I said it earlier and I'll say it again- these are not going to finish 4th. A team gunning for 4th aren't this shameful and it became obvious back in November alreay. This is 9th/10th place stuff.

They're not in contention for 4th. They're in contention for the Europa League and the likes of Palace and West Ham.

Leicester is bang on for 6th, so I think the very, very best they can do is 7th and I think that's beyond them.



4th and 5th goes to Arsenal or Spurs. (I'm more inclined to give 4th to Le Arse though). Spurs? I stand by my opinion that they're not a 4th placed team.

Arsenal has looked bang on for 4th- for me at least, since November.