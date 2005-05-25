Thse bottled a chance to sell Jlingz for 40m and now he'll go for free
Don't worry, they'll buy him back from somewhere for 90 mill in a couple of years. #Beanz
Phil Jones off to Bordeaux on loan, seemingly. Think hes out of contract in the summer too.Farewell sweet Prince.
All the best to you and yours too.
Greenwood in big trouble.
What's he done?
Search on Instagram his girlfriend @hasrobsonHis career is probably over after this
While they worship Ronaldo who got away with it.
Yeah and just a warning to others, both the pics and audio clip are pretty disturbing
Probably one to leave well alone before it gets locked
