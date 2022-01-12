« previous next »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 12:54:40 pm
Money can't buy happiness.

Former french-Canadian pm Jean Chretien, on the stump, possibly said it best:

"I ave enter le poly-tic for reason hov bring people Ha-Penis. Ha-Penis, dis for me, dis is what i want from become le prime minister. Ha-Penis for me, Ha-Penis for you, Ha-Penis for everybody. It's not heasy, da money cannot buy dat  non,but i fight ard for everyone Ha-Penis and with your 'elp after the jenneral erection we shall have it in all da lan."
Bobinhood in rare form this evening... :D
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 05:17:25 pm
Former french-Canadian pm Jean Chretien, on the stump, possibly said it best:

"I ave enter le poly-tic for reason hov bring people Ha-Penis. Ha-Penis, dis for me, dis is what i want from become le prime minister. Ha-Penis for me, Ha-Penis for you, Ha-Penis for everybody. It's not heasy, da money cannot buy dat  non,but i fight ard for everyone Ha-Penis and with your 'elp after the jenneral erection we shall have it in all da lan."

kinda ironic this post, given the tone of the ones preceding it.

Chretien has a speech impediment.
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:42:39 pm
kinda ironic this post, given the tone of the ones preceding it.

Chretien has a speech impediment.

He may also have a Penis!
Quote from: rob1966 on January 12, 2022, 03:10:20 pm
What usually happens with the Mancs is that a player is going out of contract, no-one wants to sign them, so they throw £400k a week at them to stay ;)

In this case, though, it is clear that clubs do want to sign him, and big clubs at that.  PSG have no real decent MF (and they don't care about his media and stuff, as they already have the likes of Neymar) - Real have a good couple midfielders, but Modric is getting old.  He has shown for France, and at Juve before, in the right team then he can be a very decent player - for a free.  Even if they were to give him, say 200k - the fact it being a free means that if they went out and bought someone and gave him 100k (who wouldn't be elite for that), the difference in wage is only 25m across 5 years - less than any other players transfer fee would be.
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 06:17:16 pm
He may also have a Penis!

Hopefully not a ha' penis...
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 03:10:40 pm
Someone on the Utd board has got a weird paranoia that losing players for free is some cardinal sin that all 'big' clubs should avoid. They've been overpaying wages and extending contracts for sub-par players for years at this point, it's become ingrained into the club.

I get that it's not a good look to let a player who was once signed as a talisman for a record fee go for nothing, having won very little for a club of Utd's stature. But if he's not really contributing, then what's the point of trying to tie up even more millions in him, just in the hope that one of the other superclubs suddenly think he's worth dropping 100m on?

It should be avoided - as long as the player is on a wage that is comparable to his peers elsewhere, there is no crime in extending it IF you think in the next 1-2 years you will sell him.  Take Pogba he is currently on 290k - the rumour is he is being offered 100-50k increase to his wages.  Across 6 months, that's an additional spend of £2.6-£3.9m on top of what you are paying him anyway.  At 400k a week, then the next year's wage would be 20.8m; 450k would be 23.4m.  So if you extend him, and keep him for 18m before selling him next summer - depending on whether use 400k or 450k as the improved wage you'd only need to get 23.4m-27.3m to break even and make extending worthwhile.  Anything above that, and you've got more money to put into your transfer kitty.  If he stays for an extra year, then that's now 44.2m-51.7m you'd need to recoup, and at this point you could definitely see problems.

Looking at the list of players who did leave for free - none of them I can tell in the past 3-4 years have done what you are saying - extended on a much better deal, then sat there for 3-4 years on the bench as nobody could afford them.    Having had a look at the players concerned, almost none of them were extended with the hope they could be sold - The only players I could see that weren't youth players who had a contract extension then were let go for free are basically Rojo (signed a 3 year extension when he was still arguably first choice, on 20k LESS than he was -  total expenditure of 8.3m); Valencia (signed an 3 year extension when he was still first choice in his position, continued to be first choice when fit, left - and for a total expenditure of about 13m); and Rooney (similar to Valencia in terms of he was still first choice when he was extended in 2013, then he had his arguably best season for United, but it was a massively increased wage).  And that's going back to summer 2012. 

That's not to say they haven't been overpaying players, *especially* when buying players and giving them a first contract - or that they are horrendously mis-managed. But there is just one decent example, stretching over a decade, of them having a player, extending them on *more* money and then losing that player for free after that contract  is run down - and that was for club record goal scorer (and still in his prime by a year or 2) Rooney.  And only 2 examples of players being extended at all, then lost on a free - both first choice players, one on the same contract terms, and one on less money than he was prior. 

So I disagree with what seems to be your fundamental assertion, that one of Utd's problems have been taking players, and *extending* their contracts to try and re-coup money, instead of letting them leave for a free.  If I misunderstood, and you weren't meaning that exactly, then apologies.

Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 04:56:44 pm
Just watched the Ronaldo interview in full, here's a synopsis for those who missed it.

"The only way this team can do anything at all is if they set it all up so everything is about giving me the ball in the box, but these fucking kids got no heart no soul fucking greenwood in particular wont pass me the ball period the stupid shit thinks hes good when hes not, and if they dont change and quick i gonna be an even worse nightmare than it already is. Kids these days fs. The bottoms gonna fall outta this fucking mess you wait and see i'm so outta here but not before i fill that little prick in. "


i get the banter, fine

however, it's probably the most watchable ronaldo interview i've seen (not that i make a practice of watching them), he starts off pretty much on the party line regarding manager changes etc, but he doesn't pull punches as it goes on, sure his language is subtle but he nails what's wrong at that fucking club and for once, i would say he wasn't that much 'me me me', only really as far as his own mental attitude and getting himself right/better etc which is fine, that's not the narcissist levels we're used to with him

anyway, peeps can make their own mind up if they feel so inclined

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j8TcR4ihSyE

i'd add, i wouldn't bother watching the short edited versions out there, to get the nuance you wanna watch the full thing
