Strange how many United fans have lost interest in football.
I smell a green and gold riot incoming
I know two United fans.
One (who is a lovely fella who I like immensely) lost interest in football pretty much as soon as their decline became clear. The other (again, a really lovely fella who I like a lot) has stuck in there but was virtually reduced to tears on his 50th birthday night out due to their decline. He was literally pleading that Van Gaal would be sacked and that Mourinho would replace him. Honestly, he was distraught.
He got his wish too, but that didn't turn out too well either. 😊