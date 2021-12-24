So they return to the playing field today, for the first time since December 11th.

A December/Christmas fixture list of playing every 3/4 days will turn into a January fixture list of playing once a week. Recovered, well rested, and possibly now well versed in the new coaches ideas.

I find it highly suspicious that Gary Neville, who seems to have an opinion on everything (including what should happen to football during the pandemic, particularly when we were about to win the league) has voiced nothing about the current state of play (or lack of it). Not a thing about the 'integrity' of the league (when it is obvious that the past few weeks and counting have been nothing more than a lottery)

The paranoia in me thinks that he has been behind this move from Utd, and has been influencing. Nothing at all has been transparent from Utd, but 'the training ground has been closed down'.

I just find it astonishing that he hasn't mentioned anything about it? (If he has, I didn't hear, and I apologize for the nonsense I have just posted 🤣)

