Unlucky Ragy

« Reply #30000 on: Today at 11:05:00 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 10:56:55 am
I'm loving the delusion as it clouds everything but I still think there's a long way to go before they hit rock bottom and the climb back to the top is going to take longer and be a lot harder than it's ever been with so many more money clubs to compete with.

It's such a shame that Spurs and Arsenal decided to implode shortly after united did. With the revenue united have they really need to be missing out on top four at least semi-regularly to bleed them dry over time, but instead they're finding ways to get in the CL every season. While the north London clubs have shown that scraping top four every season will stop working eventually, united have too many financial resources to collapse in the same way just yet.

Eventually they'll realise that their squad is shit and the problems at the club don't lie solely with the Glazers, but we really need them to be in a much worse position financially by the time they do.
« Reply #30001 on: Today at 11:07:10 am »
According to this Thai source, we're looking at a friendly with them there this summer. Jurgen loathes the pre-season travelling circus, as we know, and it feels as if we're giving them a helping hand in the pr to assure us they're still relevant.

https://www.nationthailand.com/life/40011837
« Reply #30002 on: Today at 11:08:28 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:50:24 am
Oddly, their 81pts in 2017/18 would have bettered their points total in 4 of the seasons they won the PL.

It's a measure of how shite the PL was that United won some of those titles. A cynical person might say Ferguson bailed when the first legitimate threat came along.
Popcorn's Art

« Reply #30003 on: Today at 11:14:06 am »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 09:13:12 am
I don't think so, and to be honest after all the fawning in the summer, this is definitely the timeline I want to be in. Anyone who dared suggest signing Ronaldo for United wasn't quite the sage move it was made out to be was mocked mercilessly. But it's ruined the dressing room harmony (or at least fractured it further) and he's not the player he was. The more they play him the less they are preparing for a new team to come through. As it's turned out it's not like they could have played Greenwood anyway, but having Cavani and Ronaldo running about is doing nothing at all for helping them 2 years down the line. Edit: It's not even helping them short term either! ;D

This has inspired me to have a glance at what was being said on here this summer and there's quite a few who thought it was a great signing along with those who didn't. I came across this gem for the former:

Quote from: bornandbRED on August 27, 2021, 11:09:43 pm
Cant underestimate how much of football is driven by momentum and catalysts. Saw that with Van Dijk then Alisson joining us. With Fernandes joining them. Add in Ronaldo and Varane - two of the most decorated footballers ever and the players in the dressing room will grow a foot taller. Belief will go through the roof when theyve got two players who have done it all in the dressing room alongside them.

I think hed have maybe been a questionable influence at other clubs but for them, signing Ronaldo will galvanise the club entirely. Therell be a party atmosphere at the toilet this season Im afraid. Contrast the feeling around that club after the draw vs Southampton to now.

;D

RyanBabel19 had a bit of a shocker as well but he's a decent poster so thought I'd let him off the hook :P
« Reply #30004 on: Today at 11:18:35 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 11:14:06 am
This has inspired me to have a glance at what was being said on here this summer and there's quite a few who thought it was a great signing along with those who didn't. I came across this gem for the former:

;D

Yeah there was some mad stuff, you'd have thought it was obvious a team of Wan Bissaka, Maguire, Shaw, McTominay and Fred supporting an attack that doesn't want to know when it comes to defending was going to get nowhere near the league title but plenty were shouting about how people can't see how good they are as they are biased or whatever  ;D
