« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 705 706 707 708 709 [710]   Go Down

Author Topic: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)  (Read 1648331 times)

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,799
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28360 on: December 24, 2021, 09:44:09 am »
Just saw the Guardian top 100 players. Luke Shaw and Paul Pogba are placed above Fabinho.
Logged

Online Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,873
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28361 on: December 24, 2021, 10:44:38 am »
Quote from: thejbs on December 24, 2021, 09:44:09 am
Just saw the Guardian top 100 players. Luke Shaw and Paul Pogba are placed above Fabinho.

Thats actually funny, what a bunch of melts
Logged
Believer

Offline lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,101
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28362 on: December 24, 2021, 10:52:20 am »
Funny how this club has literally dropped out of existence in the last month with games cancelled and a few shite boring games against small clubs... everyone's forgotten how unbelievably shit they still are.
Logged

Offline Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,156
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28363 on: December 24, 2021, 11:29:28 am »
Quote from: thejbs on December 24, 2021, 09:44:09 am
Just saw the Guardian top 100 players. Luke Shaw and Paul Pogba are placed above Fabinho.

The only time Luke Shaw gets his name above Fab is in the list to queue for the buffet.

There is no list where Pogba gets above Fab.

Quote from: lamonti on December 24, 2021, 10:52:20 am
Funny how this club has literally dropped out of existence in the last month with games cancelled and a few shite boring games against small clubs... everyone's forgotten how unbelievably shit they still are.

I can't wait to see their injury last after a few weeks of being run stupid around Carrington.  ;D
Logged

Online Hazellnuts roasting on an open fire

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,042
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28364 on: December 24, 2021, 12:01:55 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on December 24, 2021, 09:44:09 am
Just saw the Guardian top 100 players. Luke Shaw and Paul Pogba are placed above Fabinho.

I saw that, comical stuff.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,873
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28365 on: December 24, 2021, 12:07:51 pm »


Logged
Believer

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,194
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28366 on: December 24, 2021, 02:22:28 pm »
The earliest time they can win the league is in 2023. 10 years without a title.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,799
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28367 on: December 24, 2021, 07:25:03 pm »
Quote from: Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder on December 24, 2021, 11:29:28 am
The only time Luke Shaw gets his name above Fab is in the list to queue for the buffet.

There is no list where Pogba gets above Fab.

I can't wait to see their injury last after a few weeks of being run stupid around Carrington.  ;D

If it was top 100 Luke Shaws Id still have him behind Fabinho.
Logged

Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,203
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28368 on: December 24, 2021, 07:45:50 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on December 24, 2021, 09:44:09 am
Just saw the Guardian top 100 players. Luke Shaw and Paul Pogba are placed above Fabinho.

The Guardian is a parody of itself these days.

It's very rare they write anything about football that's worth reading. They used to at least have a stab at being impartial and objective.

Those days are long gone.
Logged
I like cats

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,382
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28369 on: December 24, 2021, 07:48:38 pm »
Quote from: Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you! on December 24, 2021, 07:45:50 pm
The Guardian is a parody of itself these days.

It's very rare they write anything about football that's worth reading. They used to at least have a stab at being impartial and objective.

Those days are long gone.

About the only decent thing on the guardian these days is the Squires cartoon.
Logged

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,041
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28370 on: December 24, 2021, 09:41:49 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on December 24, 2021, 09:44:09 am
Just saw the Guardian top 100 players. Luke Shaw and Paul Pogba are placed above Fabinho.

Shaw also ahead of Robertson, who didnt make the top 100.

Even Jamie Jackson was struggling to justify the places of United players.
Fernandes has somehow gone up 5 places - not sure how anyone can argue he's been better in 2021 than 2020, and Jackson didnt really try - admitted he's been poor this season and at the Euros, but justified his place with the 18 goals and 12 assist he got last season - but not mentioning 10 goals & 7 assists were in 2020
Logged

Offline Mister men

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,488
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28371 on: December 24, 2021, 09:49:59 pm »
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,077
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28372 on: Today at 09:34:09 am »
So Martial officially told them he wants to leave.
Didn't realize it was 7 years with them, damn.

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/59796266
Logged

Online Hazellnuts roasting on an open fire

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,042
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28373 on: Today at 10:36:29 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 09:34:09 am
So Martial officially told them he wants to leave.
Didn't realize it was 7 years with them, damn.

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/59796266

I like how they say he cost them £36m without mentioning they've now paid over £50m for him.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online King Kenny 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,533
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28374 on: Today at 11:15:55 am »
He's Brest to get outta there, he was a promising youngster and they have totally failed to develope him and that's under a few coach's.

