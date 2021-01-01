United, as a club, are in a total mess. They have the spending power to challenge City (almost) but they have zero financial discipline. DeGea is on £375K per week which is ridiculous for an average to decent keeper. They brought in Sancho and gave him £350K per week as a sub. Ronaldo is on £510K per week and hes a shadow of his former self.



These ridiculous wages must be a sore point for some of the other players who are on £200K+ less per week (some are still on ridiculous wages).



Thats not their biggest problem though. The players they buy dont improve the first team either because they arent good enough or because they dont fit the style of play. They dont appear to have any plan and they are hampered by the high paid players will long contracts who they wont be able to shift.



Lastly they stumble around looking for the next Ferguson but instead of getting the best manager available they go looking in the bargain basement.



Its a badly run club that needs a severe clear out.



The players dont play as a team and their tactics keep changing as the new manager comes in.

They have wasted huge amounts on poor players.



Long may it continue.