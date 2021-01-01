« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 726 727 728 729 730 [731]   Go Down

Author Topic: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)  (Read 1688727 times)

Offline Vote For Pedro

  • "Kay-bye!"
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 423
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29200 on: Today at 05:14:29 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 03:12:39 pm
Poch will probably go there because PSG fans don't like him and he hasn't really tried to adapt to culture(still staying in a hotel, jetting off to London whenever possible and not speaking French).

Bit like Mourihno staying in a hotel when managing Utd  I always pictured him as Alan Partridge in the travel tavern on a bank holiday.
Logged

Offline tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,741
  • A manc
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29201 on: Today at 05:23:51 pm »
I wouldn't be surprised if some of this shower petitioned against Conte themselves knowing the work he'd put them through
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,769
  • YNWA
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29202 on: Today at 05:30:57 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 11:36:54 pm
Kagawa who had even more of an impact at Dortmund, he also flopped at United.

United has been like a vacuum of a Black Hole for footballers post Fergie, they go there and the talent is drained out of them.

It's united of the 70's and 80's again, they must be in the late 70's stage i'm guessing. ;D

Not to forget the likes of Di Maria and Falcao who struggled immensely there.
Logged

Offline tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,741
  • A manc
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29203 on: Today at 05:42:32 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 05:30:57 pm
Not to forget the likes of Di Maria and Falcao who struggled immensely there.
Di Maria is an interesting one.. absolutely magnificent til the robbery happened at which  point, seeing as he never wanted to be at United anyway, he decided to push for a move and down tools. For the first month I had not seen such performances from a Utd player since Ronaldo. a big what if but he hated Aloysius Paulus Maria "Louis" van Gaal too so it was doomed. that and the team around him was a mess
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,769
  • YNWA
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29204 on: Today at 05:42:53 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 08:46:12 pm
In the same space of time we've had RVP Rooney Lukaku (Donkey) Ibrahimovic and Ronaldo its just Greenwood is genuinely very good. you'll see. you will all see. this is thing I'm nailing my flag to on this forum for once. greenwood is going to be class and the people writing him off will look silly and I will be here quoting them and thats the bottom line

RVP fired for you for one season and that was in 2013. When was the last time Rooney had a good season? 2013 or 2014? After that he became so bad in front of goal that he was turned into a midfielder (which was good for the laughs). We all know what happened to Lukaku at United. Ibrahimovic was around 35 when he joined you and Ronaldo is now 37. That's all you got? I kind of get the point of the post you replied to. You haven't had a consistently firing forward at the Top of his powers for a very long time.

As for Greenwood, there have been plenty of players with his level of talent over the years overall, a large number of them fade away because of lack of application. So far, Greenwood is following that path. I'm not saying he will wither away, but he is over-rated, just like we have seen it happen for a lot of youngsters at Man United, especially in the last 10 years. I mean, during those early days of someone like even Cleverly, the noise was over the top.
Logged

Online Tobez

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 809
  • We all Live r pool
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29205 on: Today at 05:55:57 pm »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Today at 05:14:29 pm
Bit like Mourihno staying in a hotel when managing Utd  I always pictured him as Alan Partridge in the travel tavern on a bank holiday.

I don't care what he called his sordid little grief hole
Logged

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,769
  • YNWA
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29206 on: Today at 06:05:08 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 10:04:15 pm
He is special just at the wrong club, him and Jones came through the same England youth teams and Jones has hardly outperformed him, I think both are special, but its worth remembering this when judging him,

Jones broke into the team in 2019 in the FA Cup. He then played in the Cups until that performance against Everton. It was our title winning season and we were near perfect, so he didn't get as many opportunities as we would've thought so. It was last season when he broke through into the League side, but he was playing in a horribly unsettled side with no first team defenders for a while and still played decently enough. The problem was people expected too much from him to be that creative outlet, whereas he adapted to a more disciplined role for the sake of the team. He's been injured for  chunk of this season. 

Greenwood is considered a natural finisher and he has 21 goals in 80 appearances, which is not great considering the levels he is hyped to. He has been a regular in the Man United side for a couple of seasons, but his good performances have been few and far away. He has 4 assists in all those League appearances, which is ridiculous. Jones from midfield has 3 assists in just 17 starts in the PL and has 4 assists in the CL. Greenwood has 8 starts in the Europa League ffs and has 1 goal and 0 assists in them.
Logged

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,769
  • YNWA
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29207 on: Today at 06:14:51 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 10:39:25 pm
All comps

Greenwood..15 16 starts, 2 4 subs....4 5 goals

Origi... 3 4 starts, 3 6 subs...2 5 goals

Correction
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,068
  • Truthiness
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29208 on: Today at 06:35:51 pm »
@Fred08oficial
Over the past few days I have read several fake news involving my name and other MUFC athletes. I'm not in the habit of answering controversial stuff publicly, but this time I will have to.

