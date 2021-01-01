Their fans cant get their head around how Ronaldo has made them even worse.. theyre so up his arse that they cant see the wood for the trees. They cant win the Pogba contract debacle no matter what they do. Theyve players like Maguire, Rashford and Martial who theyll find it hard to shift given their massive wages. Theyve, what looks like, a timid German at the helm whos rubbed the egos up the wrong way. They made their last manager cry. Phil Jones has been one of their best players and their goal keeper is MOTM every game.. including against the bottom 3
the list goes on