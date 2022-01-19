The obvious counterpoint is that is other elements of his keeping were better such as positioning then he wouldn't be forced into making so many saves with his feet as he does.



I'd say it more down to having shit defenders in front of him, meaning he faces more shots from close range and forwards continue to go low, so saving with the feet is preferable to diving. His positioning for most of them is pretty much spot on for his style, the shots are going right where he can get his feet to them.You could see the difference in player intelligence when we did them 5-0, Naby stayed low but passed it wide of him, Mo made sure he lifted two of his goals, especially the one on one, where he gave the ball a little dink over his legs. This is where he comes undone, I don't think he copes well once a forward looks to dink it, but as we saw last night, forwards continually hit the shots he wants them to.