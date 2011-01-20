This is funny and all but I do have a question. What's the point of these videos really? They are not showing the match, they are not doing live commentary, or are they? Is it like having the stream running on the side while watching the game on the tele?



with fletcher's ever increasing presence on the sidelines to now being a permanent feature next to rangnick in the technical area i've been wondering why the recently appointed 'technical director' was seemingly his number 2 (there's a pun in there somewhere...) and i found thisThe United football director John Murtough explained: "A key part of Darren Fletcher's role is [provide] support to manager and coaching staff, including helping RR (Ralf Rangnick) get his views across."He has a combination of on-field expertise with an understanding of the club. He is also involved in long-term planning, eg. around academy and player transition to senior squads."so an ex utd player with no fucking cv whatsoever in coaching/managing at any level is bumped straight into the frontline during matches - this is even worse than ole who had some managerial experience, these fuckers never learn, rangnick must be thinking what's this c*nt doing here, you'd think they'd learned from ole but no, same old same old, long may it continueYesi wouldnt call it live commentary but they'll comment how the game is going and others will have more of a narrative like live commentary. I think the point of them is a sense of community for fans of whatever team stream they watch - not that far from a forum like this to be honest, or being 'down the pub' - as viewers can comment etc, ask questions, interact with each other via chat. I see them as harmless and useful for some and they serve the purpose of a sense of community for maybe those isolated geographically etc and they tend not to do just matches but news/transfers updates and basically daily content - so in essence a one stop for all your *insert team here* news and rumours. I think they became more popular during covid, which makes total sense, tho many have been going for years (Redmen TV - a liverpool stream is around 10 years old i believe).Personally i watch matches on my own cos im a miserable c*nt that expects the worse and the fewer people around me the better for them but i see the appeal for those that want a 'gang' around them on match days to share the joy/misery that we like to put ourselves through. That's the internet, my friend.