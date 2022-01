Genuinely incredible how shit Sancho looks there.



There was a point where he got the ball on the left edge of the box, controlled it, ran his studs over the top of the ball and dropped a shoulder. The nearest defender was about 6 yards away so it was completely unnecessary and the defender wasn't even remotely fooled anyway. Sancho then just whacked the ball straight at him and it went out for a throw.It was like a shit Ashely Young tribute act.