Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29280 on: Yesterday at 10:41:28 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on January  8, 2022, 02:39:10 pm
slowpokes. It only took me 1 press conference. An older, very strict, by the book self serving bureaucrat-entrepreneur on a 6 month leash wasn't going to budge those ego's, just piss them off. Clear from the get go.

otoh the binder for the Presentation probably wowed the board all ends up. Granular. A visionary roadmap to success. Given enough renewal consulting inputs time.

oooo, he loves a good powerpoint does Ralfie by all accounts
Offline Oldmanmick

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29281 on: Yesterday at 11:32:56 am »
Quote from: a little break on January  7, 2022, 11:25:59 pm
https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/man-utd-transfer-news-haaland-25887502

"Manchester United 'end' transfer interest in Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland"

I can't stop laughing.

Not the first time the media has made it look like it was United's decision when they've been fucked off by an in-demand player.
Offline Gerry83

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29282 on: Yesterday at 12:34:10 pm »
Their fans cant get their head around how Ronaldo has made them even worse.. theyre so up his arse that they cant see the wood for the trees. They cant win the Pogba contract debacle no matter what they do. Theyve players like Maguire, Rashford and Martial who theyll find it hard to shift given their massive wages. Theyve, what looks like, a timid German at the helm whos rubbed the egos up the wrong way. They made their last manager cry. Phil Jones has been one of their best players and their goal keeper is MOTM every game.. including against the bottom 3 the list goes on
Offline stockdam

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29283 on: Yesterday at 01:21:06 pm »
United, as a club, are in a total mess. They have the spending power to challenge City (almost) but they have zero financial discipline. DeGea is on £375K per week which is ridiculous for an average to decent keeper. They brought in Sancho and gave him £350K per week as a sub. Ronaldo is on £510K per week and hes a shadow of his former self.

These ridiculous wages must be a sore point for some of the other players who are on £200K+ less per week (some are still on ridiculous wages).

Thats not their biggest problem though. The players they buy dont improve the first team either because they arent good enough or because they dont fit the style of play. They dont appear to have any plan and they are hampered by the high paid players will long contracts who they wont be able to shift.

Lastly they stumble around looking for the next Ferguson but instead of getting the best manager available they go looking in the bargain basement.

Its a badly run club that needs a severe clear out.

The players dont play as a team and their tactics keep changing as the new manager comes in.
They have wasted huge amounts on poor players.

Long may it continue.
Online S

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29284 on: Yesterday at 01:23:58 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 01:21:06 pm
United, as a club, are in a total mess. They have the spending power to challenge City (almost) but they have zero financial discipline.
Imagine what we could accomplish if Klopp had their spending power.
Offline SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29285 on: Yesterday at 01:47:07 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 01:21:06 pm
United, as a club, are in a total mess. They have the spending power to challenge City (almost) but they have zero financial discipline. DeGea is on £375K per week which is ridiculous for an average to decent keeper. They brought in Sancho and gave him £350K per week as a sub. Ronaldo is on £510K per week and hes a shadow of his former self.

These ridiculous wages must be a sore point for some of the other players who are on £200K+ less per week (some are still on ridiculous wages).

Thats not their biggest problem though. The players they buy dont improve the first team either because they arent good enough or because they dont fit the style of play. They dont appear to have any plan and they are hampered by the high paid players will long contracts who they wont be able to shift.

Lastly they stumble around looking for the next Ferguson but instead of getting the best manager available they go looking in the bargain basement.

Its a badly run club that needs a severe clear out.

The players dont play as a team and their tactics keep changing as the new manager comes in.
They have wasted huge amounts on poor players.

Long may it continue.
They would also be best fucking Ferguson out. his shadow still hangs over everything, he gets mentioned everytime there's a bad run of results. Its bound to be difficult for new managers.
Offline Indomitable_Carp

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29286 on: Yesterday at 01:52:51 pm »
Unblievable how much of a shitshow these are. Couldn´t have written it better myself.

7 games in and they are already turning on Klopps mentor and source of all football knowledge, with half the squad in open mutiny.

Can´t wait to see the next episode of this decade long car crash. From bad to worse, year on year.  8)
Offline Billy The Kid

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29287 on: Yesterday at 09:00:32 pm »
It appears the rumour that Ronaldo wants out is gathering pace. Can't really blame him in all honesty

Him fucking off after 5 months would be absolutely glorious, wouldn't it?

Especially after how giddy they all got when he returned, and how far up his arse they all are

Talk about complete and utter demoralisation. SIUUUUUUUU!!!

Fucking mugs ;D 

 
Online farawayred

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29288 on: Yesterday at 09:01:59 pm »
^^^ I hope he stays for the rest of his playing career.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29289 on: Yesterday at 09:04:43 pm »
If he breaks his contract to leave will they Siiiuuu him in a court of law?
Online Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29290 on: Yesterday at 09:27:15 pm »
From professor, to godfather, to the german Ole
Offline Jshooters

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29291 on: Yesterday at 10:33:57 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 09:27:15 pm
From professor, to godfather, to the german Ole hodgson
Offline afc turkish

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29292 on: Yesterday at 11:46:56 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 10:33:57 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 09:27:15 pm
From professor, to godfather, to the german Ole hodgson

The German for owl is Eule... ;D
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29293 on: Yesterday at 11:53:26 pm »
Am I the only one who now reads the thread title in Scooby's voice?
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29294 on: Today at 12:04:44 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 09:04:43 pm
If he breaks his contract to leave will they Siiiuuu him in a court of law?

They'll deffo have to issiiuuu him with a writ
Online newterp

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29295 on: Today at 12:31:26 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:53:26 pm
Am I the only one who now reads the thread title in Scooby's voice?

you've stolen shaggy's snacks, haven't you?
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29296 on: Today at 12:42:20 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:31:26 am
you've stolen shaggy's snacks, haven't you?
*Looks innocent* 🍪🍪🍪
Online newterp

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29297 on: Today at 01:16:15 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:42:20 am
*Looks innocent* 🍪🍪🍪

with perma-grin on face and random giggling.
Online CalgarianRed

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29298 on: Today at 01:58:42 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 09:04:43 pm
If he breaks his contract to leave will they Siiiuuu him in a court of law?

 :lmao
Online S

Re: Ragy hasn't got a Scooby
« Reply #29299 on: Today at 02:29:20 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 09:00:32 pm
It appears the rumour that Ronaldo wants out is gathering pace. Can't really blame him in all honesty

Him fucking off after 5 months would be absolutely glorious, wouldn't it?

Especially after how giddy they all got when he returned, and how far up his arse they all are

Talk about complete and utter demoralisation. SIUUUUUUUU!!!

Fucking mugs ;D 

 
They will all still worship Ronaldo if he leaves. He was fine with joining Man City last summer and yet they didnt seem to care about that. They have a weird obsession with him considering he clearly has no affection for them or the club. I would say he has a good relationship with Ferguson, but thats all.
