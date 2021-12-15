« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 703 704 705 706 707 [708]   Go Down

Author Topic: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)  (Read 1637654 times)

Offline fucking baubles

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,816
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28280 on: Yesterday at 11:24:38 am »
Quote from: Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you! on Yesterday at 11:22:59 am
Stop talking shite

I didn't say "a club forfeiting a game if they have a COVID outbreak"

Ahh sorry Andy my bad, I must have missed the subtle sub-text of.....

Quote from: Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you! on December 15, 2021, 02:17:20 pm
If a club has an outbreak and can't fulfil a fixture then the opposition should be awarded a 3-1 win and the game set to complete.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,073
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28281 on: Yesterday at 11:25:27 am »
It would, of course, be helpful if there was transparancy as people have said.

What is the number required for a game to be postponed or not postponed?

Without this data, it appears that some clubs have been treated unfairly.
Logged
I like cats

Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,073
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28282 on: Yesterday at 11:38:34 am »
Quote from: fucking baubles on Yesterday at 11:24:38 am
Ahh sorry Andy my bad, I must have missed the subtle sub-text of.....


You can't keep postponing can you?

I think it should be down to the club and players to arrange that they are covid free. There is billions of quid in the sport and players are paid a fortune.

You'd think that steps could be taken to reduce the risk of them being infected and you'd think that regular tests could be arranged by their healthcare people - if a player and their family are infected then they should be able to find that and keep them isolated from the other playing staff.

They could train in smaller groups. I'm sure there are a thousand things they could do that normal people couldn't manage or afford.
Logged
I like cats

Offline fucking baubles

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,816
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28283 on: Yesterday at 02:49:48 pm »
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,003
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28284 on: Yesterday at 03:05:24 pm »
The phrase 'get a room' has never been so appropriate :)
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports and interrogative fingering, possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,160
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28285 on: Yesterday at 03:08:31 pm »
Quote from: Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem on Yesterday at 03:05:24 pm
The phrase 'get a room' has never been so appropriate :)

Fucking Appalled would need to get a house ;D
Logged

Offline fucking baubles

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,816
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28286 on: Yesterday at 03:09:54 pm »
I was gonna say, might need to rent a stately home for that weekend
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,675
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28287 on: Yesterday at 04:05:23 pm »
The League should name and shame clubs.

Provide vaccination stats per club.

Provide accurate information on those testing positive and their Vacc status.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,087
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28288 on: Yesterday at 04:15:54 pm »
I like the line about closing the training ground again in their statement. :lmao

Meaning the Professor of Geggenpress who taught Klopp everything he knows :-\ has knackered our lazy bastard players, so they are having a rest day today and we'll be back in training friday and we'll be training on that matchday anyway now because we are Man United and we can do what we want and we need to learn how to press anyway like Liverpool do the way they annihilated us at OT 2 seasons in a row!!!!!
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:20:16 pm by RedSince86 »
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,073
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28289 on: Yesterday at 04:31:47 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 04:05:23 pm
The League should name and shame clubs.

Provide vaccination stats per club.

Provide accurate information on those testing positive and their Vacc status.

Yep they should

The whole thing should be transparant, otherwise you're going to get accusations of bias or favouritism.

Logged
I like cats

Offline blert596

  • or is it Simon Peg, Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,671
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28290 on: Yesterday at 05:52:48 pm »
Quote from: Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem on Yesterday at 03:05:24 pm
The phrase 'get a room' has never been so appropriate :)

I think you spelt life wrong
Logged
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Offline Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,003
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28291 on: Yesterday at 06:00:45 pm »
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,643
  • YNWA
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28292 on: Yesterday at 06:07:55 pm »
Leicester vs Tottenham is postponed?

Looks like United vs Brighton as well.
Logged

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,493
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28293 on: Yesterday at 06:09:25 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 06:07:55 pm
Leicester vs Tottenham is postponed?

Yea

I believe Leicester are pretending they don't have enough players
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,566
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28294 on: Yesterday at 10:55:19 pm »
as there's no transparency on club squad players not available due to corona/isolation from the PL hierarchy or even the squad quota required by the PL to play/call off a game, i suspect some clubs may be taking advantage of it (eg those with lots of injuries) not wanting to play their games right now.

whether that includes utd, i've no idea, i do think in some ways not playing right now is an advantage for rangnick, in that he can continue to focus on cleaning house (which we see going on), and at least on the theory of his preferred way of playing, players have plenty of time to mentally get it down.

however, if they're not training (i know they were back in training yesterday) there's only so much he can get over through theory, tho it does buy them some time to get fitness levels up with home training etc, which we saw a lot of last time they locked the league down

so overall, i think this period of not playing (as they were utter shite as they've been all season) probably is a bit of a godsend cos it's not like they could get much worse, but could possibly get a bit better away from games
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:56:56 pm by Armand9 »
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,720
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28295 on: Today at 05:55:40 am »
I'm not sure United can gain as much in postponed games as they lose in a packed fixture list later on. I guess going out of cups helps. And they can focus on fourth.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,147
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28296 on: Today at 12:30:35 pm »
These bought Ronaldo to win the league :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,943
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28297 on: Today at 02:18:34 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:30:35 pm
These bought Ronaldo to win the league :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
according to Roy Keane they didn't - they bought him to win the FA Cup.*



*that was pre-appointment of the creator of modern football. so maybe it's the league again now.
Logged

Offline Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,003
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28298 on: Today at 02:22:54 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:18:34 pm
according to Roy Keane they didn't - they bought him to win the FA Cup.*

And if you disagree with him he'll fight you...
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,147
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28299 on: Today at 02:27:44 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:18:34 pm
according to Roy Keane they didn't - they bought him to win the FA Cup.*



*that was pre-appointment of the creator of modern football. so maybe it's the league again now.
You mean they are paying a 37-year old £500k to win the FA cup???

The total prize money is £3.5m and he receives £2m monthly. So they are paying him £24m this season for the chance of winning a trophy worth £3.5m. Genius that.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:36:08 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,943
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28300 on: Today at 02:52:56 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 02:27:44 pm
You mean they are paying a 37-year old £500k to win the FA cup???

The total prize money is £3.5m and he receives £2m monthly. So they are paying him £24m this season for the chance of winning a trophy worth £3.5m. Genius that.

hey - don't shoot the messenger. It's what Ole's pals in the media said to continue to protect him.
Logged

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,364
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28301 on: Today at 03:00:06 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 04:05:23 pm
The League should name and shame clubs.

Provide vaccination stats per club.

Provide accurate information on those testing positive and their Vacc status.

The latter two are fine and would be a sensible approach, but you'd think the last one would be dodgy on privacy grounds, although the league could get round that point by requiring covid passports for all pl players instead.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,147
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28302 on: Today at 03:01:27 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:52:56 pm
hey - don't shoot the messenger. It's what Ole's pals in the media said to continue to protect him.
I didn't mean to. It was ironic.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,800
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
« Reply #28303 on: Today at 03:21:02 pm »
Quote from: Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem on Today at 02:22:54 pm
And if you disagree with him he'll fight you...


That came out in my head with Bob Mortimer doing his Nigel Pearson impression.

 ::)
Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson
Pages: 1 ... 703 704 705 706 707 [708]   Go Up
« previous next »
 