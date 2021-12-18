« previous next »
Author Topic: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
December 18, 2021, 08:01:55 pm
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on December 18, 2021, 12:58:33 pm
It shouldn't be forgotten that most of the pundits had these in the title race during the summer because they finished 2nd last season

Every year there's so much recency bias and overemphasis on the latest big transfers in these predictions (especially in 'mainstream media', RAWK is a bit better but not much, not during the transfer window anyway).
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
December 19, 2021, 12:01:30 am
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on December 18, 2021, 12:58:33 pm
It shouldn't be forgotten that most of the pundits had these in the title race during the summer because they finished 2nd last season (which was an abnormal season to say the least - United receiving tons of penalties, when referees were still figuring out what to do with VAR, Chelsea had Lampard for a while and we had one of the most injury ravaged seasons in the PL, all in closed doors with no fans etc.) and made big money signings, and then Chelsea bought players on top of the CL win, whereas according to them, we finished 3rd and we stood still in the summer (never acknowledged that we had strengthened in defense and had a good number coming back from injuries), and also that our front three had already declined and what not, so by default we were going to finish 4th or even worse, be in a fight for Top 4.

And then at some point of time, they changed the tune - as we started the season well, so they then acknowledged that the Top 3 is miles away from the rest, but then when Chelsea was 1st, they changed the tune to how Chelsea have the best defense in the league and how they are favourites. The squad depth argument came back saying City and Chelsea have the squad depth to cope, while we do not, so we were always considered 3rd favourites and, after Chelsea's wobble, and City smashing Leeds, it is now City who are the best team in Europe.

It shows how much these pundits make up things as they come.

I'm not just talking about the thickest ones, I mean a vast majority of the pundits didn't have us even challenging this season, let alone win it.

But yeah, it's not like they don't have precedent for it, after we finished 2nd with 97 points AND won the Champions League, still most of them tipped City to finish first next season. We proved them wrong by winning the title in the next season.

I was listening to the Guardian Football Weekly podcast this week after Chelsea had slipped up once again, and their pundits still had Chelsea as the only realistic challengers to Man City ("I still expect Liverpool to fall away once the fixture becomes congested, blah blah squad depth blah blah I am very smart"). So the narrative persists in the face of all contrary evidence, even when you've spent the last half hour chuckling at how useless all these depth players (Saul, Werner, Barkley, etc) turned out to be. By the way, I love the GFW blokes, despite my snarky comments.

The preseason predictions are nothing to concern oneself with, they always pick the previous winners to go again, despite the obligatory caveats about how hard it is to go back to back. I think they worry about offending anyone by suggesting they're going backwards, so everything just stays the same.
« Last Edit: December 19, 2021, 12:04:17 am by GreatEx »
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
December 19, 2021, 12:14:56 am
We asked 20 BBC TV and radio pundits to pick their top four, with explanations for their selections.

Predictor   1st   2nd   3rd   4th
Alan Shearer   Chelsea   Man City   Man Utd   Liverpool
Fara Williams   Chelsea   Man City   Man Utd   Liverpool
Sue Smith    Chelsea   Man City   Man Utd   Liverpool
Chris Sutton   Chelsea   Man City   Liverpool   Man Utd
Rachel Brown-Finnis   Chelsea   Man City   Liverpool   Man Utd
Matthew Upson   Chelsea   Man City   Liverpool   Man Utd
Rob Green     Chelsea   Liverpool   Man City   Man Utd
Martin Keown   Man City   Chelsea   Liverpool   Man Utd
Micah Richards   Man City   Chelsea   Liverpool   Man Utd
Stephen Warnock Man City   Chelsea   Liverpool   Man Utd
Danny Murphy   Man City   Liverpool   Chelsea   Man Utd
Mark Lawrenson   Man City   Liverpool   Chelsea   Man Utd
Ashley Williams   Man City   Chelsea   Man Utd   Liverpool
Clinton Morrison   Man City   Chelsea   Man Utd   Liverpool
Michael Brown   Man City   Chelsea   Man Utd   Liverpool
Pat Nevin     Man City   Chelsea   Man Utd   Liverpool
Leon Osman   Man City   Chelsea   Man Utd   Liverpool
Nedum Onuoha   Man City   Man Utd   Liverpool   Chelsea
Lindsay Johnson   Man City   Man Utd   Chelsea   Liverpool
Jermaine Beckford   Man City   Chelsea   Man Utd   Leicester

Five teams feature in the forecasted top fours, but only City, United and Chelsea feature in all 20.

