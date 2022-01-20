It's actually been seven years, from 2012 to 2019, which ironically was far from our worst period. If anything, it was the most entertaining period, with Rodgers's title tilt and the early Klopp years.
Doesn't take anything from your main point, obviously.
Oh yeah, I mis-calculated that, thought it was the same as the other spell from late Rafa to Kenny years. Even there, we had one title challenge and one CL final.
Since 2000, it was only really the last Rafa season, the Hodgson season, and Rodgers' last full season that were completely devoid of anything exciting. We had a good bit of fun in almost every other season.
In the 90s, there was one spell between the League Cup win in 95 and Houlier's Cup treble season, but even there we had one FA Cup final in between and were Top 4 regulars barring one season in between.