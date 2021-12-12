« previous next »
United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)

debs the hall with boughs of holly
thejbs:
Defo feels like a corner turned, tonight.

Definitely!

They'll all be strutting round with their puffed out chests and back to their cocky, gobshite ways tomorrow.

Ralfy baby will be back to being the godliest of godfathers with a title challenge and winning the Champions League a possibility again.

a little break
thejbs:
Defo feels like a corner turned, tonight.

Yes but, is the swagger back?!
newterp
Pretty happy they persist on playing the 36 and 35 year old strike force.
Hymer Red
Ralfy bringing back recent highs in the league, up to 6th now they are back!
Bobinhood
Its so hard taking the next steps while turning the corner. Requires a lot of physicality.

BarryCrocker
Bobinhood:
Its so hard taking the next steps while turning the corner. Requires a lot of physicality.

RyanBabel19
When do they actually play a half decent team :lmao

Still feel like they'll get demolished as soon as they do
elbow
RyanBabel19:
When do they actually play a half decent team :lmao

Still feel like they'll get demolished as soon as they do

Yeah, Burnley were proper shite in the brief bit I watched.

There was a moment where Wan-Bissaka couldnt have been any more Wan-Bissaka if he tried. It was beautiful to watch.
dimitri
Quote
Snippet from Goal article against the mighty Burnley

Manchester United have taken 14 points from their last six games - 10 more than they managed in their final six under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

That's it!!!, corner turned - the swagger is back.
MonsLibpool
They barely pressed ("Godfather of gegenpressing") and on another day, Burnley could have gotten something because IMO they showed more ambition. Scoring first really helped them.

HomesickRed
newterp:
Pretty happy they persist on playing the 36 and 35 year old strike force.

Soon to be 37 and 35 . . . . .

They were utter shite.

Wolves, home
Villa, away
West Ham, home
Burnley away

Not the hardest run on paper, but on tonight's showing, who knows?
Barneylfc∗
dimitri:
That's it!!!, corner turned - the swagger is back.

How is he doing compared to Klopp's first few games, as thats the real measure of success?
Jwils21
Couple of shite performances written off because superstar Cristiano Ronaldo did a soccer goal, greeted by the MLS style siuu from the fans. Theyre totally dead as a club arent they
MonsLibpool
Jwils21:
Couple of shite performances written off because superstar Cristiano Ronaldo did a soccer goal, greeted by the MLS style siuu from the fans. Theyre totally dead as a club arent they
Soccer goal lol.
Bobinhood
BarryCrocker:


Haha


The widely acclaimed "Rangnick's Dilemma".

Very nice
Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!
newterp
The praise they are getting in the media for beating Burnley is not short of hilarious.
stevieG786
HomesickRed:
Soon to be 37 and 35 . . . . .

They were utter shite.

Wolves, home
Villa, away
West Ham, home
Burnley away

Not the hardest run on paper, but on tonight's showing, who knows?

Gerrard will smash them
