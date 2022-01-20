« previous next »
what a shit day it'll be when Newcastle start beating us to players and winning trophies
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 02:21:50 pm
what a shit day it'll be when Newcastle start beating us to players and winning trophies

going to happen to everyone. it will take newc a bit longer than City - but it will happen.
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 02:21:50 pm
what a shit day it'll be when Newcastle start beating us to players and winning trophies
And they'll be hailed as 'amazing' with no mention of their scummy owners; much like your noisy neighbours  :(
Quote from: the_red_pill on January 20, 2022, 11:53:39 am
Yeah, I dunno how they cannot know that De Gea is prolly the best at blocking with his feet.

Coutinho just showed them again how to do it at the weekend- slowed down at the last second, corrected his balance and gently lifted the ball over De Gea to give him absolutely no chance of saving it- cause he knows De Gea would save it if he tried to slide it in underneath or past him.

You'd think Pickford would work on being better at saving with his feet ....
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 04:16:55 pm
You'd think Pickford would work on being better at saving with his feet ....

Trexs aren't that good with their feet
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 04:16:55 pm
You'd think Pickford would work on being better at saving with his feet ....

He might not trust the guy who ties his bootlaces to have done it properly.
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 11:44:11 am
that's true, I was a liverpool fan for a while but after football was invented I started to feel they'd never actually win anything

Since the 90s, during some of our worst periods in a long time, our longest run without a trophy has been 6 years. Now you're 4 and 1/2 years into that, likely to become 5 by the end of the season.

If you mean League alone, yes we waited 30 years, and you're 1/3 into that (10 years) and is likely to be extended for the foreseeable future.

The interesting part is that you won only 2 European Cups during the best times in the history of Man United, and unfortunately we have won the same amount of European Cups as well during that period (since 90s to now) which has included some of our most barren set of years. There's levels to this game.
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 08:31:01 pm
Since the 90s, during some of our worst periods in a long time, our longest run without a trophy has been 6 years.

It's actually been seven years, from 2012 to 2019, which ironically was far from our worst period. If anything, it was the most entertaining period, with Rodgers's title tilt and the early Klopp years.

Doesn't take anything from your main point, obviously. :)
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 09:41:17 pm
It's actually been seven years, from 2012 to 2019, which ironically was far from our worst period. If anything, it was the most entertaining period, with Rodgers's title tilt and the early Klopp years.

Doesn't take anything from your main point, obviously. :)
We finished runners up in every single competition. That lot haven't had a proper title challenge in almost a decade and don't look like winning the european cup.
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 09:41:17 pm
It's actually been seven years, from 2012 to 2019, which ironically was far from our worst period. If anything, it was the most entertaining period, with Rodgers's title tilt and the early Klopp years.

Doesn't take anything from your main point, obviously. :)

Oh yeah, I mis-calculated that, thought it was the same as the other spell from late Rafa to Kenny years. Even there, we had one title challenge and one CL final.

Since 2000, it was only really the last Rafa season, the Hodgson season, and Rodgers' last full season that were completely devoid of anything exciting. We had a good bit of fun in almost every other season.

In the 90s, there was one spell between the League Cup win in 95 and Houlier's Cup treble season, but even there we had one FA Cup final in between and were Top 4 regulars barring one season in between.
Manchester United are out of the race to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, according to ESPN ...
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:27:46 pm
Manchester United are out of the race to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, according to ESPN ...

One of those ones where they were never in the race to begin with
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:27:46 pm
Manchester United are out of the race to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, according to ESPN ...
They've 'ended their interest' sort of scenario  ::)
Lindelofs house was broken into while he was playing on Wednesday with his wife and kids at home. Scumbags.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:29:59 pm
Lindelofs house was broken into while he was playing on Wednesday with his wife and kids at home. Scumbags.

Yes there are some scumbags around. Absolutely disgusting.
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 08:31:01 pm
Since the 90s, during some of our worst periods in a long time, our longest run without a trophy has been 6 years. Now you're 4 and 1/2 years into that, likely to become 5 by the end of the season.

If you mean League alone, yes we waited 30 years, and you're 1/3 into that (10 years) and is likely to be extended for the foreseeable future.

The interesting part is that you won only 2 European Cups during the best times in the history of Man United, and unfortunately we have won the same amount of European Cups as well during that period (since 90s to now) which has included some of our most barren set of years. There's levels to this game.

Destroyed.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:29:59 pm
Lindelofs house was broken into while he was playing on Wednesday with his wife and kids at home. Scumbags.

Fucking c*nts!
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:29:59 pm
Lindelofs house was broken into while he was playing on Wednesday with his wife and kids at home. Scumbags.

