Defo feels like a corner turned, tonight.
Its so hard taking the next steps while turning the corner. Requires a lot of physicality.
When do they actually play a half decent team Still feel like they'll get demolished as soon as they do
Snippet from Goal article against the mighty BurnleyManchester United have taken 14 points from their last six games - 10 more than they managed in their final six under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Pretty happy they persist on playing the 36 and 35 year old strike force.
That's it!!!, corner turned - the swagger is back.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Couple of shite performances written off because superstar Cristiano Ronaldo did a soccer goal, greeted by the MLS style siuu from the fans. Theyre totally dead as a club arent they
Soon to be 37 and 35 . . . . . They were utter shite.Wolves, homeVilla, awayWest Ham, homeBurnley awayNot the hardest run on paper, but on tonight's showing, who knows?
