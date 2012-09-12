their recruitment is basically a mess. scatter gun of just getting the big names in.
Think they generally know what kind of player sancho is but then the arrival of the portugese prince threw all plans out of the window.
gettting the "godfather" of pressing when the whole teams is immune to hard work is another masterstroke. No amount of media wankfest will cover that fact up that the team was not set up for whatever tactical change the new coach/interim manager/consultant is bringing in.
wonder who they will splurge on this transfer window and how the new signing will be hyped up as the final piece of the jigsaw just like pogba, maguire, cavani, sancho, bruno, ronaldo was.