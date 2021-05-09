« previous next »
Author Topic: Unlucky Ragy

PeterTheRed

Re: Unlucky Ragy
Reply #29960 on: Today at 01:19:38 am
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 01:11:42 am
They will still make more from theirs as long as they keep filling it.

Probably, but these days the match-day revenue is not as important as it used to be. The main source of income for the clubs is the commercial revenue, the prize money and of course the TV money ...

https://www2.deloitte.com/uk/en/pages/sports-business-group/articles/deloitte-football-money-league.html
Son of Spion

Re: Ragy knows FA about footy
Reply #29961 on: Today at 01:21:05 am
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:49:28 pm

At the end of the season they are going to pull Raggy's mask off and find out Oleh really is still at the wheel.  :D
rushyman

Re: Unlucky Ragy
Reply #29962 on: Today at 01:21:32 am
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:56:07 am
Ive read stuff that he has been advising them too. He obviously chose moyes but even after that.. The players there will know all of that and not see the manager as their ultimate boss. Absolute shit show.

Not forgetting about Ronaldo, who has completely torpedoed their progress



BarryCrocker

Re: Ragy knows FA about footy
Reply #29963 on: Today at 01:21:38 am
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 12:54:42 am
If only we had a bigger stadium our revenues would be much closer to theirs. Its really a travesty a club of our stature is having only an above average stadium. Perhaps a consolation is our neighbour is worse.

The total difference in match day revenue was about £30m per season in 2019 so the additional 6k seats will make a huge difference. Back then we trailed them by about £150m in commercial revenue.

I'd rather be in our position where we have FSG actively reinvigorating our home (like they did with Fenway) then the Glazers who are watching Old Trafford fall to bits.
Son of Spion

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
Reply #29964 on: Today at 01:27:14 am
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 11:34:18 pm
Seen one comparing it to Klopps first year because the performance was good but not the required end product.

A lot of them still dont understand the hole theyre in.

This makes it all the more enjoyable for me.  ;D

Constant denial ensures the rot sets in deeper and deeper as time goes by.
RedSince86

Re: Unlucky Ragy
Reply #29965 on: Today at 01:34:28 am
 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao


Son of Spion

Re: Unlucky Ragy
Reply #29966 on: Today at 01:34:52 am
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:21:32 am
Not forgetting about Ronaldo, who has completely torpedoed their progress
It was a shockingly bad decision to sign him again. Pretty much everyone on here saw that train wreck coming, but their fans celebrated his arrival like the second coming of the messiah. Maybe you get a better perspective on a train wreck when looking from nearby rather than being sat in the carriage, though. I still can't get my head around why they thought his return would be a good idea. They sold some extra shirts, but so what? In the wider context he's just accelerated their decline.
PeterTheRed

Re: Unlucky Ragy
Reply #29967 on: Today at 01:43:25 am
A mate of mine was claiming the other day that Man Utd actually have higher net spend on transfers than Man City over the past decade. I couldn't believe until I checked the numbers:

https://www.transfermarkt.com/premier-league/fuenfjahresvergleich/wettbewerb/GB1
MBL?

Re: Unlucky Ragy
Reply #29968 on: Today at 01:47:34 am
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 01:18:51 am
Would you move from Anfield if given a choice of a new 85k stadium?
Not in a million years
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:19:38 am
Probably, but these days the match-day revenue is not as important as it used to be. The main source of income for the clubs is the commercial revenue, the prize money and of course the TV money ...

https://www2.deloitte.com/uk/en/pages/sports-business-group/articles/deloitte-football-money-league.html
As I said in my previous post?
Mozology

Re: Unlucky Ragy
Reply #29969 on: Today at 01:48:19 am
If Sancho has a hamstring injury that's Utd with Ronaldo, Cavani and Rashford as their front three for the next month or so.

Hilarious to think that they're clear favourites with the bookies to progress against Atletico, fucking hell  ;D

Joint 6/4 favourites with Spurs for Top 4  :o

Burnley away their next game, Burnley a massive 5/1 to win.

They're a fucking shambles.  :D
Son of Spion

Re: Unlucky Ragy
Reply #29970 on: Today at 01:49:47 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 01:34:28 am
:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao



I remember that from Giggseh.

I thought it showed a staggering lack of awareness really. If we look back over history, all empires fall. It doesn't matter if it's the Roman empire, the Shankly/Paisley/Fagan/Dalglish empire or any other empire. At some point, all crumble to dust and life goes on.

United's empire was not based on vast, solid foundations. It was built on Ferguson himself. Take him away, and everything is undermined. In fact, take him away and complacency sets in. Why? Because people like Giggs become smug, thinking the foundations will carry on supporting an increasingly unstable construction. When cracks appear in the walls, denial then kicks in. Fresh wallpaper goes up, and everyone continues believing in the old foundations that aren't actually being maintained anymore.

Another aspect of what used to be Ferguson's solid foundation was financial clout. Thing is, other clubs have caught up there. Some by very questionable means, but also Liverpool and our rebuild, our organic growth and exceptional management.

The reality of life is that no matter what you build, unless you maintain it and nurture it, it eventually crumbles. Become complacent and smug, and all you do is hasten the neglect and the decline.

Nice one Giggseh.  :wave :wave
Jack_Bauer

Re: Unlucky Ragy
Reply #29971 on: Today at 02:17:38 am
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:21:32 am
Not forgetting about Ronaldo, who has completely torpedoed their progress
Let's face it they only signed because of how heavily rumoured he was with City and signing him was so they could "Get One Over Manchester City" it's flopped on them and City fans are probably rolling over with laughter at them.
MBL?

Re: Unlucky Ragy
Reply #29972 on: Today at 02:32:35 am
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Today at 02:17:38 am
Let's face it they only signed because of how heavily rumoured he was with City and signing him was so they could "Get One Over Manchester City" it's flopped on them and City fans are probably rolling over with laughter at them.
I dont know but I find it seriously unlikely pep wanted to sign him. Goes against everything he does, same as if it was us trying to sign him. I just wouldnt believe it.
Persephone

Re: Unlucky Ragy
Reply #29973 on: Today at 04:31:27 am
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Today at 02:17:38 am
Let's face it they only signed because of how heavily rumoured he was with City and signing him was so they could "Get One Over Manchester City" it's flopped on them and City fans are probably rolling over with laughter at them.
All 687 of them.
farawayred

Re: Unlucky Ragy
Reply #29974 on: Today at 04:56:47 am
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:21:32 am
Not forgetting about Ronaldo, who has completely torpedoed their progress


Was he not brought in to win cups?
Kopenhagen

Re: Ragy knows FA about footy
Reply #29975 on: Today at 04:57:05 am
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 12:54:42 am
If only we had a bigger stadium our revenues would be much closer to theirs. Its really a travesty a club of our stature is having only an above average stadium. Perhaps a consolation is our neighbour is worse.

We're renovating Anfield, adding 7,000 seats, while Old Trafford is literally crumbling and infested with rats. Even Neville said Old Trafford is a dump.

https://www.marca.com/en/football/premier-league/2021/05/09/6097e53022601d2d058b458f.html

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/B87aESnOWKg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/B87aESnOWKg</a>

KurtVerbose

Re: Unlucky Ragy
Reply #29976 on: Today at 06:33:27 am
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 04:31:27 am
All 687 of them.

Don't exaggerate.
