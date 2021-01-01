« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 708 709 710 711 712 [713]   Go Down

Author Topic: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)  (Read 1653418 times)

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,303
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28480 on: Today at 01:12:49 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:52:24 pm
They were atrocious again..
remember when Varane was the best centre back in the league before hed kicked a ball.

Not looking quite so smart now is he?

One of the most overrated players in recent memory. Said it before he signed. Wouldn't have him here either.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,532
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28481 on: Today at 01:15:45 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 12:55:10 am
Rangnicks comments are hilarious  "we needed to be more physical, our physicality let us down. its a fight at this level. I didn't like it" 

the players have f'd him off already. Not gonna run the hell with that.


Sad to see the buddy system is breaking down already  ;D  Works so well at Tadpole swim class.
The magic trick of turning selfish players into selfless players.  Rangnick may have the persona do that (probably not!) but he's the caretaker for six months while they hilariously wait for Pochettino.
Logged

Offline Son of Ebenezer

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,942
  • 27 years...
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28482 on: Today at 01:16:40 am »
That's a good result for me. Rongnick, the inventor of modern football, draws a game against a terrible side, and Saudicastle draw a home game against another terrible side. The draw helps neither of them.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,046
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28483 on: Today at 01:20:11 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:42:44 am
Wait till they sign Luca Brasi , no one can stop Luca Brasi.

4 man midfield.

Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Magz50

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,642
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28484 on: Today at 02:16:54 am »
Corner turned?
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,740
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28485 on: Today at 02:22:40 am »
Quote from: Magz50 on Today at 02:16:54 am
Corner turned?

As was pointed out on the commentary here...Man utd have yet to score from a corner this season. I think they've had 90 so far. So 0 for 90.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,921
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28486 on: Today at 02:35:52 am »
they going to see lots of physical action vs burnley. just not from their side. amazing that despite all the shithousing burnley have 0 reds.

having dyche the brave and honest surely big part in that. FA favourite underdog against the foreign cheats.

Logged

Offline afc turkish Reindeer Botherer @ xmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,668
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28487 on: Today at 02:57:09 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:04:11 am
I'd expect this crap from an NFL coach. Not the "Professor" or the "Godfather of German Football."

He may as well have said: "You see, we needed more physicality to counter their physicality, because being physical that's how you out-physical an opponent when they try to bring the physicality. And given the physical nature of the sport, if you can't get your physicality to match their physicality, or worse play a low physical game, well then you will definitely get shocked by just how physical the other team will be. It's simple physics."

Sounds like any of the old-guard USWNT players...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,169
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28488 on: Today at 03:06:56 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:12:49 am
One of the most overrated players in recent memory. Said it before he signed. Wouldn't have him here either.
I am taking a course about Football Tactical & Data Analysis that Barca provides. It is very insightful stuff really.

One of the assignments was to provide a scouting report from few video clips on Real Madrid from last season during the build up phase whether they're attacking or defending. It opened my eyes to how Ramos carried that defensive line and why they were happy to let Varane go really. Without Ramos, he was very exposed defensively, to make it worse, he is really poor at building from the back, once he's pressured he hoofs it forward or just play a dumb pass that results in putting his team under pressure.
Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Offline a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,764
  • YNWA
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28489 on: Today at 03:38:54 am »
Quote from: vblfc on Yesterday at 10:37:29 pm
Gary Neville just revealed something isnt right in that changing room.

Insightful stuff.

Is this the same way there was something "not quite right at Liverpool this season"? What a spoofer he is.

Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:52:24 pm
They were atrocious again..
remember when Varane was the best centre back in the league before hed kicked a ball.

Not looking quite so smart now is he?

Remember the absolute giddiness when they paraded him around on the pitch at the start of the season? They are absolute comedy gold.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,041
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28490 on: Today at 04:20:56 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:12:49 am
One of the most overrated players in recent memory. Said it before he signed. Wouldn't have him here either.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 11, 2015, 08:01:01 pm
Completely agree, I've been saying the same. I think he needs a new challenge. He'd look fantastic in red. 10 ft tall

There's a reason I work for the civil service and not a talent scout
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,962
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28491 on: Today at 04:41:39 am »


Ralfie's at the wheel
Logged

Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,247
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28492 on: Today at 05:57:05 am »
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 10:19:09 pm
;D that is a pretty funny read, the comment i liked of those i read was "Looks like RR is yet another dud, I thought his CV looked wank."

and already im hearing two main opinions starting up - 1. we're gonna look shit for a fair while until RR can get his system working, we need patience - which has obviously turned into patience lost after a couple of games and the fanbase saying there's no difference he's shite 2. defenders of RR who are now saying, it's the players, nothing else, the players

all good fun

i haven't heard any of that from my utd mates, they just keep making excuses for him, with the very obvious 'he's a winner, he doesn't do losing' bullshit, seems to me he could shit in their mouth and they'd do an oliver twist on him rather than call him out

One Ronaldo, two cups?
Logged
I like cats

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,103
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28493 on: Today at 06:22:23 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:12:49 am
One of the most overrated players in recent memory. Said it before he signed. Wouldn't have him here either.

