that's true, I was a liverpool fan for a while but after football was invented I started to feel they'd never actually win anything



Since the 90s, during some of our worst periods in a long time, our longest run without a trophy has been 6 years. Now you're 4 and 1/2 years into that, likely to become 5 by the end of the season.If you mean League alone, yes we waited 30 years, and you're 1/3 into that (10 years) and is likely to be extended for the foreseeable future.The interesting part is that you won only 2 European Cups during the best times in the history of Man United, and unfortunately we have won the same amount of European Cups as well during that period (since 90s to now) which has included some of our most barren set of years. There's levels to this game.