In terms of who will win it, City are favourites, with 13 votes. Chelsea get seven, while the highest anyone thinks United or Liverpool will finish is second. The overall predicted ranking gives a similar outcome.

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/58141017

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
December 19, 2021, 12:25:05 am
Quote from: 4pool on December 19, 2021, 12:14:56 am
When was that poll done?

Edit: sorry I missed the link. From August.  Betcha tons they'll somehow forget they did that in a couple of months.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
December 19, 2021, 02:54:57 am
Quote from: SamLad on December 19, 2021, 12:25:05 am
When was that poll done?

Edit: sorry I missed the link. From August.  Betcha tons they'll somehow forget they did that in a couple of months.
The absolute state of Jermaine Beckford's prediction.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
December 19, 2021, 06:11:36 am
Quote from: 4pool on December 19, 2021, 12:14:56 am
i dont know why city aren't favourties for all of them, they should be, world class manager, deepest pockets of the quality teams and have used it to build a genuine two 11's so over a season have a distinct advantage to cope with set backs - which a season will always throw up

the season we won it, according to city fans was because they lost laport - which is fucking embarrassing to offer up considering all the players they have at their disposal, when you look at what city have bought there and that they have one of the world's top managers to coach it, it's an amazing achievement from our manager and players to have beat them (and ran them so close the season before) and then you throw in old big ears (which still eludes them), special times indeed but really we shouldn't be anywhere near them, im confident if the finances were the other way around they wouldn't be pushing us like we have them

anyway, to utd... the further away from ole they get the more the rose coloured spectacles have cleared for them it seems, apparently the 'new' narrative is that they haven't really been coached for over three years and now they have a real coach working with that squad, everything is possible

while coaching is vital im amazed at how many of their poor (and that's being kind) performing players have gotten a complete pass over this horror show of a season up to ole's departure but all is getting righted now

sure, can't wait to see it unfold, like the norwich game, i was so impressed i nearly stopped laughing... nearly
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
December 19, 2021, 10:23:16 am
Quote from: GreatEx on December 19, 2021, 12:01:30 am
I was listening to the Guardian Football Weekly podcast this week after Chelsea had slipped up once again, and their pundits still had Chelsea as the only realistic challengers to Man City ("I still expect Liverpool to fall away once the fixture becomes congested, blah blah squad depth blah blah I am very smart"). So the narrative persists in the face of all contrary evidence, even when you've spent the last half hour chuckling at how useless all these depth players (Saul, Werner, Barkley, etc) turned out to be. By the way, I love the GFW blokes, despite my snarky comments.

The preseason predictions are nothing to concern oneself with, they always pick the previous winners to go again, despite the obligatory caveats about how hard it is to go back to back. I think they worry about offending anyone by suggesting they're going backwards, so everything just stays the same.

It's not about just who wins the title. Many barely had us at 4th, despite knowing we had signed Konate, we were getting back all of VVD, Matip and Gomez etc. and that we also had plenty of other injuries last season. Still, we finished 3rd. I mean we had one of the most injury ravaged seasons in  PL history, still finished 3rd and then we got our injured players back, but they thought we'd finish 4th or less. I mean, I don't know if it's their nerves, or their brain.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
December 19, 2021, 10:27:42 am
Every season, people should throw this in their faces at the end of the season, probably they'll put more thoughts into this punditry malarkey then.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
December 19, 2021, 10:37:10 am
Watched Harry Potter, Order of the Pheonix

Anyone else reckon Cousin Dudley was played by a young Harry Maguire

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
December 19, 2021, 10:43:37 am
The Rangnik Years sound like a low budget shit sci-fi documentary.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
December 19, 2021, 11:01:00 am
Quote from: Armand9 on December 19, 2021, 06:11:36 am
the season we won it, according to city fans was because they lost laport - which is fucking embarrassing to offer up


The same Laporte who hasn't been first choice since, and who they've actively tried to sell.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
December 19, 2021, 01:07:42 pm
Quote from: 4pool on December 19, 2021, 12:14:56 am
Posting this as it's another popular football site out there and it might interest some. All their "top" football writers and "experts":
https://www.football365.com/news/here-we-go-f365-season-predictions-2021-22

Quote
Sarah Winterburn: I used to always get this right but then began to always get this wrong. No idea where we are now but Chelsea.

