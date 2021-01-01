One of the most overrated players in recent memory. Said it before he signed. Wouldn't have him here either.



I am taking a course about Football Tactical & Data Analysis that Barca provides. It is very insightful stuff really.One of the assignments was to provide a scouting report from few video clips on Real Madrid from last season during the build up phase whether they're attacking or defending. It opened my eyes to how Ramos carried that defensive line and why they were happy to let Varane go really. Without Ramos, he was very exposed defensively, to make it worse, he is really poor at building from the back, once he's pressured he hoofs it forward or just play a dumb pass that results in putting his team under pressure.