them have long contracts on big wages. Even if they do make some decent signings now, those players are going to be immersed into such an unprofessional and toxic environment. Their current situation just seems un-fixable for at least a couple of seasons until those contracts run down.

Spurs and Arsenal really need to get their shit together and scrape top four for once, united's finances need to keep getting chipped away at.
Pogba is good but doesn't give a damn. Ronaldo is getting on.

De gea is keeping them in an ok position.
Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,526
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Reply #30216 on: Today at 12:13:39 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:11:22 am
Pogba is good but doesn't give a damn. Ronaldo is getting on.

De gea is keeping them in an ok position.

de Gea is a tough one, on the one hand he's an excellent shot stopper, but on the other they can't move on from defending deep and counter attacking with him between the sticks. Their whole team is built for defending deep really, I don't know why they moved away from it.
MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,966
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Reply #30217 on: Today at 12:15:33 am
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:13:39 am
de Gea is a tough one, on the one hand he's an excellent shot stopper, but on the other they can't move on from defending deep and counter attacking with him between the sticks. Their whole team is built for defending deep really, I don't know why they moved away from it.
They'd be nowhere to be found without him. He's not a modern GK but he's an important player for them.
ianrush

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 211
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Reply #30218 on: Today at 12:16:52 am
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:04:53 am

Rashford's stock has fallen after being run into the ground by Ole but I'd say he's still a good player, just not one that can drag them through games.


Lets put in a 30 million bid for him next summer. As he might come good as a sub here, before his contract runs out and seems like a lad with a decent head.
MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,966
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Reply #30219 on: Today at 12:20:20 am
Quote from: ianrush on Today at 12:16:52 am
Lets put in a 30 million bid for him next summer. As he might come good as a sub here, before his contract runs out and seems like a lad with a decent head.
The problem is that he wouldn't make our bench.
Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,688
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Reply #30220 on: Today at 12:41:43 am
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 10:33:14 pm
Theyre still talking about Maguires form being a hangover from the Euros.  Its fucking February.

The media?

Their fans seem to have well and truly turned on him.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp
