Some of the comments under this are mad.

All the he who fannies about and dives around fanboys outraged because Raggy has somehow morphed into Messi in their twisted world of love for he who fannies about and dives around

Madness.

But it shows the problems Raggy is having with that shithouse. ( dont forget his tantrum assault on Curtis)



Think it's safe to say this transfer hasn't gone as well as they hoped.He was hyped up as their saviour, with fans even getting t-shirts printed, emblazoned with his silhouette and the words 'The Last Dance', as if this was somehow similar to Jordan's iconic comeback for the Chicago Bulls. It's turned out to be 'The Last Sulk'.It's classic Utd - they were sold on the image, the 'prodigal son returns' headlines, the social media clicks potential, the shirt sales, the nostalgia, the desperate hope it would appease frustrated fans, and a vague plan that something good on the pitch might happen. What's transpired is a toxic splitting of the dressing room, one manager already gone and another struggling to handle him, indifferent perfomances, and a whole team made subservient to his needs - which in turn has neutered players like Fernandes, Rashford and Greenwood in less than 6 months. If it wasn't for De Gea having an evergreen season, they'd be mid-table at best. In any other club, Varane, Sancho and Ronaldo would've been signed as players to help transform defence, midfield and attack - but somehow they have gone backwards. Sancho must be wondering when the nightmare will end.With Spurs/Arsenal gradually improving, I don't think Utd will secure top 4 this season, and then Rangnick moves upstairs and needs to find their 6th manager in 10 years to take on the poisoned chalice. The cringeworthy CR 7 train will rumble on for a few more months yet, but it's definitely a lesson for all clubs to be careful what you wish for.To top it all off, Ronaldo is a doubt for this weekend due to a 'neck injury'. As the ultimate Narcissus, it was probably caused by all that time he spends looking at his own reflection.