Let that stand as a warning to others.
Logged

Offline MH41

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 461
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28375 on: Today at 11:16:07 am »
So they return to the playing field today, for the first time since December 11th.
A December/Christmas fixture list of playing every 3/4 days will turn into a January fixture list of playing once a week. Recovered, well rested, and possibly now well versed in the new coaches ideas.
I find it highly suspicious that Gary Neville, who seems to have an opinion on everything (including what should happen to football during the pandemic, particularly when we were about to win the league) has voiced nothing about the current state of play (or lack of it). Not a thing about the 'integrity' of the league (when it is obvious that the past few weeks and counting have been nothing more than a lottery)
The paranoia in me thinks that he has been behind this move from Utd, and has been influencing. Nothing at all has been transparent from Utd, but 'the training ground has been closed down'.
I just find it astonishing that he hasn't mentioned anything about it? (If he has, I didn't hear, and I apologize for the nonsense I have just posted 🤣)
Logged

Online Geezer08

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,445
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28376 on: Today at 11:33:47 am »
Quote from: MH41 on Today at 11:16:07 am
So they return to the playing field today, for the first time since December 11th.
A December/Christmas fixture list of playing every 3/4 days will turn into a January fixture list of playing once a week. Recovered, well rested, and possibly now well versed in the new coaches ideas.
I find it highly suspicious that Gary Neville, who seems to have an opinion on everything (including what should happen to football during the pandemic, particularly when we were about to win the league) has voiced nothing about the current state of play (or lack of it). Not a thing about the 'integrity' of the league (when it is obvious that the past few weeks and counting have been nothing more than a lottery)
The paranoia in me thinks that he has been behind this move from Utd, and has been influencing. Nothing at all has been transparent from Utd, but 'the training ground has been closed down'.
I just find it astonishing that he hasn't mentioned anything about it? (If he has, I didn't hear, and I apologize for the nonsense I have just posted 🤣)


I get the same feeling, two weeks off training with the new manager with a very convenient outbreak. Highly fucking suspicious. We are the only honest club in the fucking country
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,503
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28377 on: Today at 11:48:24 am »
Quote from: MH41 on Today at 11:16:07 am
So they return to the playing field today, for the first time since December 11th.
A December/Christmas fixture list of playing every 3/4 days will turn into a January fixture list of playing once a week. Recovered, well rested, and possibly now well versed in the new coaches ideas.
I find it highly suspicious that Gary Neville, who seems to have an opinion on everything (including what should happen to football during the pandemic, particularly when we were about to win the league) has voiced nothing about the current state of play (or lack of it). Not a thing about the 'integrity' of the league (when it is obvious that the past few weeks and counting have been nothing more than a lottery)
The paranoia in me thinks that he has been behind this move from Utd, and has been influencing. Nothing at all has been transparent from Utd, but 'the training ground has been closed down'.
I just find it astonishing that he hasn't mentioned anything about it? (If he has, I didn't hear, and I apologize for the nonsense I have just posted 🤣)


Didn't even realise it had been that long since they played, how the fuck have they pulled that off :lmao they've not been mentioned much at all, so little in fact that I never noticed they weren't playing.
Logged

Online Hazellnuts roasting on an open fire

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,042
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28378 on: Today at 11:59:10 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 11:48:24 am
Didn't even realise it had been that long since they played, how the fuck have they pulled that off :lmao they've not been mentioned much at all, so little in fact that I never noticed they weren't playing.

Unlike other teams, their matches seem to have been called off rather swiftly. Curious to know why that is.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,503
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28379 on: Today at 12:01:52 pm »
Quote from: Hazellnuts roasting on an open fire on Today at 11:59:10 am
Unlike other teams, their matches seem to have been called off rather swiftly. Curious to know why that is.

Frighteningly so with little to no transparency from what i've seen. There's been a shitload of talk about every other side who have had even one game postponed, but it's been silent on them
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,576
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28380 on: Today at 12:05:22 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 11:48:24 am
Didn't even realise it had been that long since they played, how the fuck have they pulled that off :lmao they've not been mentioned much at all, so little in fact that I never noticed they weren't playing.
It will be interesting, Will he have had a really good amounts of time to coach the changes they need?

Or will they be massively undercooked?

(Probably both).
« Last Edit: Today at 12:08:04 pm by TepidT2O »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Happy Craig'mas

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,594
  • YNWA
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28381 on: Today at 12:07:39 pm »
Spent the last few days with my GF's Dad and Bro, big United fans. And typically so they're suddenly very bullish again.

They've apparently got the guy who taught Klopp and Tuchel all they know so they're right back into it. Corner turned.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,460
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28382 on: Today at 12:12:24 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 12:01:52 pm
Frighteningly so with little to no transparency from what i've seen. There's been a shitload of talk about every other side who have had even one game postponed, but it's been silent on them

Surely the numbers with Covid were released?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Good Kekule Wenceslas

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,604
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28383 on: Today at 12:37:36 pm »
Quote from: Happy Craig'mas on Today at 12:07:39 pm
Spent the last few days with my GF's Dad and Bro, big United fans. And typically so they're suddenly very bullish again.

They've apparently got the guy who taught Klopp and Tuchel all they know so they're right back into it. Corner turned.

I saw something the other day about five elite managers in the premier league. The most in any league in the world. They had Guardiola, Klopp, Conte, Tuchel and Rangnick on the list.

A few pointed out that as Rangnick has neither won a league title, nor a European trophy, in over 30 years of management he cant really be called elite.  Again there were loads of but but but, Klopp learned from him.  Because, as we all know, the people who taught Lennon and McCartney the basics of how to play a guitar are considered to be every bit as good at writing songs as those two were.  ::)
Logged

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,850
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28384 on: Today at 12:42:31 pm »
Personally I don't care if Ragnick is an elite manager. with their fanbase and the twonks in the media, as soon as he fails to win a few games they'll be saying 'he's just interim' until they bring in the next 'elite' manager.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.
Pages: 1 ... 705 706 707 708 709 [710]   Go Up
« previous next »
 