I'm loving the delusion as it clouds everything but I still think there's a long way to go before they hit rock bottom and the climb back to the top is going to take longer and be a lot harder than it's ever been with so many more money clubs to compete with.



It's such a shame that Spurs and Arsenal decided to implode shortly after united did. With the revenue united have they really need to be missing out on top four at least semi-regularly to bleed them dry over time, but instead they're finding ways to get in the CL every season. While the north London clubs have shown that scraping top four every season will stop working eventually, united have too many financial resources to collapse in the same way just yet.Eventually they'll realise that their squad is shit and the problems at the club don't lie solely with the Glazers, but we really need them to be in a much worse position financially by the time they do.