Author Topic: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby  (Read 1757365 times)

Online didi shamone

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30080 on: Today at 03:05:53 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 02:05:15 pm
Highest spending club in Europes top 5 leagues over the last 10 years

:lmao :lmao :lmao


Back on their perch.
Offline slaphead

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30081 on: Today at 03:35:29 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 02:50:12 pm
Yet they complain their owners don't spend enough or back their managers.

Oh come on be fair Debs. Remember - Sancho + Varane + Kane = Title according to a certain Dot Cotton lookalike.  They let Oleh down and bought Ronaldo instead of Kane that's why they're absolute pish
Online reddebs

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30082 on: Today at 03:43:41 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 03:35:29 pm
Oh come on be fair Debs. Remember - Sancho + Varane + Kane = Title according to a certain Dot Cotton lookalike.  They let Oleh down and bought Ronaldo instead of Kane that's why they're absolute pish

Oh I'm aware of the irony mate it's their fans who don't 😁
Offline lobsterboy

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30083 on: Today at 03:52:34 pm »
Apparently lining Overmars up for role now he's free, they believe he'll fit in nicely....
Offline tonysleft

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30084 on: Today at 03:54:51 pm »
couldnt give a shit about football really atm what a mess of a club
Online El Lobo

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30085 on: Today at 03:56:58 pm »
:D

Strange how many United fans have lost interest in football.

I smell a green and gold riot incoming
Offline rob1966

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30086 on: Today at 04:04:35 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:56:58 pm
:D

Strange how many United fans have lost interest in football.

I smell a green and gold riot incoming

Massive queues outside the Megastore to buy the scarves
Offline scatman

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30087 on: Today at 04:09:59 pm »
Mark Goldbridge is a sound lad
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30088 on: Today at 04:13:54 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:56:58 pm
:D

Strange how many United fans have lost interest in football.

I smell a green and gold riot incoming
I know two United fans.

One (who is a lovely fella who I like immensely) lost interest in football pretty much as soon as their decline became clear. The other (again, a really lovely fella who I like a lot) has stuck in there but was virtually reduced to tears on his 50th birthday night out due to their decline. He was literally pleading that Van Gaal would be sacked and that Mourinho would replace him. Honestly, he was distraught.

He got his wish too, but that didn't turn out too well either. 😊



Offline RedForeverTT

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30089 on: Today at 04:15:07 pm »
The fact that they manage to keep the money train coming is a credit to their marketing. Dont know how long that will last as I am sure it would be tied with their success and exposure. Infamous ones like Mason Greenwood probably doesnt count.

We started sliding down the rich list about 8-9 years after our last title and after our youth team conveyor belt stopped running. Well see how long they can last.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30090 on: Today at 04:15:49 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:04:35 pm
Massive queues outside the Megastore to buy the scarves
I don't know what's more bizarre. The fact the club sells merch that is a protest against it, or the fact the fans then buy it off them.  :duh

What a mess.  :rollseyes :rollseyes :rollseyes
Offline rob1966

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30091 on: Today at 04:31:09 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:15:49 pm
I don't know what's more bizarre. The fact the club sells merch that is a protest against it, or the fact the fans then buy it off them.  :duh

What a mess.  :rollseyes :rollseyes :rollseyes

The club knows how fickle they are and they just throw them a bone to shut them up, so may as well fleece the daft bastards ;D
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30092 on: Today at 04:37:34 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:31:09 pm
The club knows how fickle they are and they just throw them a bone to shut them up, so may as well fleece the daft bastards ;D
True.

Give them their due, they could sell ice cubes to the Inuit and sand to the Saudis. Fleecing the stupid is going to be a piece of cake to them.
Online El Lobo

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30093 on: Today at 04:39:22 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 04:15:07 pm
The fact that they manage to keep the money train coming is a credit to their marketing. Dont know how long that will last as I am sure it would be tied with their success and exposure. Infamous ones like Mason Greenwood probably doesnt count.

We started sliding down the rich list about 8-9 years after our last title and after our youth team conveyor belt stopped running. Well see how long they can last.

Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:31:09 pm
The club knows how fickle they are and they just throw them a bone to shut them up, so may as well fleece the daft bastards ;D

;)

And in all seriousness, when you've given yourself that much of a head start in the past it'll take a while regardless of how badly run you are. They're a great example of clicks over quality. They still get loads of social media content, they still get idiots buying Pogba and Ronaldo shirts, that keeps sponsors rolling in. I dont think they're quite at the same level, but probably not far off the likes of the Yankees and the Chicago Bulls. Once you get a brand like that established it takes a long, long time of being shit to see it drop away. Even with Liverpool we were still one of the highest selling shirts in the world when we were rubbish but unfortunately we hadn't had the head start United did in the 90s/00s.
Offline Original

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30094 on: Today at 05:03:08 pm »
So they ARE followed fucking loads of glory hunters after all
Online PoetryInMotion

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30095 on: Today at 05:13:42 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 02:05:15 pm
Highest spending club in Europes top 5 leagues over the last 10 years

:lmao :lmao :lmao

But, but, according to a few from our fanbase, last season our wages were higher than theirs, so that ought to count for something.. Like we have to make more of our financial 'advantage' or something.



 ::)  :duh
Offline Skeeve

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30096 on: Today at 06:00:46 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 04:37:34 pm
True.

Give them their due, they could sell ice cubes to the Inuit and sand to the Saudis. Fleecing the stupid is going to be a piece of cake to them.

On the second of those examples, that'd just mean that they were Australian since the Saudis do import sand.  ;D
Online PeterTheRed

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30097 on: Today at 06:05:50 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 04:15:07 pm
The fact that they manage to keep the money train coming is a credit to their marketing. Dont know how long that will last as I am sure it would be tied with their success and exposure. Infamous ones like Mason Greenwood probably doesnt count.

We started sliding down the rich list about 8-9 years after our last title and after our youth team conveyor belt stopped running. Well see how long they can last.

Well, their shirt sponsorship deal with TeamViewer is already £17 million per season lower than their deal with Chevrolet was. I suppose the same thing will happen when they negotiate their new kit deal in 2025. There are reports from the industry that Adidas are very unhappy with the fact that they have only sold 1,950,000 Man Utd shirts last season (compared to our 2,450,000 shirts sold), and that they might concentrate on another flagship club in the Premier League in the near future ...
Online 4pool

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30098 on: Today at 06:14:11 pm »
Social Media FC.

Fits them, it does.
Offline Skeeve

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30099 on: Today at 06:26:00 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:05:50 pm
Well, their shirt sponsorship deal with TeamViewer is already £17 million per season lower than their deal with Chevrolet was. I suppose the same thing will happen when they negotiate their new kit deal in 2025. There are reports from the industry that Adidas are very unhappy with the fact that they have only sold 1,950,000 Man Utd shirts last season (compared to our 2,450,000 shirts sold), and that they might concentrate on another flagship club in the Premier League in the near future ...

Not sure who they could concentrate on, united are still second to us in shirt sales and there's quite a drop-off after them to the 1.3m of chelsea and the 1.1m of city, who like us aren't adidas teams either.
Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30100 on: Today at 06:26:48 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 03:54:51 pm
couldnt give a shit about football really atm what a mess of a club

What happened my dude?
Online PeterTheRed

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30101 on: Today at 06:47:24 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 06:26:00 pm
Not sure who they could concentrate on, united are still second to us in shirt sales and there's quite a drop-off after them to the 1.3m of chelsea and the 1.1m of city, who like us aren't adidas teams either.

It will be interesting to see the progress of Arsenal on the pitch over the next 12-18 months, since their deal with Adidas is up in 2023. And of course, Newcastle will be an interesting prospect for the sponsors in the not so distant future. If Man Utd's sales numbers continue to drop, Adidas might ditch them and turn elsewhere, or give them a seriously reduced deal ...
Online a little break

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30102 on: Today at 08:07:12 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 03:54:51 pm
couldnt give a shit about football really atm what a mess of a club

I thought it was Glory Glory Man United? All I'm seeing the last 5 or so years is what we all always suspected and flat out knew, that it's Glory Hunters Man United.
Offline BOBSCOUSE

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30103 on: Today at 08:11:55 pm »
All about reverting to the mean with this gang of wankers - outside of the Ferguson years they won 7 league titles in the rest of their existence, close to a Century.  Dunno why their fans or anyone else should get so fucking irate about their current status when it really is just "normality" to be winning fuck all.

Online Hazell

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30104 on: Today at 08:13:18 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 02:05:15 pm
Highest spending club in Europes top 5 leagues over the last 10 years

:lmao :lmao :lmao

Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:37:34 pm
https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1490722571775524869

CIES Football Observatory looking at net spend on transfers over the past decade.



