you're so wrong. he's amazing. best young player I've seen at United since Rooney. I would rather sell all of Rashford Bruno Ronaldo Varane instead of him



If he were only as good as he thinks he is, he would be really good. He's basically a second ronaldo input for team spirit without any of the accomplishments whatever.Classic "best through-out the age groups" syndrome here, hes pacy and has some talent for sure but hes a spoiled brat who honestly thinks hes better than everybody else at the game and that the universe should pretty much revolve around him. Hes never passed to anyone in the box in his life and he could give a shit if it is Ronaldo standing there unmarked, hes not about to start now. Tracking back, your having a laugh.He can do the occasional good thing on pure talent but generally he just runs into blind alleys doing stepovers for no reason until he loses the ball because he wont pass it if its not coming back to him immediately. Against wolves you had him doing that on one wing and sancho doing exactly the same on the other and that was the primary reason you lost that game, far to much to compensate for given the rest of the cast in the show.Overall that kid is a team wrecker imo. You can have him and his one in 5 with basically no assists for 75k a week, lets just see if da prof can nurture his talent. Hes young, he could excel, but not with the attitude he displays atm.