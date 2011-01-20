« previous next »
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28960 on: Yesterday at 10:44:52 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:16:57 pm
Oh dear this mirror article is full of juicy bits!

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/manchester-united-rangnick-ronaldo-shaw-25855095

loved reading that. talk about naming names.  :)  the place is falling apart.  again.  :)
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28961 on: Yesterday at 10:51:43 pm »
United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe Weeks)
They're a shambles; long may it continue ;D
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28962 on: Yesterday at 10:53:37 pm »
The Godfather being disrespected like this is not on.

Quote
As many as 11 players now want to leave Man United after becoming disillusioned with life at the club.

Many of the players are underwhelmed by Rangnicks coaching, not impressed by his tactics and disappointed by the quality of his assistants.

[@MirrorFootball]
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28963 on: Yesterday at 10:56:31 pm »
Oh my god

From the express

Quote
There is frustration from some Man Utd players about the influence Ronaldo holds over international team-mates and other Portuguese-speaking players.

Maguire, Cavani and Greenwood have found the undroppable presence of he who fannies about and dives around a challenge to their roles.

W

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28964 on: Yesterday at 10:57:24 pm »
Right man, wrong job. He's great at spotting players and running an organisation, so of course it's typical of Man United to make it untenable for him to even do that in the future. What a gang of daft bastards.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28965 on: Yesterday at 10:57:30 pm »
Many of the players are underwhelmed by Rangnicks coaching, not impressed by his tactics and disappointed by the quality of his assistants.


.... this is a pretty standard reaction in any organization that hires a consultant to swoop in and fix all the shit they've accumulated over years of mismanagement.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28966 on: Yesterday at 10:58:46 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:53:37 pm
The Godfather being disrespected like this is not on.

As many as 11 players now want to leave Man United after becoming disillusioned with life at the club.

Many of the players are underwhelmed by Rangnicks coaching, not impressed by his tactics and disappointed by the quality of his assistants.


Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:56:31 pm
Oh my god

From the express

There is frustration from some Man Utd players about the influence Ronaldo holds over international team-mates and other Portuguese-speaking players.

Maguire, Cavani and Greenwood have found the undroppable presence of he who fannies about and dives around a challenge to their roles.



But I mean we already knew this was going to happen, right?
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28967 on: Yesterday at 11:00:40 pm »
Respect The Godfather of Klopp and Tuchel.

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28968 on: Yesterday at 11:01:37 pm »
So all the players hate him already yet they are stuck with him overseeing everything for 2 more years after this 6 months is up? Unless they pay him off handsomely I assume?
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28969 on: Yesterday at 11:01:38 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:41:29 pm
I've been following footie since I was a lad - a LONG time ago.

I've never heard of 4-2-2-2.  has anyone heard of it?  what teams have used it? have any been successful?

Vanderlei Luxemburgo tried to play it at Madrid, and France used a version of it in their phenomenal midfield in 1982 that got kicked to pieces by ze West Germans in the semi...
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28970 on: Yesterday at 11:04:04 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:41:29 pm
I've been following footie since I was a lad - a LONG time ago.

I've never heard of 4-2-2-2.  has anyone heard of it?  what teams have used it? have any been successful?

Brazil of the 70's and early 80's did.  8)
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28971 on: Yesterday at 11:04:38 pm »
half of their players are pissed off coz they miss Ole who picked them all the time, let them do whatever the fukk they wanted.

the other half are pissed off coz they hung in for too long, assuming Ole would get fired faster and his replacement would actually put them on the pitch.

(I'm not sure about the rest of them)
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28972 on: Yesterday at 11:05:20 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:04:04 pm
Brazil of the 70's and early 80's did.  8)
ok. and in the past 40 years?  and at any point - any club teams?
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28973 on: Yesterday at 11:06:55 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:05:20 pm
ok. and in the past 40 years?  and at any point - any club teams?

