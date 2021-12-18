We asked 20 BBC TV and radio pundits to pick their top four, with explanations for their selections.
Predictor 1st 2nd 3rd 4th
Alan Shearer Chelsea Man City Man Utd Liverpool
Fara Williams Chelsea Man City Man Utd Liverpool
Sue Smith Chelsea Man City Man Utd Liverpool
Chris Sutton Chelsea Man City Liverpool Man Utd
Rachel Brown-Finnis Chelsea Man City Liverpool Man Utd
Matthew Upson Chelsea Man City Liverpool Man Utd
Rob Green Chelsea Liverpool Man City Man Utd
Martin Keown Man City Chelsea Liverpool Man Utd
Micah Richards Man City Chelsea Liverpool Man Utd
Stephen Warnock Man City Chelsea Liverpool Man Utd
Danny Murphy Man City Liverpool Chelsea Man Utd
Mark Lawrenson Man City Liverpool Chelsea Man Utd
Ashley Williams Man City Chelsea Man Utd Liverpool
Clinton Morrison Man City Chelsea Man Utd Liverpool
Michael Brown Man City Chelsea Man Utd Liverpool
Pat Nevin Man City Chelsea Man Utd Liverpool
Leon Osman Man City Chelsea Man Utd Liverpool
Nedum Onuoha Man City Man Utd Liverpool Chelsea
Lindsay Johnson Man City Man Utd Chelsea Liverpool
Jermaine Beckford Man City Chelsea Man Utd Leicester
Five teams feature in the forecasted top fours, but only City, United and Chelsea feature in all 20.
In terms of who will win it, City are favourites, with 13 votes. Chelsea get seven, while the highest anyone thinks United or Liverpool will finish is second. The overall predicted ranking gives a similar outcome.https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/58141017