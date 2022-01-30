« previous next »
I appreciate that the mods on here want to keep a sharp eye on this story. They are keenly aware that it could quite easily fall into something unsavoury driven by tribal rvalry and lurid gossiping. However, I want to argue as to why it is important keep our attention on this case. First to the circumstances themselves, briefly. This is necessary to contextualise the point I will make later. For those not in the know, an instagram accusing Greenwood of domestic abuse was posted on instagram. It contained graphic images of a beaten partner and, most incriminating, an audio clip of Greenwood agressively demanding sex from his partner, and then threatening violence when she refused to comply. Most telling, this was clearly something the victim anticipated and prepared for, suggesting this was not a one off and was in fact habitual.

What happened next is also disturbing: the instagram post was taken down as the full implications of the evidence was probably better understood and the victim's own father came out to say 1] her phone had been hacked 2] she was very much in love with Mason. In fact, if it wasn't for the continued scrutiny of the media and online forums such as RAWK, a veil of silence was most likely to have descended on the whole thing. There are a lot of vested interests here. For a lot of GFs of footballers, becoming a WAG (colloquial term) is akin to winning the lottery. A rich, fit, famous boyfriend is a dream come true for many. We only have to look to the likes of Colleen Rooney to see how much they are willing to put up with. But their families are also invested: their standing in the community, the futures of their daughters etc. They might want to believe the best rather than the worst. For the clubs, these players are a huge investment, worth a lot of money. They will want to protect their asset. In other words, it takes a lot for this woman to come out and state her desperate situation. The first reaction of those around her was to close ranks.

The last time Greenwood got in trouble was in Iceland, for breaking restrictions to have a sortie with some locals. That time United sites reported a 'smear' campaign by the media. Its very likely that similar attempts will be made again this time to downplay the seriousness of the accusation, unless forums and the media keep the news front and centre and, if it proves to be the case that Greenwod is guilty of doing what he was accused of, making sure justice is done.
Quote from: RedForeverTT on January 30, 2022, 07:09:13 pm
I couldnt believe what I was hearing as well. If he was trying to convey that he was disappointed with a person he trusted his daughter with then the message isnt coming across. Sounds more like a desperate man hoping to mend relationship with the said accused.
exactly. you are a dad ffs your first and only concern should be safety and well being of your daughter.
Yet this person has no concern for her or doesn't come across from his words, and seems like he has no anger towards Greenwood either. Very disturbing statement, what kind of father would say "we told her to taken it down"?
Quote from: stockdam on January 30, 2022, 07:18:37 pm
Its in the hands of the police so lets not speculate over what happened. The police will sort it out.

Yeah, if theres one thing the police are really good at, its prosecuting rape cases. Especially where the alleged perpetrator is an extremely rich person.

I agree though that speculation is not helpful.

Hope the woman involved gets all the support she needs to get through this. Genuinely awful.
Might be an idea to lock this thread temporarily in light of recent reports
With regards to the quotes from the Dad, they seem to have been given to the Daily Mail, so I wouldn't put too much weight on them.

He'd apparently only found out about this today, so no doubt he's not in a great state of mind. 
Also we have no context for anything he's said. Does anyone really doubt the Mail wouldn't be willing to go with whatever will generate the most clicks?
e.g. The "we told her to take it down" comment could have multiple interpretations - is it because they want to cover it up, is it because that's what the police/lawyers have advised, it it because he doesn't want to see his daughter spread across the internet like that?
We don't know, and I don't trust the Daily Fucking Mail to be the one to communicate the meaning.
Quote from: elsewhere on January 30, 2022, 07:26:33 pm
exactly. you are a dad ffs your first and only concern should be safety and well being of your daughter.
Yet this person has no concern for her or doesn't come across from his words, and seems like he has no anger towards Greenwood either. Very disturbing statement, what kind of father would say "we told her to taken it down"?

He's a father but not sure if he's a dad. There's a saying "Anyone can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a dad"

Maybe lack of support from her father and from people around her, it's the reason why she kept it quiet for so long. She's a very brave brave girl for deciding to get out of the situation, because it's never easy.
Poor woman. Best wishes to anyone who's experienced anything similar.

Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on January 30, 2022, 07:36:19 pm
Might be an idea to lock this thread temporarily in light of recent reports

I'm inclined to think that this particular topic should be split off into a separate thread, at the least. Feels unusual/inappropriate to have discussion about this incident taking place in a thread that essential exists for people to have a bit of a laugh at United as a team/club.
I take your point DW, and its very eloquently made, but its all in the public domain now. RAWK isnt Twitter. Maybe another moderator will be ok to reopen this but people speculating as to any and all aspects of the detail - thats not something for here. Lets give it a rest for a bit eh?
Seems an appropriate time to unlock.
Going well so far