Varane peaked a few years ago and he was beside one of the great centre backs/winners/cheats of all time in Sergio Ramos, where his recovery pace (and the leeway Real seemed to receive everywhere) made them an excellent centre back partnership. He's literally been falling apart for a few years, so of course Madrid were happy to sell him to United, he just read headlines.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:24:09 am by lamonti »
Logged

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,669
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28494 on: Today at 06:25:59 am »
Quote from: rushyman its only a few sleeps to Xmas on Yesterday at 10:43:11 pm
You say that but youve got Rio Ferdinand insisting the arrival of Ronaldo has been the second coming

The man is clearly poison

Not only Rio Ferdinand, Ferguson was very vocal also.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,599
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28495 on: Today at 06:49:28 am »
not to worry, pogba's on his way back, apparently he's the answer....... again  :lmao

i dont know at what point the fact they dont have a good team is going to hit home with that lot but when it does i half expect them to say 'so it wasn't ole'

no, it was ole, just your team is poor as well

Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,028
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28496 on: Today at 07:04:50 am »
Old Ronnie got away with a red card challenege again I see
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,962
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28497 on: Today at 07:21:20 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 07:04:50 am
Old Ronnie got away with a red card challenege again I see

Well then that's another 3 games where they won't stumble upon a functioning team.
Logged

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,851
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28498 on: Today at 07:22:45 am »
Pretty good result last night watching these. We don't want the Murderous Magpies winning and a draw away keeps United where they belong. It's just a relfeftion of where they are at. Too many ego's at that club, like Neville said they just whinge and moan constantly. So many players don't have the humbleness needed but then again when you pay 80m for a defender your gonna get people like Maguire actually think they're that good.

Ronaldo is finished and it's great to see.
Logged

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,073
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28499 on: Today at 07:37:47 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:12:49 am
One of the most overrated players in recent memory. Said it before he signed. Wouldn't have him here either.

Not the current Varane. He was pretty good at 21/22 when he had pace and energy. This one looked shot from every angle.

I said it after their Crystal Palace game that they wouldnt be able to keep up with the pressing. It was just a false dawn. Their players are not used to doing the hard yards and there can only be 2 outcomes. They would have lots of injuries if they keep doing that or they would revert to their normal game and I guess the players decided to take the easy way out.

So good to see Ronaldo giving everyone bollocks except for himself. One sprint and spend the next 3mins recovering. Too level football has passed him by.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,147
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28500 on: Today at 08:26:16 am »
Quote from: rushyman its only a few sleeps to Xmas on Yesterday at 10:43:11 pm
You say that but youve got Rio Ferdinand insisting the arrival of Ronaldo has been the second coming

The man is clearly poison

He ruined the dressing room, team spirit and cohesion at Juve, as recently alluded to by Buffon. They were a winning machine until it all became about setting him up for tap ins.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,147
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28501 on: Today at 08:30:29 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 11:15:08 pm
Is that in the same way something wasn't quite right at Liverpool at the start of the season? Is he hoping for a reverse jinx?

He likes to suit his agendas.

He makes things up with us to stir the shit. With United he's pissed off his mate got sacked and thinks his class of 92 bell ends should have the run of the place.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,158
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28502 on: Today at 08:31:35 am »
We're away for a few days so didn't watch the game but she listened to it on 5 Live and it sounded like they were utter shite again, no surprise there then.

Took our players about 18 months to get the fitness needed to play Klopps way I think it was but that was with players who bought into the vision, not a bunch of prima donnas who are not up for it. They should have kept Ole 😂
Logged

Offline Raaphael

  • Teenaage Mutaant Ninjaa Tuurtle..
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,924
  • Poetry in Motion
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28503 on: Today at 08:33:07 am »
Rio Ferdinand is the master of some brilliant GIFs
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,147
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28504 on: Today at 08:39:44 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:00:25 am
It's actually pretty impressive and seems to be Neville's go to line - "there's something not quite right [RANDOM TEAM]?

He doesn't actually provide any useful analysis ever - but gets away with this trite shite because he's got BANTZ!! (and is protected by Sky at all times).

Absolute joke of a "pundit".

He couldn't coach to save his life at England or Valencia. A total fraud with a massive ego.

Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Pages: 1 ... 708 709 710 711 712 [713]   Go Up
« previous next »
 