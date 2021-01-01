









I remember that from Giggseh.I thought it showed a staggering lack of awareness really. If we look back over history, all empires fall. It doesn't matter if it's the Roman empire, the Shankly/Paisley/Fagan/Dalglish empire or any other empire. At some point, all crumble to dust and life goes on.United's empire was not based on vast, solid foundations. It was built on Ferguson himself. Take him away, and everything is undermined. In fact, take him away and complacency sets in. Why? Because people like Giggs become smug, thinking the foundations will carry on supporting an increasingly unstable construction. When cracks appear in the walls, denial then kicks in. Fresh wallpaper goes up, and everyone continues believing in the old foundations that aren't actually being maintained anymore.Another aspect of what used to be Ferguson's solid foundation was financial clout. Thing is, other clubs have caught up there. Some by very questionable means, but also Liverpool and our rebuild, our organic growth and exceptional management.The reality of life is that no matter what you build, unless you maintain it and nurture it, it eventually crumbles. Become complacent and smug, and all you do is hasten the neglect and the decline.Nice one Giggseh.