One of the most overrated players in recent memory. Said it before he signed. Wouldn't have him here either.



Not the current Varane. He was pretty good at 21/22 when he had pace and energy. This one looked shot from every angle.I said it after their Crystal Palace game that they wouldnt be able to keep up with the pressing. It was just a false dawn. Their players are not used to doing the hard yards and there can only be 2 outcomes. They would have lots of injuries if they keep doing that or they would revert to their normal game and I guess the players decided to take the easy way out.So good to see Ronaldo giving everyone bollocks except for himself. One sprint and spend the next 3mins recovering. Too level football has passed him by.