« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 722 723 724 725 726 [727]   Go Down

Author Topic: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)  (Read 1681182 times)

Offline MiddleMan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,101
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29040 on: Yesterday at 04:08:22 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 11:59:14 am
If anyone takes Greenwood I'll pack it in with football

Because United would be doing good business for once?

You'd get a good amount for him - he's not all that special IMO. Andros Townsend regen.
Logged

Offline tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,731
  • A manc
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29041 on: Yesterday at 04:33:29 pm »
Quote from: MiddleMan on Yesterday at 04:08:22 pm
Because United would be doing good business for once?

You'd get a good amount for him - he's not all that special IMO. Andros Townsend regen.
you're so wrong. he's amazing. best young player I've seen at United since Rooney. I would rather sell all of Rashford Bruno Ronaldo Varane instead of him
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,817
  • The first five yards........
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29042 on: Yesterday at 04:35:49 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 04:33:29 pm
I would rather sell all of Rashford Bruno Ronaldo Varane

Good luck with that.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,487
  • I'm Your Huckleberry
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29043 on: Yesterday at 06:22:52 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 04:33:29 pm
you're so wrong. he's amazing. best young player I've seen at United since Rooney.

I can only assume you're joking?

Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,699
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29044 on: Yesterday at 06:39:47 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 06:22:52 pm
I can only assume you're joking?

to be honest under the right manager he could fulfill his potential. Therefore he should move from there as soon as possible.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,678
  • YNWA
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29045 on: Yesterday at 06:40:45 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 06:22:52 pm
I can only assume you're joking?

He's massively rated by United fans - my gf's Dad and Bro have said the same thing about him for a while now.
Logged

Offline Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,888
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29046 on: Yesterday at 06:41:54 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:59:28 am
He's a manc that was offered £350k a week to kick a ball in mancland.

Hes from south London I believe. Went to Man City academy but isnt from there
Logged
Believer

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,246
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29047 on: Yesterday at 06:42:07 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 06:40:45 pm
He's massively rated by United fans - my gf's Dad and Bro have said the same thing about him for a while now.

He's as good as Robbie Fowler.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,050
  • 27 years...
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29048 on: Yesterday at 06:43:48 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 06:42:07 pm
He's as good as Robbie Fowler.
Robbie is 46.  :D
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,052
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29049 on: Yesterday at 06:44:45 pm »
Greenwood is good, very good. Can't deny that.

If anything, signing Ronaldo again has cut his and Sancho's game time short.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,050
  • 27 years...
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29050 on: Yesterday at 06:49:47 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 06:44:45 pm
Greenwood is good, very good. Can't deny that.

If anything, signing Ronaldo again has cut his and Sancho's game time short.
I know they love their shirt sales figures at OT, but the signing of Ronaldo has been disastrous for them in so many ways. The funny thing is that virtually everyone could see this train wreck coming from the moment they jumped in to stop Abu Dhabi getting him.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,246
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29051 on: Yesterday at 06:52:33 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:43:48 pm
Robbie is 46.  :D

and he's able to run 20 or 30 yards without getting gassed. Greenwood almost did that yesterday.
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,697
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29052 on: Yesterday at 06:57:07 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 04:33:29 pm
you're so wrong. he's amazing. best young player I've seen at United since Rooney. I would rather sell all of Rashford Bruno Ronaldo Varane instead of him

If he were only as good as he thinks he is, he would be really good. He's basically a second ronaldo input for team spirit without any of the accomplishments whatever.

Classic "best through-out the age groups" syndrome here, hes pacy and has some talent for sure but hes a spoiled brat who honestly thinks hes better than everybody else at the game and that the universe should pretty much revolve around him. Hes never passed to anyone in the box in his life and he could give a shit if it is Ronaldo standing there unmarked, hes not about to start now. Tracking back, your having a laugh.

He can do the occasional good thing on pure talent but generally he just runs into blind alleys doing stepovers for no reason until he loses the ball because he wont pass it if its not coming back to him immediately. Against wolves you had him doing that on one wing and sancho doing exactly the same on the other and that was the primary reason you lost that game, far to much to compensate for given the rest of the cast in the show.

Overall that kid is a team wrecker imo. You can have him and his one in 5 with basically no assists for 75k a week, lets just see if da prof can nurture his talent. Hes young, he could excel, but not with the attitude he displays atm.   

Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,783
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29053 on: Yesterday at 07:01:51 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 06:42:07 pm
He's as good as Robbie Fowler.
If Robbie Fowler didnt score many goals.

Yes.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,052
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29054 on: Yesterday at 07:08:04 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:49:47 pm
I know they love their shirt sales figures at OT, but the signing of Ronaldo has been disastrous for them in so many ways. The funny thing is that virtually everyone could see this train wreck coming from the moment they jumped in to stop Abu Dhabi getting him.
yes, and Utd fans will deflect criticism by saying Ronaldo scored "X" many goals, which tbf he will. But that's that. He doesn't do anything beyond scoring goals.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,327
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29055 on: Yesterday at 07:12:30 pm »
Quote from: Samie on January  4, 2022, 10:53:37 pm
The Godfather being disrespected like this is not on.