Absolute c*nts who did that. She's gone home to Sweden for now because of it.
https://twitter.com/espnfc/status/1484556407018041349?s=21

Some of the comments under this are mad.
All the he who fannies about and dives around fanboys outraged because Raggy has somehow morphed into Messi in their twisted world of love for he who fannies about and dives around
Madness.
But it shows the problems Raggy is having with that shithouse. ( dont forget his tantrum assault on Curtis)
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:27:46 pm
Manchester United are out of the race to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, according to ESPN ...

And I'm out of the running to date Scarlett Johansson.
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 09:58:00 am
And I'm out of the running to date Scarlett Johansson.
Is this official? Cause I'd like to have a go!
I know others have shown "interest", but I'm officially in the race for Scarlett now!
Quote from: 12C on Today at 09:14:35 am
https://twitter.com/espnfc/status/1484556407018041349?s=21

Some of the comments under this are mad.
All the he who fannies about and dives around fanboys outraged because Raggy has somehow morphed into Messi in their twisted world of love for he who fannies about and dives around
Madness.
But it shows the problems Raggy is having with that shithouse. ( dont forget his tantrum assault on Curtis)
Think it's safe to say this transfer hasn't gone as well as they hoped.

He was hyped up as their saviour, with fans even getting t-shirts printed, emblazoned with his silhouette and the words 'The Last Dance', as if this was somehow similar to Jordan's iconic comeback for the Chicago Bulls. It's turned out to be 'The Last Sulk'.

It's classic Utd - they were sold on the image, the 'prodigal son returns' headlines, the social media clicks potential, the shirt sales, the nostalgia, the desperate hope it would appease frustrated fans, and a vague plan that something good on the pitch might happen. What's transpired is a toxic splitting of the dressing room, one manager already gone and another struggling to handle him, indifferent perfomances, and a whole team made subservient to his needs - which in turn has neutered players like Fernandes, Rashford and Greenwood in less than 6 months. If it wasn't for De Gea having an evergreen season, they'd be mid-table at best. In any other club, Varane, Sancho and Ronaldo would've been signed as players to help transform defence, midfield and attack - but somehow they have gone backwards. Sancho must be wondering when the nightmare will end.

With Spurs/Arsenal gradually improving, I don't think Utd will secure top 4 this season, and then Rangnick moves upstairs and needs to find their 6th manager in 10 years to take on the poisoned chalice. The cringeworthy CR 7 train will rumble on for a few more months yet, but it's definitely a lesson for all clubs to be careful what you wish for.

To top it all off, Ronaldo is a doubt for this weekend due to a 'neck injury'. As the ultimate Narcissus, it was probably caused by all that time he spends looking at his own reflection.
More likely a bruised ego than anything else
Quote from: 12C on Today at 09:14:35 am
https://twitter.com/espnfc/status/1484556407018041349?s=21

Some of the comments under this are mad.
All the he who fannies about and dives around fanboys outraged because Raggy has somehow morphed into Messi in their twisted world of love for he who fannies about and dives around
Madness.
But it shows the problems Raggy is having with that shithouse. ( dont forget his tantrum assault on Curtis)
He clearly doesn't respect Ralf.
Man Utd won in the last minute! Corner turned?
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 08:31:01 pm
Since the 90s, during some of our worst periods in a long time, our longest run without a trophy has been 6 years. Now you're 4 and 1/2 years into that, likely to become 5 by the end of the season.

If you mean League alone, yes we waited 30 years, and you're 1/3 into that (10 years) and is likely to be extended for the foreseeable future.

The interesting part is that you won only 2 European Cups during the best times in the history of Man United, and unfortunately we have won the same amount of European Cups as well during that period (since 90s to now) which has included some of our most barren set of years. There's levels to this game.

Those last two United league winning teams were absolutely shocking. No idea how they did it, perhaps even worse than Leicester.
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 05:08:07 pm
Those last two United league winning teams were absolutely shocking. No idea how they did it, perhaps even worse than Leicester.
That's why Ferguson isn't the "greatest" as their fans would tell you, 2 European Cups in 26 years, with far more resources than all of the English league, and 99% of the clubs in Europe, and he failed, except for two fluke wins, a shocking statistic.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:29:59 pm
Lindelofs house was broken into while he was playing on Wednesday with his wife and kids at home. Scumbags.

Didn't his house get broken into a few weeks ago as well, or was it another of their players?
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 06:51:57 pm
Didn't his house get broken into a few weeks ago as well, or was it another of their players?
An Abu Dhabi player got done a few weeks ago.
Quote from: Vinay on Today at 04:57:17 pm
Man Utd won in the last minute! Corner turned?
Quote from: Vinay on Today at 04:57:17 pm
Man Utd won in the last minute! Corner turned?
I wrote them off too early.

Fergie time/The Chosen One/Corner turned/The United WayTM
