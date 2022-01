United, as a club, are in a total mess. They have the spending power to challenge City (almost) but they have zero financial discipline. DeGea is on £375K per week which is ridiculous for an average to decent keeper. They brought in Sancho and gave him £350K per week as a sub. Ronaldo is on £510K per week and heís a shadow of his former self.



These ridiculous wages must be a sore point for some of the other players who are on £200K+ less per week (some are still on ridiculous wages).



Thatís not their biggest problem though. The players they buy donít improve the first team either because they arenít good enough or because they donít fit the style of play. They donít appear to have any plan and they are hampered by the high paid players will long contracts who they wonít be able to shift.



Lastly they stumble around looking for the next Ferguson but instead of getting the best manager available they go looking in the bargain basement.



Itís a badly run club that needs a severe clear out.



The players donít play as a team and their tactics keep changing as the new manager comes in.

They have wasted huge amounts on poor players.



Long may it continue.