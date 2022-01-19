« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 736 737 738 739 740 [741]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby  (Read 1719281 times)

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,652
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29600 on: Yesterday at 11:49:03 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on January 19, 2022, 10:10:24 pm
Deffo, they'd have been 3 or 4 down without him tonight. Strikers need to learn though, don't shoot low against him lift the ball

very true, saving with your feet, he's as good as i've seen, he's an elite shot stopper anyway cos of his agility but with his feet, you have to give him props for being at the top of his game with those pegs

he's an anomally really in the modern game as there's so much he doesn't do well that's expected of elite keepers nowadays but he's excellent at keeping the ball out of the net

still, brenford should've been at least two up as those kind of chances you can't be giving the keeper any chance at all and that ended up being the difference between the sides (btw their keeper looked suspect from the off, dont know why they didn't play the usual dude)
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:51:23 am by Armand9 »
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,753
  • Couldn't be bothered, really...
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29601 on: Yesterday at 11:53:39 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on January 19, 2022, 10:10:24 pm
Deffo, they'd have been 3 or 4 down without him tonight. Strikers need to learn though, don't shoot low against him lift the ball
Yeah, I dunno how they cannot know that De Gea is prolly the best at blocking with his feet.

Coutinho just showed them again how to do it at the weekend- slowed down at the last second, corrected his balance and gently lifted the ball over De Gea to give him absolutely no chance of saving it- cause he knows De Gea would save it if he tried to slide it in underneath or past him.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,752
  • A manc
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29602 on: Yesterday at 02:24:57 pm »
de gea is the best feet stopper I've ever seen its like he tricks strikers into going for bottom corner and is predicting it. his distribution has collapsed since his first 2 seasons where it was very good, and he drives me insane with being rooted to his line, but credit where its due never seen anything like all the 1v1 foot saves De Gea pulls off
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,230
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29603 on: Yesterday at 02:27:50 pm »
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,245
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29604 on: Yesterday at 02:31:31 pm »
Quite something to be MOTM against Liverpool losing 3-0 and being MOTM against Liverpool winning 3-0.

Its brilliant that your standout best player since you last won the league is your goalkeeper though ;D And even then he's not a particularly great one and his form has fallen off a cliff the last few years.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline SamLad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 929
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29605 on: Yesterday at 02:34:16 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 02:24:57 pm
de gea is the best feet stopper I've ever seen its like he tricks strikers into going for bottom corner and is predicting it. his distribution has collapsed since his first 2 seasons where it was very good, and he drives me insane with being rooted to his line, but credit where its due never seen anything like all the 1v1 foot saves De Gea pulls off
agree with this.

I wonder, if he was just breaking through, how much his glaring weaknesses would stop big cubs going for him?  he really is far from a complete goalie.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,303
  • 27 years...
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29606 on: Yesterday at 02:36:55 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 02:27:50 pm

I just love the way he flies out with arms and legs outstretched, yet at the very same time showing Coutinho a massive gap at his near post in which to place the ball.  :D
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline SamLad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 929
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29607 on: Yesterday at 02:38:22 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 02:36:55 pm
I just love the way he flies out with arms and legs outstretched, yet at the very same time showing Coutinho a massive gap at his near post in which to place the ball.  :D
yeah, it's at the point where he assumes they'll go low and he won't need his hands.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,303
  • 27 years...
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29608 on: Yesterday at 02:40:07 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:38:22 pm
yeah, it's at the point where he assumes they'll go low and he won't need his hands.

Yep, Coutinho sold him there with an almost no-look finish. He kept looking low, but shot high.  :D
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline SamLad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 929
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29609 on: Yesterday at 02:42:20 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 02:40:07 pm
Yep, Coutinho sold him there with an almost no-look finish. He kept looking low, but shot high.  :D
the Bobby influence.  :)
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,720
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29610 on: Yesterday at 03:09:09 pm »
Say what you like about De Gea, and I will...hes an ugly bastard isnt he?
Logged

Offline Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,596
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29611 on: Yesterday at 03:13:55 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 03:09:09 pm
Say what you like about De Gea, and I will...hes an ugly bastard isnt he?

