I appreciate that the mods on here want to keep a sharp eye on this story. They are keenly aware that it could quite easily fall into something unsavoury driven by tribal rvalry and lurid gossiping. However, I want to argue as to why it is important keep our attention on this case. First to the circumstances themselves, briefly. This is necessary to contextualise the point I will make later. For those not in the know, an instagram accusing Greenwood of domestic abuse was posted on instagram. It contained graphic images of a beaten partner and, most incriminating, an audio clip of Greenwood agressively demanding sex from his partner, and then threatening violence when she refused to comply. Most telling, this was clearly something the victim anticipated and prepared for, suggesting this was not a one off and was in fact habitual.



What happened next is also disturbing: the instagram post was taken down as the full implications of the evidence was probably better understood and the victim's own father came out to say 1] her phone had been hacked 2] she was very much in love with Mason. In fact, if it wasn't for the continued scrutiny of the media and online forums such as RAWK, a veil of silence was most likely to have descended on the whole thing. There are a lot of vested interests here. For a lot of GFs of footballers, becoming a WAG (colloquial term) is akin to winning the lottery. A rich, fit, famous boyfriend is a dream come true for many. We only have to look to the likes of Colleen Rooney to see how much they are willing to put up with. But their families are also invested: their standing in the community, the futures of their daughters etc. They might want to believe the best rather than the worst. For the clubs, these players are a huge investment, worth a lot of money. They will want to protect their asset. In other words, it takes a lot for this woman to come out and state her desperate situation. The first reaction of those around her was to close ranks.



The last time Greenwood got in trouble was in Iceland, for breaking restrictions to have a sortie with some locals. That time United sites reported a 'smear' campaign by the media. Its very likely that similar attempts will be made again this time to downplay the seriousness of the accusation, unless forums and the media keep the news front and centre and, if it proves to be the case that Greenwod is guilty of doing what he was accused of, making sure justice is done.