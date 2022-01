The Godfather might find himself with the manc canal fishes soon enough.



Solskjaer was useless but the players liked him. This fella has come in and tried to get them playing like a Klopp side but without players who can, or are used to, working hard and pressing and without the personality to get them onside.He's had a go at them a few times as well after games, so it's not a happy camp at all. The players know he's gone in the summer as well so they aren't playing for their futures.The job is also too big for him. The biggest club he's been at is Schalke and he's in his 60s.