Rangnick tends to just say it as it is, and doesnt hold back, he is often brutally honest. Because while you can say what else is he supposed to say, he needs to be able to deflect questions like this better. Also the stuff with Martial and Lingard recently, he is saying one thing, then the club/player saying another. Its just all a very unprofessional look.



Also he tends to go into too much details - like the stuff about the Middlesborough games about how many shots they had and how many goals they should have won by, this doens't need saying publicly. And certainly shows a bit of disregard to the opponent who did actually beat you!



Rapha Honigstein may be able to help, but we will see, its sort of strange to me he had to get his own media guy like this? They dont have a competent press officer at Man Utd I am getting from this, than can help him.