Matt Stead: Chelsea. And when it comes to identifying the key individual behind their success, 1% will say Frank Lampard. That 1% is Henry Winter.

Ian Watson: If City get a centre-forward, them. If United get a defensive midfielder, it could be them. City or United, City or United… Chelsea.

Dave Tickner: If Chelsea persist with their “don’t concede any goals” policy under Thomas Tuchel, then signing someone to score several goals in Romelu Lukaku makes them look incredibly dangerous.

Will Ford: Chelsea. They don’t concede goals and now have a proper goalscorer in Lukaku to put away all those chances.

Joe Williams: It’s boring to predict Man City, so I’m going Chelsea to be slightly less dull.

John Nicholson: If Manchester City can’t win the league with their massive resources, when they’ve got at least two teams who are good enough to do so, then Pep Guardiola should be ashamed. He looked bored for the last third of last season, winning it was so easy. This year will be more boring still for him. They don’t even need Harry Kane to win the league by a country mile, with him, expect a 20-point margin of victory at the very least.  Even a tight but winning finish would be a failure, second really would be a disaster, third as bad as relegation and a sign that something is badly wrong with the club and how it is being managed.

Jason Soutar: Manchester City. Their squad is quite unfair. They literally paid £40m for a fourth choice centre-back.


A few weeks ago when it seemed Tuchel wasn't going to be up to the task- one of those tipping Chelsea for the league at the start (Dave Tickner) went:

Quote
"Gets ahead of his equally first-rate contemporaries Guardiola and Klopp on the basis it was slightly less certain that Chelsea would be in the title fight than it was for City and Liverpool to be there."

They were righfully called out and laughed out of town!

This was their calls for the top-4:
Quote
And the rest of the top four, in order. Which nobody ever gets right.
SW: Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United. I have weaned myself off my Arsenal addiction.

MS: Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham. You do wonder why nobody ever gets this right.

IW: United, City, Liverpool

DT: City, United, Liverpool. Bold, but something has gone wildly tits up at one of those clubs and wildly tits… down(?) somewhere else if that isn’t the top four in some order or other.

WF: Manchester City, Manchester United, Leicester.

JW: Man City, Man Utd, Liverpool

JN: Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United

JS: United, Liverpool, Chelsea. If this isn’t the four teams I’ll be shocked. I’d be as well deciding the order by picking names out a hat.
« Last Edit: December 19, 2021, 01:10:35 pm by the_red_pill »
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
December 19, 2021, 01:22:19 pm
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on December 19, 2021, 10:23:16 am
It's not about just who wins the title. Many barely had us at 4th, despite knowing we had signed Konate, we were getting back all of VVD, Matip and Gomez etc. and that we also had plenty of other injuries last season. Still, we finished 3rd. I mean we had one of the most injury ravaged seasons in  PL history, still finished 3rd and then we got our injured players back, but they thought we'd finish 4th or less. I mean, I don't know if it's their nerves, or their brain.
Yep, all over- they mostly had us in 4th. No respect at all. No real common sense or reasons why the likes of Chelsea and United would be challenging for the title, while Liverpool had a title-winning squad and manager, a squad that knows this league in and out, and who had won the league the year before last, would not be able to challenge.
How could we not challenge when it could be argued that even though we supposedly had "little depth", we were more settled and had a squad that was a bit better than when we won the league?

It seemed to me the clearest indication of bias, because they just outright dismissed Liverpool everywhere.
They're all licking their lips in anticipation of the AFCON, but we're prepared for them. It's going to be a rude awakening when they realize we've got enough firepower and the midfield and defensive springboard to cope well enough! ;D
« Last Edit: December 19, 2021, 01:29:47 pm by the_red_pill »
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
December 19, 2021, 01:28:09 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on December 19, 2021, 01:22:19 pm

They're all licking their lips in anticipation of the AFCON, but we're prepared for them. It's going to be a rude awakening when they realize we've got enough firepower and the midfield and defensive springboard to cope well enough! ;D

It'll be a shock to a few of the posters on here as well.  :lmao :lmao
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Yesterday at 12:46:51 pm
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on December 18, 2021, 02:33:44 am
Why would you allow it to 'epitomise(s) what I hate about the game?' It makes me love it all the more, pal.

