What is next for Ronaldo?



He will be looking to leave asap and the club will be in agreement. Problem is who will want him now? And who will be willing to pay enough to do it?Maybe a Middle Eastern club? He cant go to the MLS..Either way it will be fun to see how it plays out. This was all so predictable ffs. Juve were delighted to get rid so what did anyone expect in a stronger league?