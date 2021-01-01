He is special just at the wrong club, him and Jones came through the same England youth teams and Jones has hardly outperformed him, I think both are special, but its worth remembering this when judging him,



Jones broke into the team in 2019 in the FA Cup. He then played in the Cups until that performance against Everton. It was our title winning season and we were near perfect, so he didn't get as many opportunities as we would've thought so. It was last season when he broke through into the League side, but he was playing in a horribly unsettled side with no first team defenders for a while and still played decently enough. The problem was people expected too much from him to be that creative outlet, whereas he adapted to a more disciplined role for the sake of the team. He's been injured for chunk of this season.Greenwood is considered a natural finisher and he has 21 goals in 80 appearances, which is not great considering the levels he is hyped to. He has been a regular in the Man United side for a couple of seasons, but his good performances have been few and far away. He has 4 assists in all those League appearances, which is ridiculous. Jones from midfield has 3 assists in just 17 starts in the PL and has 4 assists in the CL. Greenwood has 8 starts in the Europa League ffs and has 1 goal and 0 assists in them.