I said watching their game the other day they look like they aren't playing for the manager.

Under Ole they were mostly playing for him and it was a happier camp but he couldn't coach and without the gift of a penalty a week his luck ran out.

Now they've got a template coach in who the team can't play the way he wants and he's stuck with Ronaldo. If you're going to have a system based on pressing then your centre forward needs to be able to run.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online gaztop08

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,663
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29056 on: Yesterday at 07:16:13 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 04:33:29 pm
you're so wrong. he's amazing. best young player I've seen at United since Rooney. I would rather sell all of Rashford Bruno Ronaldo Varane instead of him

Your forgetting Phil Jones
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,246
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29057 on: Yesterday at 07:17:54 pm »
I thought I was going to mis LOle.

Partly true. Professor X is keeping me entertained.
Logged

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,121
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29058 on: Yesterday at 07:30:17 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 04:33:29 pm
you're so wrong. he's amazing. best young player I've seen at United since Rooney. I would rather sell all of Rashford Bruno Ronaldo Varane instead of him

Certainly the one player I'd take from United. Serious potential to be a top quality forward.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,416
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29059 on: Yesterday at 07:41:28 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 06:41:54 pm
Hes from south London I believe. Went to Man City academy but isnt from there
Oh really? I assumed he was from there.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,416
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29060 on: Yesterday at 07:45:54 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 06:44:45 pm
Greenwood is good, very good. Can't deny that.

If anything, signing Ronaldo again has cut his and Sancho's game time short.
He is but he's another victim on their boom-bust cycle. They were going on about him like he was Maradona and overhyped him. The poor lad just can't live up to it.

He has to work on his attitude on the pitch and needs to be given the time and space to make mistakes without the weight of unrealistic expectations.

Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,703
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29061 on: Yesterday at 08:24:58 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:12:30 pm


Now they've got a template coach in

The 4-2-2-2 dick-formation template?
A dick-plate coach, you say?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,199
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29062 on: Yesterday at 08:39:04 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 07:17:54 pm
I thought I was going to mis LOle.

Partly true. Professor X is keeping me entertained.
They really are a Marvel. Full of comic possibilities
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,327
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29063 on: Yesterday at 08:55:13 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 07:45:54 pm
He is but he's another victim on their boom-bust cycle. They were going on about him like he was Maradona and overhyped him. The poor lad just can't live up to it.

He has to work on his attitude on the pitch and needs to be given the time and space to make mistakes without the weight of unrealistic expectations.

He needs better coaching as well than the go out and play from Ole. Their whole attack this season has been hampered by Ronaldo.

The fast counterattacking style suited him.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline wenlock

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 141
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29064 on: Yesterday at 09:14:34 pm »
I would have expected better penetration with tactics like that.
Logged
"I'm surprised they don't charge me rent and rates."
Bob Paisley after his 11th visit to Wembley

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,489
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29065 on: Yesterday at 09:43:57 pm »
So ultimately the fans and the players are going to get rid of ralf before the end of the season, and what would happen to his move upstairs then 😂
Logged

Offline Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,487
  • I'm Your Huckleberry
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29066 on: Yesterday at 09:51:16 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 06:40:45 pm
He's massively rated by United fans - my gf's Dad and Bro have said the same thing about him for a while now.

Don't get me wrong, from what I've seen of him, he certainly looks like a very good player in the making. It's the comparison to Rooney that I found a bit bonkers. When you compare Greenwoods appearances/goals/international caps to what Rooney had clocked up by the time he was 20 then it's like comparing Curtis Jones to Steven Gerrard. There's levels to this game like
Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,613
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29067 on: Yesterday at 10:05:14 pm »
pretty sure he said best young talent since rooney - which off the top of my head i'd agree with, he's not saying he's as good as rooney

greenwood is a talent for sure, anyone saying otherwise is banter, which is fair enough on a liverpool forum about a utd lad  ;D

how good, who knows? so difficult to tell but on potential his ceiling is very high while also a high floor, i'd happily have him on our bench and let klopp coach him to his potential

they've fucked up his progression with the ronaldo signing but they might get lucky if they finish outside top 4 cos ronny will be fucking himself out of there if they're not in CL next year
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,050
  • 27 years...
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29068 on: Yesterday at 10:55:17 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 07:08:04 pm
yes, and Utd fans will deflect criticism by saying Ronaldo scored "X" many goals, which tbf he will. But that's that. He doesn't do anything beyond scoring goals.
This is it. I think we all knew he'd bag a fair number of goals, but we also knew that he'd offer very little else, and his prima donna act would be troublesome and disruptive.

That's pretty much exactly as it's panned out too.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,697
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29069 on: Today at 12:13:01 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:55:17 pm
This is it. I think we all knew he'd bag a fair number of goals, but we also knew that he'd offer very little else, and his prima donna act would be troublesome and disruptive.

That's pretty much exactly as it's panned out too.

Yeah! and not just Greenwood, Ronaldo too.

 :lmao


Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Online Raid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,687
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #29070 on: Today at 12:40:36 am »
Just remember though, Klopp and Tuchel learned EVERYTHING from ol wreck it
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 722 723 724 725 726 [727]   Go Up
« previous next »
 