Takes one to know one?
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,336
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29612 on: Yesterday at 03:15:24 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 03:09:09 pm
Say what you like about De Gea, and I will...hes an ugly bastard isnt he?

He's no Valentino like Jones and Luke Chadwick for sure
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,379
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29613 on: Yesterday at 03:16:04 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 02:40:07 pm
Yep, Coutinho sold him there with an almost no-look finish. He kept looking low, but shot high.  :D

Remember when he done him at the near post for us, playing at OT!  Fast breakaway goal I think........
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,365
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29614 on: Yesterday at 03:25:07 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 03:09:09 pm
Say what you like about De Gea, and I will...hes an ugly bastard isnt he?
Cómo se llama?
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,498
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29615 on: Yesterday at 03:35:22 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 03:09:09 pm
Say what you like about De Gea, and I will...hes an ugly bastard isnt he?

I always think he looks like he's just lost his contant lenses and is squinting around looking for them, or he's got conjunctivitis and is blinking a lot.

Had a proper Schemichel red nose last night too, must be a Manc goalie thing.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,427
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29616 on: Yesterday at 03:56:44 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 02:24:57 pm
de gea is the best feet stopper I've ever seen its like he tricks strikers into going for bottom corner and is predicting it. his distribution has collapsed since his first 2 seasons where it was very good, and he drives me insane with being rooted to his line, but credit where its due never seen anything like all the 1v1 foot saves De Gea pulls off

The obvious counterpoint is that is other elements of his keeping were better such as positioning then he wouldn't be forced into making so many saves with his feet as he does.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,720
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29617 on: Yesterday at 03:58:57 pm »
Quote from: Crimson on Yesterday at 03:13:55 pm
Takes one to know one?

How fucking dare you.
Logged

Offline tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,752
  • A manc
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29618 on: Yesterday at 04:55:40 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 03:56:44 pm
The obvious counterpoint is that is other elements of his keeping were better such as positioning then he wouldn't be forced into making so many saves with his feet as he does.
that'd be wrong that's why he makes those saves regularly and other keepers don't
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,765
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29619 on: Yesterday at 04:59:22 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 03:56:44 pm
The obvious counterpoint is that is other elements of his keeping were better such as positioning then he wouldn't be forced into making so many saves with his feet as he does.
They are fantastic saves to be fair. Many from point blank range and many 1v1 saves.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,585
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29620 on: Yesterday at 07:17:56 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 03:56:44 pm
The obvious counterpoint is that is other elements of his keeping were better such as positioning then he wouldn't be forced into making so many saves with his feet as he does.

I'd say it more down to having shit defenders in front of him, meaning he faces more shots from close range and forwards continue to go low, so saving with the feet is preferable to diving. His positioning for most of them is pretty much spot on for his style, the shots are going right where he can get his feet to them.

You could see the difference in player intelligence when we did them 5-0, Naby stayed low but passed it wide of him, Mo made sure he lifted two of his goals, especially the one on one, where he gave the ball a little dink over his legs. This is where he comes undone, I don't think he copes well once a forward looks to dink it, but as we saw last night, forwards continually hit the shots he wants them to.
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,446
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29621 on: Yesterday at 11:59:22 pm »
Could watch this forever. They have such smug supporters when they are winning but then on comes Coutinho.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zmagWTjsbFU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zmagWTjsbFU</a>
Logged
#JFT97

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,753
  • Couldn't be bothered, really...
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29622 on: Today at 10:05:54 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 02:27:50 pm

Yep- Coutinho had him down since day 1. Did it again this past weekend.

Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 11:59:22 pm
Could watch this forever. They have such smug supporters when they are winning but then on comes Coutinho.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zmagWTjsbFU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zmagWTjsbFU</a>
Still watching "Beardo" when I need a lift.

"It's Philippe fucking Coutinho, the ex-Scouse melt, brought in by the new Scouse melt!!!!"
The fewm!  :lmao
« Last Edit: Today at 11:03:17 am by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Anfield Kopite

  • Will vote for anyone who gives out
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,710
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29623 on: Today at 10:16:27 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 10:05:54 am
Yep- Coutinho had him down since day 1. Did it again this past weekend.
Never noticed before that the ball goes in off De Gea's head ?
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,753
  • Couldn't be bothered, really...
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29624 on: Today at 10:21:48 am »
Quote from: Anfield Kopite on Today at 10:16:27 am
Never noticed before that the ball goes in off De Gea's head ?
It does? Lemme see..

