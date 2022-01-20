« previous next »
Online tonysleft

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29640 on: Yesterday at 02:21:50 pm »
what a shit day it'll be when Newcastle start beating us to players and winning trophies
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Offline newterp

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29641 on: Yesterday at 02:29:57 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 02:21:50 pm
what a shit day it'll be when Newcastle start beating us to players and winning trophies

going to happen to everyone. it will take newc a bit longer than City - but it will happen.
Offline Tesco tearaway

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29642 on: Yesterday at 04:03:30 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 02:21:50 pm
what a shit day it'll be when Newcastle start beating us to players and winning trophies
And they'll be hailed as 'amazing' with no mention of their scummy owners; much like your noisy neighbours  :(
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline PaulF

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29643 on: Yesterday at 04:16:55 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on January 20, 2022, 11:53:39 am
Yeah, I dunno how they cannot know that De Gea is prolly the best at blocking with his feet.

Coutinho just showed them again how to do it at the weekend- slowed down at the last second, corrected his balance and gently lifted the ball over De Gea to give him absolutely no chance of saving it- cause he knows De Gea would save it if he tried to slide it in underneath or past him.

You'd think Pickford would work on being better at saving with his feet ....
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online rob1966

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29644 on: Yesterday at 04:45:22 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 04:16:55 pm
You'd think Pickford would work on being better at saving with his feet ....

Trexs aren't that good with their feet
Offline jacobs chains

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29645 on: Yesterday at 06:21:39 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 04:16:55 pm
You'd think Pickford would work on being better at saving with his feet ....

He might not trust the guy who ties his bootlaces to have done it properly.
Online PoetryInMotion

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29646 on: Yesterday at 08:31:01 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 11:44:11 am
that's true, I was a liverpool fan for a while but after football was invented I started to feel they'd never actually win anything

Since the 90s, during some of our worst periods in a long time, our longest run without a trophy has been 6 years. Now you're 4 and 1/2 years into that, likely to become 5 by the end of the season.

If you mean League alone, yes we waited 30 years, and you're 1/3 into that (10 years) and is likely to be extended for the foreseeable future.

The interesting part is that you won only 2 European Cups during the best times in the history of Man United, and unfortunately we have won the same amount of European Cups as well during that period (since 90s to now) which has included some of our most barren set of years. There's levels to this game.
Offline BoRed

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29647 on: Yesterday at 09:41:17 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 08:31:01 pm
Since the 90s, during some of our worst periods in a long time, our longest run without a trophy has been 6 years.

It's actually been seven years, from 2012 to 2019, which ironically was far from our worst period. If anything, it was the most entertaining period, with Rodgers's title tilt and the early Klopp years.

Doesn't take anything from your main point, obviously. :)
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29648 on: Yesterday at 09:56:26 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 09:41:17 pm
It's actually been seven years, from 2012 to 2019, which ironically was far from our worst period. If anything, it was the most entertaining period, with Rodgers's title tilt and the early Klopp years.

Doesn't take anything from your main point, obviously. :)
We finished runners up in every single competition. That lot haven't had a proper title challenge in almost a decade and don't look like winning the european cup.
Online PoetryInMotion

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29649 on: Yesterday at 10:26:02 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 09:41:17 pm
It's actually been seven years, from 2012 to 2019, which ironically was far from our worst period. If anything, it was the most entertaining period, with Rodgers's title tilt and the early Klopp years.

Doesn't take anything from your main point, obviously. :)

Oh yeah, I mis-calculated that, thought it was the same as the other spell from late Rafa to Kenny years. Even there, we had one title challenge and one CL final.

Since 2000, it was only really the last Rafa season, the Hodgson season, and Rodgers' last full season that were completely devoid of anything exciting. We had a good bit of fun in almost every other season.

In the 90s, there was one spell between the League Cup win in 95 and Houlier's Cup treble season, but even there we had one FA Cup final in between and were Top 4 regulars barring one season in between.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29650 on: Yesterday at 10:27:46 pm »
Manchester United are out of the race to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, according to ESPN ...
Offline newterp

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29651 on: Yesterday at 10:29:17 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:27:46 pm
Manchester United are out of the race to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, according to ESPN ...

One of those ones where they were never in the race to begin with
Offline Tesco tearaway

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29652 on: Yesterday at 10:33:48 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:27:46 pm
Manchester United are out of the race to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, according to ESPN ...
They've 'ended their interest' sort of scenario  ::)
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29653 on: Yesterday at 11:29:59 pm »
Lindelofs house was broken into while he was playing on Wednesday with his wife and kids at home. Scumbags.
Offline stockdam

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29654 on: Yesterday at 11:51:47 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:29:59 pm
Lindelofs house was broken into while he was playing on Wednesday with his wife and kids at home. Scumbags.

Yes there are some scumbags around. Absolutely disgusting.
Offline a little break

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29655 on: Today at 02:01:03 am »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 08:31:01 pm
Since the 90s, during some of our worst periods in a long time, our longest run without a trophy has been 6 years. Now you're 4 and 1/2 years into that, likely to become 5 by the end of the season.

If you mean League alone, yes we waited 30 years, and you're 1/3 into that (10 years) and is likely to be extended for the foreseeable future.

The interesting part is that you won only 2 European Cups during the best times in the history of Man United, and unfortunately we have won the same amount of European Cups as well during that period (since 90s to now) which has included some of our most barren set of years. There's levels to this game.

Destroyed.
Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29656 on: Today at 02:44:33 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:29:59 pm
Lindelofs house was broken into while he was playing on Wednesday with his wife and kids at home. Scumbags.

Fucking c*nts!
Online rob1966

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29657 on: Today at 09:01:46 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:29:59 pm
Lindelofs house was broken into while he was playing on Wednesday with his wife and kids at home. Scumbags.

Absolute c*nts who did that. She's gone home to Sweden for now because of it.
Offline 12C

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29658 on: Today at 09:14:35 am »
https://twitter.com/espnfc/status/1484556407018041349?s=21

Some of the comments under this are mad.
All the he who fannies about and dives around fanboys outraged because Raggy has somehow morphed into Messi in their twisted world of love for he who fannies about and dives around
Madness.
But it shows the problems Raggy is having with that shithouse. ( dont forget his tantrum assault on Curtis)
Online didi shamone

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29659 on: Today at 09:58:00 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:27:46 pm
Manchester United are out of the race to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, according to ESPN ...

And I'm out of the running to date Scarlett Johansson.
