Rangnick tends to just say it as it is, and doesnt hold back, he is often brutally honest. Because while you can say what else is he supposed to say, he needs to be able to deflect questions like this better. Also the stuff with Martial and Lingard recently, he is saying one thing, then the club/player saying another. Its just all a very unprofessional look.
Also he tends to go into too much details - like the stuff about the Middlesborough games about how many shots they had and how many goals they should have won by, this doens't need saying publicly. And certainly shows a bit of disregard to the opponent who did actually beat you!
Rapha Honigstein may be able to help, but we will see, its sort of strange to me he had to get his own media guy like this? They dont have a competent press officer at Man Utd I am getting from this, than can help him.