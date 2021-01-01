« previous next »
everybody else is a donkey atm and the lad has basically been out for two years taking abuse from the biggest idiots going on twitter. He did brilliantly in the circumstances

He played well, that non down for the winner was class.

;D
Caption competition here..




I wish I was good at Photoshop and that shit, because I'd superimpose the Banksy little girl with a balloon picture onto that, with Jones replacing the balloon.
This gave me a laugh.
Manchester United are the most consistent team in the Premier League:
One win in August, one win in September, one win in October, one win in November and one win in December. It's like a menstrual cycle, if they don't win in January they're pregnant
Christ that made me laugh.  ;D
He will be looking to leave asap and the club will be in agreement. Problem is who will want him now? And who will be willing to pay enough to do it?

Maybe a Middle Eastern club? He cant go to the MLS..

Either way it will be fun to see how it plays out. This was all so predictable ffs. Juve were delighted to get rid so what did anyone expect in a stronger league?

If he wants to chew his arm out of the bear trap thatll mean hes actually transferred. Im not sure what hed go for and as you say who should go for it

Pretty sure PSG would pay anything but him and Messi together now?

Can they afford to have that much walking and pointing off the ball?
everybody else is a donkey atm and the lad has basically been out for two years taking abuse from the biggest idiots going on twitter. He did brilliantly in the circumstances

In fairness, it's nice in a way to see him fit. No one likes to see a player injured for years on end and people like Rio Ferdinand having a go at him.
I'm sure someone will have made this comparison before, but through sheer laziness last night (the remote was on the other chair), I ended up watching the last hour or so of Raiders of the Lost Ark.

Never noticed it before, but Phil Jones makes an appearance in the scene when they open the Ark and it all goes a bit wrong:




Can they afford to have that much walking and pointing off the ball?


In Ligue1? Easily.
Baby pigeons.. ;D

Maybe a Richarlison family photo?  :-X
In Ligue1? Easily.
He wouldn't get a kick there. It's also very physical and that's why in recent years, many imports have done well.
Didn't Dalglish fancy signing him too?

We nosed around, which resulted in Blackburn bumping the price up a bit. Jones always wanted to join United though, so we basically forced them to pay extra for him. :D

Just think, Jones has had 6 managers at United. Even Lucas Leiva only had 5!
Did Jones actually play well then  ?  Didnt see the game.

Better than slabhead, worse than Nat ;)
He wouldn't get a kick there. It's also very physical and that's why in recent years, many imports have done well.

Just to confirm youre talking about Ligue 1 yes?
In Ligue1? Easily.

Maybe but theyd swap 10 Ligue1 titles for ol Big Ears
Just to confirm youre talking about Ligue 1 yes?
Yes. I watch it every week.
A team can only carry a passenger nowadays. These are carrying 5/6- Ronaldo, Bruno, AWB, Maguire, Fred, Mctominay. Having 1 or even 2 of the aforementioned may fly in a good team but they have too many.
We nosed around, which resulted in Blackburn bumping the price up a bit. Jones always wanted to join United though, so we basically forced them to pay extra for him. :D

Just think, Jones has had 6 managers at United. Even Lucas Leiva only had 5!
the first last and only time any liverpool fan has ever had a positive thought about the summer window of 2011
the first last and only time any liverpool fan has ever had a positive thought about the summer window of 2011

We signed Jordan Henderson that summer.  ;)
I knew there was one who turned out good that I was forgetting. Could only think of Enrique being pretty ok for a while
In fairness, it's nice in a way to see him fit. No one likes to see a player injured for years on end and people like Rio Ferdinand having a go at him.
Agree.  I have some sympathy with the lad.  Didn't know Rio has had a pop at him.
Sounds like he's had a torrid time with injuries but not given up.  Not aware he's said anything bad about us or done interviews with the scum.(--edit-- in which case my sympathy goes out the window)
He plays for 'them' so he's fair game, but he doesn't see like one of their many overpaid prima donnas.  (Well relatively speaking...)
Agree.  I have some sympathy with the lad.  Didn't know Rio has had a pop at him.
Sounds like he's had a torrid time with injuries but not given up.  Not aware he's said anything bad about us or done interviews with the scum.(--edit-- in which case my sympathy goes out the window)
He plays for 'them' so he's fair game, but he doesn't see like one of their many overpaid prima donnas.  (Well relatively speaking...)
He's one of their least paid actually.

https://www.spotrac.com/epl/manchester-united-fc/payroll/
He's one of their least paid actually.

https://www.spotrac.com/epl/manchester-united-fc/payroll/

Never heard of him, but feel sorry a bit for Teden Mengi.....

and hard to believe he's worth 850 times less than Ronaldo!
He's one of their least paid actually.

https://www.spotrac.com/epl/manchester-united-fc/payroll/
McTominay needs a new agent! He has played over 150 games for them and is the worst paid player in the squad barring that young lad. Imagine knowing that slabhead gets paid almost 10 times what you do!
McTominay needs a new agent! He has played over 150 games for them and is the worst paid player in the squad barring that young lad. Imagine knowing that slabhead gets paid almost 10 times what you do!

Maybe he's a normal and reasonable person, who knows that people earning from football shouldn't be on huge salaries.

Unlikely I guess.
Maybe he's a normal and reasonable person, who knows that people earning from football shouldn't be on huge salaries.

you mean like other entertainers/singers/actors who don't work 1/10 as hard, and in some cases do one thing well, but continue getting paid for it 20 years later?
Maybe he's a normal and reasonable person, who knows that people earning from football shouldn't be on huge salaries.

Unlikely I guess.

What?