EDIT: Yip! It hits him. Was expecting it low.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:23:39 am by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,585
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29625 on: Today at 10:23:09 am »
Quote from: Anfield Kopite on Today at 10:16:27 am
Never noticed before that the ball goes in off De Gea's head ?

Shit yeah ;D
Logged

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,753
  • Couldn't be bothered, really...
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29626 on: Today at 10:53:03 am »
Ermmmm... I'll just leave this here! ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7LnegMtgLUs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7LnegMtgLUs</a>
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,752
  • A manc
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29627 on: Today at 11:14:27 am »
i'd like to see that goldbridge c*nt fired into the sun
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,245
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29628 on: Today at 11:15:36 am »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 11:14:27 am
i'd like to see that goldbridge c*nt fired into the sun

Why?!

He's probably your highest profile guy after Ronaldo. The Glazers could make loads of money selling green and gold scarves with his face on.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,752
  • A manc
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29629 on: Today at 11:26:29 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:15:36 am
Why?!

He's probably your highest profile guy after Ronaldo. The Glazers could make loads of money selling green and gold scarves with his face on.
i'm pretty sure he was a Forest fan or something til he realised he was getting more engagements pretending to be a Utd fan. all that kind of shite is a cancer on the game and infects the way fans act on social media and in stands
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Offline Skrtelonparole

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,376
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29630 on: Today at 11:36:07 am »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 11:26:29 am
i'm pretty sure he was a Forest fan or something til he realised he was getting more engagements pretending to be a Utd fan. all that kind of shite is a cancer on the game and infects the way fans act on social media and in stands

is right.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,245
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29631 on: Today at 11:41:59 am »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 11:26:29 am
i'm pretty sure he was a Forest fan or something til he realised he was getting more engagements pretending to be a Utd fan. all that kind of shite is a cancer on the game and infects the way fans act on social media and in stands

I'm pretty sure most of your fans were Forest (or other) fans until they realised they'd get more engagement out of being a Utd fan. Not sure why you'd hold that against poor old Andy.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,752
  • A manc
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29632 on: Today at 11:44:11 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:41:59 am
I'm pretty sure most of your fans were Forest (or other) fans until they realised they'd get more engagement out of being a Utd fan. Not sure why you'd hold that against poor old Andy.
that's true, I was a liverpool fan for a while but after football was invented I started to feel they'd never actually win anything
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,245
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29633 on: Today at 11:49:22 am »
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,585
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29634 on: Today at 11:58:54 am »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 11:44:11 am
that's true, I was a liverpool fan for a while but after football was invented I started to feel they'd never actually win anything

Its OK, you can switch back, we won't be offended
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,693
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29635 on: Today at 12:57:53 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:58:54 am
Its OK, you can switch back, we won't be offended

well.....
Logged

Online jacobs chains

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 695
  • Rarely rattled
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29636 on: Today at 01:18:07 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 11:26:29 am
i'm pretty sure he was a Forest fan or something til he realised he was getting more engagements pretending to be a Utd fan. all that kind of shite is a cancer on the game and infects the way fans act on social media and in stands

Port Vale I think. I think he's a pretty smart operator, realised where the money was then cashed in on the post Ferguson meltdown.
Logged

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,944
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29637 on: Today at 02:00:36 pm »
Quote from: boots on January 19, 2022, 11:45:41 am
Help this Surrey wool out, what is a 'meff'?

Oh, and am I one?

It is considered a term of endearment, ...oh actually, my mistake as I'm thinking of Milf.
 :-X
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,449
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29638 on: Today at 02:05:13 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 11:44:11 am
that's true, I was a liverpool fan for a while but after football was invented I started to feel they'd never actually win anything
So a lot like being a United fan now.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,765
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29639 on: Today at 02:09:51 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 11:44:11 am
that's true, I was a liverpool fan for a while but after football was invented I started to feel they'd never actually win anything
Yous have won nothing in 5 years and counting. Maybe you should switch to City/Newcastle.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 736 737 738 739 740 [741]   Go Up
« previous next »
 