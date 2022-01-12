Someone on the Utd board has got a weird paranoia that losing players for free is some cardinal sin that all 'big' clubs should avoid. They've been overpaying wages and extending contracts for sub-par players for years at this point, it's become ingrained into the club.



I get that it's not a good look to let a player who was once signed as a talisman for a record fee go for nothing, having won very little for a club of Utd's stature. But if he's not really contributing, then what's the point of trying to tie up even more millions in him, just in the hope that one of the other superclubs suddenly think he's worth dropping 100m on?



It should be avoided - as long as the player is on a wage that is comparable to his peers elsewhere, there is no crime in extending it IF you think in the next 1-2 years you will sell him. Take Pogba he is currently on 290k - the rumour is he is being offered 100-50k increase to his wages. Across 6 months, that's an additional spend of £2.6-£3.9m on top of what you are paying him anyway. At 400k a week, then the next year's wage would be 20.8m; 450k would be 23.4m. So if you extend him, and keep him for 18m before selling him next summer - depending on whether use 400k or 450k as the improved wage you'd only need to get 23.4m-27.3m to break even and make extending worthwhile. Anything above that, and you've got more money to put into your transfer kitty. If he stays for an extra year, then that's now 44.2m-51.7m you'd need to recoup, and at this point you could definitely see problems.Looking at the list of players who did leave for free - none of them I can tell in the past 3-4 years have done what you are saying - extended on a much better deal, then sat there for 3-4 years on the bench as nobody could afford them. Having had a look at the players concerned, almost none of them were extended with the hope they could be sold - The only players I could see that weren't youth players who had a contract extension then were let go for free are basically Rojo (signed a 3 year extension when he was still arguably first choice, on 20k LESS than he was - total expenditure of 8.3m); Valencia (signed an 3 year extension when he was still first choice in his position, continued to be first choice when fit, left - and for a total expenditure of about 13m); and Rooney (similar to Valencia in terms of he was still first choice when he was extended in 2013, then he had his arguably best season for United, but it was a massively increased wage). And that's going back to summer 2012.That's not to say they haven't been overpaying players, *especially* when buying players and giving them a first contract - or that they are horrendously mis-managed. But there is just one decent example, stretching over a decade, of them having a player, extending them on *more* money and then losing that player for free after that contract is run down - and that was for club record goal scorer (and still in his prime by a year or 2) Rooney. And only 2 examples of players being extended at all, then lost on a free - both first choice players, one on the same contract terms, and one on less money than he was prior.So I disagree with what seems to be your fundamental assertion, that one of Utd's problems have been taking players, and *extending* their contracts to try and re-coup money, instead of letting them leave for a free. If I misunderstood, and you weren't meaning that exactly, then apologies.