Luxemburgo was at Madrid in the early 2000s...
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28974 on: Yesterday at 11:07:51 pm »
Not sure but you need not only highly technical players in the mid and attacking thirds but players who are basically James Milner in terms of fitness to pull that formation off successfully.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28975 on: Yesterday at 11:11:12 pm »
They have actually managed to find somebody worse than Ole. ;D

tbf, the institutional arrogance of United is its own worse enemy. These are feckless, bored players, who believe their own hype and don't like being ordered about. We experienced something similar in the 90s; and it takes a strong will to clear out the deadwood, even when you have the backing of the board. United seems to be a club where player power rules, and they will quickly see off any coach they don't take to.

But then, the playing staff itself is split into factions. It's a delicious prospect, that Ronaldo might end up driving players out of the club because they can't stand him.  :D
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28976 on: Yesterday at 11:17:52 pm »
Love that word, feckless.  ;D  so rare and whenever used must somehow rise to this very high level 

How you get a rude and a reckless?
Don't you be so crude and feckless
You been drinking brew for breakfast
Rangnik can't fail (no, no)

https://youtu.be/uEK9oK02D1M

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28977 on: Yesterday at 11:17:59 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 11:11:12 pm
They have actually managed to find somebody worse than Ole. ;D

tbf, the institutional arrogance of United is its own worse enemy. These are feckless, bored players, who believe their own hype and don't like being ordered about. We experienced something similar in the 90s; and it takes a strong will to clear out the deadwood, even when you have the backing of the board. United seems to be a club where player power rules, and they will quickly see off any coach they don't take to.

But then, the playing staff itself is split into factions. It's a delicious prospect, that Ronaldo might end up driving players out of the club because they can't stand him.  :D

These are a circus & it's hilarious. ;D
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28978 on: Yesterday at 11:18:46 pm »
https://twitter.com/BoringMilner/status/1478088499932848135

Quote
I just asked Jürgen Klopp if he really was a student of Ralf Rangnick's work. He said I have no idea who you're talking about, James.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28979 on: Yesterday at 11:21:44 pm »
Rashford has regressed so badly he not even a Footballer anymore but a figure for social justice, he looks done at the top end of Football, injuries ruined him before he hit 25.

Reminds me when he first broke through and that obese guy on Full Time Reds/ United Stand with the virgin neck beard who charges people £20 quid to have a pre match beer with him at United games.

He made a video about 3-4 years and he constantly kept say "Arr Niner" like every 30 secs and i hadn't got a fucking clue what he was saying besides mentioning Rashford every time he said "Arr niner".

So i read the comments below and realised he was referencing the Brazilian Ronaldo and saying that Rashford had that explosiveness, technique and finishing of
 the Brazilian Ronaldo "Arrr Niner". :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28980 on: Yesterday at 11:23:13 pm »
If you think we have problems..



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/fBbCp8ov-dk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/fBbCp8ov-dk</a>
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28981 on: Yesterday at 11:25:25 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 11:01:38 pm
Vanderlei Luxemburgo tried to play it at Madrid, and France used a version of it in their phenomenal midfield in 1982 that got kicked to pieces by ze West Germans in the semi...

did Luxermburgo try it with Brazil too. think i recall them lining up with something similar late 90s early 00s
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28982 on: Yesterday at 11:28:10 pm »
is there any evidence that it was used at ay club Rangnick was involved with?

or (my take) .... has he introduced it at MU in an effort to appear clever / different and enhance the godfather bullshit?
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28983 on: Yesterday at 11:39:58 pm »
Once these 11 start disappearing , and turning up stuffed in bins, and in car boots, then theyll know who the godfather is.

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28984 on: Yesterday at 11:43:30 pm »
Phil Jones or Harold Maguire Frodo here?
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28985 on: Yesterday at 11:47:28 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:43:30 pm
Phil Jones or Harold Maguire Frodo here?

Wrong choices.

Ronaldo or Maguire?

Maguire as Captain, no losses under Ragnick.

Ronaldo as Captain under Ragnick, 1 loss in 1 match.


Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28986 on: Yesterday at 11:51:03 pm »
I dont see why everybody gets so upset about the buddy system, there's not been a single drowning on the team since hes put it in.


Edit-To somewhat seriously answer the question, imo he implemented the system in the first place because he saw an endemic lack of accountability and his first step day one was to pair them up and make them measurably accountable for each other. A quite striking weaselly move indeed, especially for openers. Crafty. Scheming, even.