Saw this earlier today. Madness that they complain the owners don't spend enough.
Offline SamLad

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30105 on: Today at 08:18:37 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:13:18 pm
Saw this earlier today. Madness that they complain the owners don't spend enough.
and they still complain their squad is too thin :)
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30106 on: Today at 08:20:10 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:13:18 pm
Saw this earlier today. Madness that they complain the owners don't spend enough.
#GlazersOUT
Offline DangerScouse

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30107 on: Today at 08:22:18 pm »
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30108 on: Today at 08:26:34 pm »
Online PeterTheRed

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30109 on: Today at 08:36:10 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 08:22:18 pm
Good enough to challenge for the title next season apparently :lmao

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/feb/07/ralf-rangnick-says-manchester-united-can-compete-for-league-title-next-season

What else can he say? He has Ronaldo on a massive contract for another season. The good news for them is that Pogba, Cavani, Lingard and Mata will be off in the summer, but they will still have a huge amount of deadwood on their wage bill ...
Online PoetryInMotion

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30110 on: Today at 09:07:50 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:36:10 pm
What else can he say? He has Ronaldo on a massive contract for another season. The good news for them is that Pogba, Cavani, Lingard and Mata will be off in the summer, but they will still have a huge amount of deadwood on their wage bill ...

I don't know what else he can say, but he can stop himself from talking about title challenge. They are so far away from a title challenge next season, that it's not even funny.

Their defense is shambles, even Varane has struggled to adapt, their midfield is poor as it is and Pogba is leaving, they have no good striker (even Ronaldo is not helping them much, his age is showing) and Fernandes is the only good player they have. Behind the striker, they have the Greenwood situation, Rashford is not good enough, and Sancho needs a big turnaround to make it there. They don't have any good youngsters coming through as far as I know.

That's only the XI I took a stab at, they have no viable option from their bench/reserves.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30111 on: Today at 09:13:06 pm »
Rangnick tends to just say it as it is, and doesnt hold back, he is often brutally honest. Because while you can say what else is he supposed to say, he needs to be able to deflect questions like this better.  Also the stuff with Martial and Lingard recently, he is saying one thing, then the club/player saying another. Its just all a very unprofessional look.

Also he tends to go into too much details - like the stuff about the Middlesborough games about how many shots they had and how many goals they should have won by, this doens't need saying publicly. And certainly shows a bit of disregard to the opponent who did actually beat you!

Rapha Honigstein may be able to help, but we will see, its sort of strange to me he had to get his own media guy like this? They dont have a competent press officer at Man Utd I am getting from this, than can help him.
Online jillc

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30112 on: Today at 09:16:38 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 09:13:06 pm
Rangnick tends to just say it as it is, and doesnt hold back, he is often brutally honest. Because while you can say what else is he supposed to say, he needs to be able to deflect questions like this better.  Also the stuff with Martial and Lingard recently, he is saying one thing, then the club/player saying another. Its just all a very unprofessional look.

Also he tends to go into too much details - like the stuff about the Middlesborough games about how many shots they had and how many goals they should have won by, this doens't need saying publicly. And certainly shows a bit of disregard to the opponent who did actually beat you!

Rapha Honigstein may be able to help, but we will see, its sort of strange to me he had to get his own media guy like this? They dont have a competent press officer at Man Utd I am getting from this, than can help him.

Rafa Honigstein is working with Ragnick? I remember reading on his twitter account he had something else to do for a while, didn't realise it was this.  ;D
Online PeterTheRed

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30113 on: Today at 09:18:00 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 09:07:50 pm
I don't know what else he can say, but he can stop himself from talking about title challenge. They are so far away from a title challenge next season, that it's not even funny.

Their defense is shambles, even Varane has struggled to adapt, their midfield is poor as it is and Pogba is leaving, they have no good striker (even Ronaldo is not helping them much, his age is showing) and Fernandes is the only good player they have. Behind the striker, they have the Greenwood situation, Rashford is not good enough, and Sancho needs a big turnaround to make it there. They don't have any good youngsters coming through as far as I know.

That's only the XI I took a stab at, they have no viable option from their bench/reserves.

The main point of his statement is that they don't need a massive overhaul in the summer. Of course, we know that they need it, but after wasting so much money in recent years, they probably can't afford it. So, his statement is pretty much directed to their fans, who are expecting another summer of big spending ...
Online Riquende

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #30114 on: Today at 09:23:44 pm »
Wasn't he only appointed until the end of this season? Why is anyone asking him about the next?