#The Reds have got no money but we'll still win the league#

really? so when city have continually spunked the cash left right and centre to effectively buy titles it makes you love it all the more?

i guess when newcastle eventually years down the road have done the same do you think you'll feel the same with them as well?
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Yesterday at 12:49:53 pm
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 12:46:51 pm
really? so when city have continually spunked the cash left right and centre to effectively buy titles it makes you love it all the more?

i guess when newcastle eventually years down the road have done the same do you think you'll feel the same with them as well?
I can't speak for VBG but for me winning titles and trophies having NOT spunked vast amounts of money means much more, and sits more comfortably, than if we, too, had joined the spunkathon, which, let's face it, is what many here want us to do, however they wrap it up.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Yesterday at 01:01:46 pm
when was the last time these assholes played a game?

Also - I'm sure they are doing no training in the last 2+ weeks and not getting up to speed on Rangnick's system - much like Spurs weren't using their 2 weeks to work on Conte's system?
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Yesterday at 01:21:03 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 01:01:46 pm
when was the last time these assholes played a game?

Also - I'm sure they are doing no training in the last 2+ weeks and not getting up to speed on Rangnick's system - much like Spurs weren't using their 2 weeks to work on Conte's system?

Contes system must take about a day to learn. Defend with all your lives, and play on the counter. 
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Yesterday at 03:44:02 pm
Quote from: Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem on Yesterday at 12:49:53 pm
I can't speak for VBG but for me winning titles and trophies having NOT spunked vast amounts of money means much more, and sits more comfortably, than if we, too, had joined the spunkathon, which, let's face it, is what many here want us to do, however they wrap it up.

i agree but my point was i hate what the game has become from sports washing, financial doping etc and i was replying to 'why' i feel that way, the poster was saying i should love it even more. As i was clearly talking about the game, not liverpool per se, i dont see the sense of his reply - the bottom line is this fantastic team of ours will not win a shedload of silverware that it deserves and has shown to be capable of because other clubs can literally buy their way to success through obscene amounts of money and basically state funding

so yes, it's great to win major honours from a postion of disadvantage and does make it sweeter but the disadvantage has denied them so much more (and not just our team and not just this league) - top flight football has never been a level playing field for every football club out there but the arrival of insane money has sullied the sport for me and it's only going to get worse sadly
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Yesterday at 08:11:41 pm
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 12:46:51 pm
really? so when city have continually spunked the cash left right and centre to effectively buy titles it makes you love it all the more?

i guess when newcastle eventually years down the road have done the same do you think you'll feel the same with them as well?

In the context of it being a proper victory through adversity hence the quote from the song. Calm down, soft shite
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Yesterday at 10:02:24 pm
Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been banned from driving for six months and fined £31,500.

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-manchester-59727105
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Yesterday at 10:29:56 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 10:02:24 pm
Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been banned from driving for six months and fined £31,500.

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-manchester-59727105
That's his personal life though.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Yesterday at 11:39:57 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 10:02:24 pm
Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been banned from driving for six months and fined £31,500.

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-manchester-59727105

I read this as banned for diving. I was impressed.

not so much on the re-read.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Today at 07:26:08 am
Geninue mistake, or bissakas legal team taking the piss? Either way it shows what a totally different life these guys lead .
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Today at 09:06:12 am
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 01:01:46 pm
when was the last time these assholes played a game?

Also - I'm sure they are doing no training in the last 2+ weeks and not getting up to speed on Rangnick's system - much like Spurs weren't using their 2 weeks to work on Conte's system?
They're also going to have a huge fixture pile up in the second half of the season. I'd rather have the points on the board.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Today at 09:28:11 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:26:08 am
Geninue mistake, or bissakas legal team taking the piss? Either way it shows what a totally different life these guys lead .

The way i look at it, would you or I get away with a genuine mistake?  Ignorance of the law and all that.