Sadly for him fuck all works with this lot  ;D It produced a pretty decent most of a first half, once, actually. But let us not hold these plentiful small startup backfires against the larger vision outlined in the Consult-Gig application submission, it was clearly stressed that time was needed. Stressed! Possibly but not for sure requiring a renewal to see the thing through.

That dude calling it the cock system is not gonna help any either though.  :lmao  Safe to say the system hasn't quite caught the popular imagination yet.

tbf Ralf is trying all the players without pre conceptions and seeing if there is any versatility that can be uncovered or growth gone undiscovered, so fair dues, but for me hes only doing it pro forma to help acquire a real playing time card to wield against any dissent and also just to check and see, i's get dotted around here. but im afraid there's not much joy in Mudville. 

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28987 on: Today at 01:19:39 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 11:51:03 pm
I dont see why everybody gets so upset about the buddy system, there's not been a single drowning on the team since hes put it in.


Edit-To somewhat seriously answer the question, imo he implemented the system in the first place because he saw an endemic lack of accountability and his first step day one was to pair them up and make them measurably accountable for each other. A quite striking weaselly move indeed, especially for openers. Crafty. Scheming, even.

Sadly for him fuck all works with this lot  ;D It produced a pretty decent most of a first half, once, actually. But let us not hold these plentiful small startup backfires against the larger vision outlined in the Consult-Gig application submission, it was clearly stressed that time was needed. Stressed! Possibly but not for sure requiring a renewal to see the thing through.

That dude calling it the cock system is not gonna help any either though.  :lmao  Safe to say the system hasn't quite caught the popular imagination yet.

tbf Ralf is trying all the players without pre conceptions and seeing if there is any versatility that can be uncovered or growth gone undiscovered, so fair dues, but for me hes only doing it pro forma to help acquire a real playing time card to wield against any dissent and also just to check and see, i's get dotted around here. but im afraid there's not much joy in Mudville. 



If it's the cock system, does this mean Ronaldo is the bell end?
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28988 on: Today at 01:23:38 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:53:37 pm
The Godfather being disrespected like this is not on.

Can we call him Die Eule?
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28989 on: Today at 01:37:58 am »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 01:23:38 am
Can we call him Die Eule?

I think united "fans" are already saying Die Ralf.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28990 on: Today at 01:50:16 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 11:23:13 pm
If you think we have problems.

This is funny and all but I do have a question. What's the point of these videos really? They are not showing the match, they are not doing live commentary, or are they? Is it like having the stream running on the side while watching the game on the tele?
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28991 on: Today at 02:13:29 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:53:37 pm
The Godfather being disrespected like this is not on.

11 players want to leave?

Should we consider to nick someone? Maybe a cheeky bit for Greenwood or Sancho?
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28992 on: Today at 02:24:19 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:19:39 am
If it's the cock system, does this mean Ronaldo is the bell end?

Shoot first, ask questions later, thats his style.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28993 on: Today at 02:24:52 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 11:11:12 pm
They have actually managed to find somebody worse than Ole. ;D

tbf, the institutional arrogance of United is its own worse enemy. These are feckless, bored players, who believe their own hype and don't like being ordered about. We experienced something similar in the 90s; and it takes a strong will to clear out the deadwood, even when you have the backing of the board. United seems to be a club where player power rules, and they will quickly see off any coach they don't take to.

But then, the playing staff itself is split into factions. It's a delicious prospect, that Ronaldo might end up driving players out of the club because they can't stand him.  :D

At least in the 90s the players we had who wrongfully felt they'd  made it just by signing for Liverpool weren't on insane wages.
Makes clearing the deadwood even harder for United.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28994 on: Today at 02:31:00 am »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 11:01:38 pm
Vanderlei Luxemburgo tried to play it at Madrid, and France used a version of it in their phenomenal midfield in 1982 that got kicked to pieces by ze West Germans in the semi...
Thought Brazil used it in the 90s and early 2000s too?
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28995 on: Today at 02:58:08 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 02:31:00 am
Thought Brazil used it in the 90s and early 2000s too?

Believe that's correct, yes...
