We asked 20 BBC TV and radio pundits to pick their top four, with explanations for their selections.



Predictor 1st 2nd 3rd 4th

Alan Shearer Chelsea Man City Man Utd Liverpool

Fara Williams Chelsea Man City Man Utd Liverpool

Sue Smith Chelsea Man City Man Utd Liverpool

Chris Sutton Chelsea Man City Liverpool Man Utd

Rachel Brown-Finnis Chelsea Man City Liverpool Man Utd

Matthew Upson Chelsea Man City Liverpool Man Utd

Rob Green Chelsea Liverpool Man City Man Utd

Martin Keown Man City Chelsea Liverpool Man Utd

Micah Richards Man City Chelsea Liverpool Man Utd

Stephen Warnock Man City Chelsea Liverpool Man Utd

Danny Murphy Man City Liverpool Chelsea Man Utd

Mark Lawrenson Man City Liverpool Chelsea Man Utd

Ashley Williams Man City Chelsea Man Utd Liverpool

Clinton Morrison Man City Chelsea Man Utd Liverpool

Michael Brown Man City Chelsea Man Utd Liverpool

Pat Nevin Man City Chelsea Man Utd Liverpool

Leon Osman Man City Chelsea Man Utd Liverpool

Nedum Onuoha Man City Man Utd Liverpool Chelsea

Lindsay Johnson Man City Man Utd Chelsea Liverpool

Jermaine Beckford Man City Chelsea Man Utd Leicester



Five teams feature in the forecasted top fours, but only City, United and Chelsea feature in all 20.



In terms of who will win it, City are favourites, with 13 votes. Chelsea get seven, while the highest anyone thinks United or Liverpool will finish is second. The overall predicted ranking gives a similar outcome.



