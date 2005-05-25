« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 740 741 742 743 744 [745]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby  (Read 1733649 times)

Online Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,626
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29760 on: Yesterday at 11:34:35 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:03:38 pm
Thse bottled a chance to sell Jlingz for 40m and now he'll go for free :lmao

Don't worry, they'll buy him back from somewhere for 90 mill in a couple of years. #Beanz
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,877
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29761 on: Today at 12:54:13 am »
Quote from: Crimson on Yesterday at 11:34:35 pm
Don't worry, they'll buy him back from somewhere for 90 mill in a couple of years. #Beanz
:D
Logged

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,592
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29762 on: Today at 03:05:22 am »
Phil Jones off to Bordeaux on loan, seemingly. Think hes out of contract in the summer too.

Farewell sweet Prince.
Logged
AHA!

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,963
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29763 on: Today at 03:14:59 am »
wonder what the bonus payment terms for diallo are. but 18m is spare change for biggest club in the world ;D

got a feeling the scottish league is where his level at
Logged

Offline thegoodfella

  • makes reindeer pizza
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,971
  • ...siempre es posible
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29764 on: Today at 03:51:09 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 03:05:22 am
Phil Jones off to Bordeaux on loan, seemingly. Think hes out of contract in the summer too.

Farewell sweet Prince.

Juan Loco, wherever you are mate, hope you are doing alright!
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,381
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29765 on: Today at 04:29:15 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 03:05:22 am
Phil Jones off to Bordeaux on loan, seemingly. Think hes out of contract in the summer too.

Farewell sweet Prince.

As a boon to the local economy Kapital Kebab will be putting on 3 new staff members.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,952
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29766 on: Today at 07:27:03 am »
Greenwood in big trouble.
Logged

Offline EdmondFruitini

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 390
  • We all Live in the Anfield Road End
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29767 on: Today at 07:41:58 am »
Club full of baduns. No wonder they are a mess on the field.
Logged

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,304
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29768 on: Today at 07:42:04 am »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 07:27:03 am
Greenwood in big trouble.

Looks very much that way.
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,198
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29769 on: Today at 07:46:59 am »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 07:27:03 am
Greenwood in big trouble.

What's he done?
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,198
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29770 on: Today at 07:48:45 am »
Nevermind. If true, what a sick fuck
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,804
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29771 on: Today at 07:51:14 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 07:46:59 am
What's he done?

Search on Instagram his girlfriend @hasrobson

His career is probably over after this

Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,824
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29772 on: Today at 07:52:27 am »
While they worship Ronaldo who got away with it.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,198
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29773 on: Today at 07:55:02 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 07:51:14 am
Search on Instagram his girlfriend @hasrobson

His career is probably over after this



Yeah and just a warning to others, both the pics and audio clip are pretty disturbing
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,360
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29774 on: Today at 07:57:44 am »
Probably one to leave well alone before it gets locked
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Szemerényi

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 398
  • We all ride the red and white gallop
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29775 on: Today at 07:58:49 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:52:27 am
While they worship Ronaldo who got away with it.

This is harder to dismiss with all the documentation she gathered. What a nasty nasty man I hope his career is over.
Logged

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,804
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29776 on: Today at 07:59:29 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 07:55:02 am
Yeah and just a warning to others, both the pics and audio clip are pretty disturbing

Indeed. I feel sick after this.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Online PhilV

  • Has difficulty in getting it up, apparently.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,489
  • Epic Swindler
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29777 on: Today at 08:14:43 am »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 07:27:03 am
Greenwood in big trouble.

Sickening seeing the photos and hearing the recording.

Absolute scumbag, hope his career is permanently over and he gets put in prison, horrible excuse for a human being.
Logged
Instagram: randomphil
Twitter: www.twitter.com/randomPH1L

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,091
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29778 on: Today at 08:15:06 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 07:57:44 am
Probably one to leave well alone before it gets locked

This. Let it go through the proper legal channels. Not for his benefit but for hers.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 740 741 742 743 744 [745]   Go Up
« previous next »
 