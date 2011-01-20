Neville busy focussing on the whingers and Ronaldo walking off, but the simple reality is they are all shit. Fernandes was by far their best player and he's fallen off a cliff since the ego arrived, and it's only De Gea's revival this season that has kept them in the top half.
Maguire once again at fault for a goal - Saint-Maxima just about the pull the trigger after cutting inside onto his right foot, and instead of being brave and getting a block in, Maguire tries to push him back like a schoolboy in the playground.
He defends like that week in, week out. The Man Utd captain who cost £80 million and is on £250,000 a week.