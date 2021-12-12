yes I understand that, and that in itself needs addressing, in a wider sense but she has pretty solid evidence. and could have had anonymity if shed gone straight there.





if you want justice you have to deal with the police at some point



we dont know all the facts yet, but speaking in very general terms about this kind of scenario, 1. the most important thing to any victim is that it stops 2. how the victim views the best way to make that happen is their call, and there are even more factors to consider if dealing with monied people with a level of clout 3. the assumption of being believed is very easy when you're not the victim that im sure is aware of many cases where victims have not been believed (internet and TV is full of that stuff from domestic violence up to homicide)in this particular case i see no reason for criticism of the approach of bringing this to light