I just want to say that I am very happy here and I have never expressed any dissatisfaction and the possibility of leaving the club. Don't get misled by fake news. We will continue to work with great dedication to pursue our goals.


Definitely not written by his agent, absolutely not, how very dare you.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online SamLad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 800
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29209 on: Today at 06:51:00 pm »
Rangnick today: "We are conceding less goals than before, 0.6 per game compared to an average of 1.7"

and what about the quality of the opposition recently, Ralfie?
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,465
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29210 on: Today at 06:54:37 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:51:00 pm
Rangnick today: "We are conceding less goals than before, 0.6 per game compared to an average of 1.7"

and what about the quality of the opposition recently, Ralfie?
Typical consultant.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,718
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29211 on: Today at 07:21:29 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 06:05:08 pm
Jones broke into the team in 2019 in the FA Cup. He then played in the Cups until that performance against Everton. It was our title winning season and we were near perfect, so he didn't get as many opportunities as we would've thought so. It was last season when he broke through into the League side, but he was playing in a horribly unsettled side with no first team defenders for a while and still played decently enough. The problem was people expected too much from him to be that creative outlet, whereas he adapted to a more disciplined role for the sake of the team. He's been injured for  chunk of this season. 

Greenwood is considered a natural finisher and he has 21 goals in 80 appearances, which is not great considering the levels he is hyped to. He has been a regular in the Man United side for a couple of seasons, but his good performances have been few and far away. He has 4 assists in all those League appearances, which is ridiculous. Jones from midfield has 3 assists in just 17 starts in the PL and has 4 assists in the CL. Greenwood has 8 starts in the Europa League ffs and has 1 goal and 0 assists in them.


How many forwards score 21 goals in the league before their 21st birthday? How many score 10 goals in the league at 18? That is great mate, not Fowler or Owen great but still good nevertheless. Bare in mind Greenwood is not 21 till next year October. Think about our youth teams now who there do you think can come into our team at 18 and score 10 goals in the league? At 18 most players are still trying to find their feet in u18 football or u23 football if youre ahead of the curve.

Jones and Greenwood are different players in different positions, but if you were to argue Jones was a much bigger talent I would say youre wrong, they both came up together as the standout talents in their England youth teams, at this point Jones hasnt shown much more than Greenwood and I would laugh if people didnt consider Jones a big talent on par with some of the best talent to come out this club.


For comparison Martinelli another player who I consider a big talent, has yet to score 10 goals in a single season in the league, you rarely find forwards who are super prolific at a young age, Salah wasnt, neither was RVP Kane and a whole host of others.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:26:45 pm by Coolie High »
Logged

Offline tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,741
  • A manc
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29212 on: Today at 07:25:34 pm »
thanks for doing my bit coolie. Greenwood is class

Harvey Elliot is also notably class even from the Blackburn spell and will come back fine from that injury, but Greenwood is, in a word, classer. I'll make any number of charity bets about him having a 25 goal league season for United before 2025
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,791
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29213 on: Today at 07:34:09 pm »
Fowler broke into the Liverpool side at 18 years old ( sept. 1993). Scored 18 goals, all comps, his first season.

Scored 31 goals as a 19 year old.

Scored 36 goals as a 20 year old.

Scored 31 goals as 21 year old.



I'll wait again for the Greenwood stats.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,750
  • YNWA
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29214 on: Today at 07:34:42 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 07:25:34 pm
in a word, classer.

Not sure that's a word.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,750
  • YNWA
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29215 on: Today at 07:35:27 pm »
Did I miss someone seriously comparing him to Fowler? Thought it was a joke comment from one of us lot.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,075
  • 27 years...
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29216 on: Today at 07:42:34 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:09:43 pm
Think Zidane to PSG and Poch to Utd is nailed on.

They'll have to run that past Ronaldo first. It seems he's bigger than Man United now.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,718
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29217 on: Today at 07:46:31 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 07:34:09 pm
Fowler broke into the Liverpool side at 18 years old ( sept. 1993). Scored 18 goals, all comps, his first season.

Scored 31 goals as a 19 year old.

Scored 36 goals as a 20 year old.

Scored 31 goals as 21 year old.



I'll wait again for the Greenwood stats.

Fowler is a one off though seriously, cant expect every promising young player to be on that level, Fowler Rooney Owen were all very special but if thats the standard were holding every young player to we might as well shut down our academy now.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,465
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29218 on: Today at 07:53:43 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 05:01:03 pm
Everything seem to be possible in football these days. Who would have thought that Rafa would go to Everton. And tbf, when people think of Zidane nobody really thinks of Marseille, it's 90% Real Madrid and 10% Juventus. Btw Is there any rivalry between Marseille and PSG? Because i never heard before
Yeah. It's so big that Marseille fans partied in the streets when PSG lost the CL final to Bayern.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 726 727 728 729 730 [731]   Go Up
« previous next »
 