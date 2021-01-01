Jones broke into the team in 2019 in the FA Cup. He then played in the Cups until that performance against Everton. It was our title winning season and we were near perfect, so he didn't get as many opportunities as we would've thought so. It was last season when he broke through into the League side, but he was playing in a horribly unsettled side with no first team defenders for a while and still played decently enough. The problem was people expected too much from him to be that creative outlet, whereas he adapted to a more disciplined role for the sake of the team. He's been injured for chunk of this season.
Greenwood is considered a natural finisher and he has 21 goals in 80 appearances, which is not great considering the levels he is hyped to. He has been a regular in the Man United side for a couple of seasons, but his good performances have been few and far away. He has 4 assists in all those League appearances, which is ridiculous. Jones from midfield has 3 assists in just 17 starts in the PL and has 4 assists in the CL. Greenwood has 8 starts in the Europa League ffs and has 1 goal and 0 assists in them.
How many forwards score 21 goals in the league before their 21st birthday? How many score 10 goals in the league at 18? That is great mate, not Fowler or Owen great but still good nevertheless. Bare in mind Greenwood is not 21 till next year October. Think about our youth teams now who there do you think can come into our team at 18 and score 10 goals in the league? At 18 most players are still trying to find their feet in u18 football or u23 football if youre ahead of the curve.
Jones and Greenwood are different players in different positions, but if you were to argue Jones was a much bigger talent I would say youre wrong, they both came up together as the standout talents in their England youth teams, at this point Jones hasnt shown much more than Greenwood and I would laugh if people didnt consider Jones a big talent on par with some of the best talent to come out this club.
For comparison Martinelli another player who I consider a big talent, has yet to score 10 goals in a single season in the league, you rarely find forwards who are super prolific at a young age, Salah wasnt, neither was RVP Kane and a whole host of others.