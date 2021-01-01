everybody else is a donkey atm and the lad has basically been out for two years taking abuse from the biggest idiots going on twitter. He did brilliantly in the circumstances
Caption competition here..
This gave me a laugh.Manchester United are the most consistent team in the Premier League:One win in August, one win in September, one win in October, one win in November and one win in December. It's like a menstrual cycle, if they don't win in January they're pregnant
He will be looking to leave asap and the club will be in agreement. Problem is who will want him now? And who will be willing to pay enough to do it? Maybe a Middle Eastern club? He cant go to the MLS..Either way it will be fun to see how it plays out. This was all so predictable ffs. Juve were delighted to get rid so what did anyone expect in a stronger league?
Can they afford to have that much walking and pointing off the ball?
In Ligue1? Easily.
Didn't Dalglish fancy signing him too?
Did Jones actually play well then ? Didnt see the game.
He wouldn't get a kick there. It's also very physical and that's why in recent years, many imports have done well.
Just to confirm youre talking about Ligue 1 yes?
We nosed around, which resulted in Blackburn bumping the price up a bit. Jones always wanted to join United though, so we basically forced them to pay extra for him. Just think, Jones has had 6 managers at United. Even Lucas Leiva only had 5!
the first last and only time any liverpool fan has ever had a positive thought about the summer window of 2011
In fairness, it's nice in a way to see him fit. No one likes to see a player injured for years on end and people like Rio Ferdinand having a go at him.
Agree. I have some sympathy with the lad. Didn't know Rio has had a pop at him.Sounds like he's had a torrid time with injuries but not given up. Not aware he's said anything bad about us or done interviews with the scum.(--edit-- in which case my sympathy goes out the window)He plays for 'them' so he's fair game, but he doesn't see like one of their many overpaid prima donnas. (Well relatively speaking...)
He's one of their least paid actually.https://www.spotrac.com/epl/manchester-united-fc/payroll/
McTominay needs a new agent! He has played over 150 games for them and is the worst paid player in the squad barring that young lad. Imagine knowing that slabhead gets paid almost 10 times what you do!
Maybe he's a normal and reasonable person, who knows that people earning from football shouldn't be on huge salaries.
Maybe he's a normal and reasonable person, who knows that people earning from football shouldn't be on huge salaries. Unlikely I guess.
