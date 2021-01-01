They were atrocious again
.. remember when Varane was the best centre back in the league
before hed kicked a ball.Not looking quite so smart now is he?
Rangnicks comments are hilarious "we needed to be more physical, our physicality let us down. its a fight at this level. I didn't like it" the players have f'd him off already. Not gonna run the hell with that.Sad to see the buddy system is breaking down already Works so well at Tadpole swim class.
Wait till they sign Luca Brasi , no one can stop Luca Brasi.
Corner turned?
I'd expect this crap from an NFL coach. Not the "Professor" or the "Godfather of German Football."He may as well have said: "You see, we needed more physicality to counter their physicality, because being physical that's how you out-physical an opponent when they try to bring the physicality. And given the physical nature of the sport, if you can't get your physicality to match their physicality, or worse play a low physical game, well then you will definitely get shocked by just how physical the other team will be. It's simple physics."
One of the most overrated players in recent memory. Said it before he signed. Wouldn't have him here either.
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.
Gary Neville just revealed something isnt right in that changing room. Insightful stuff.
Completely agree, I've been saying the same. I think he needs a new challenge. He'd look fantastic in red. 10 ft tall
that is a pretty funny read, the comment i liked of those i read was "Looks like RR is yet another dud, I thought his CV looked wank."and already im hearing two main opinions starting up - 1. we're gonna look shit for a fair while until RR can get his system working, we need patience - which has obviously turned into patience lost after a couple of games and the fanbase saying there's no difference he's shite 2. defenders of RR who are now saying, it's the players, nothing else, the playersall good funi haven't heard any of that from my utd mates, they just keep making excuses for him, with the very obvious 'he's a winner, he doesn't do losing' bullshit, seems to me he could shit in their mouth and they'd do an oliver twist on him rather than call him out
You say that but youve got Rio Ferdinand insisting the arrival of Ronaldo has been the second coming The man is clearly poison
Old Ronnie got away with a red card challenege again I see
Is that in the same way something wasn't quite right at Liverpool at the start of the season? Is he hoping for a reverse jinx?
It's actually pretty impressive and seems to be Neville's go to line - "there's something not quite right [RANDOM TEAM]?He doesn't actually provide any useful analysis ever - but gets away with this trite shite because he's got BANTZ!! (and is protected by Sky at all times).Absolute joke of a "pundit".
