United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)

red_Mark1980

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
December 14, 2021, 05:31:19 pm
So they had their outbreak on Sunday. So presumably they won't be able to play Brighton at the weekend then? Players will still be isolating. Or are we going to witness a Man City style recovery where they are back training tomorrow.

Ahem Manchester United players set to return to training after Covid-19 outbreak - https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/59664392
rafathegaffa83

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Yesterday at 01:02:34 pm
At least 17 first-team players returned to training according to MEN. More have been spotted since. Judging from the players spotted, I'm sure there will be more than a few teams upset about the PL's lack of transparency re: this
DelTrotter

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Yesterday at 01:07:29 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 01:02:34 pm
At least 17 first-team players returned to training according to MEN. More have been spotted since. Judging from the players spotted, I'm sure there will be more than a few teams upset about the PL's lack of transparency re: this

Yeah it's all been very weird but as soon as I saw an article saying "Man Utd would prefer the game was postponed" it was obvious what was going to happen.

On a non covid note, anything happened regarding their fans getting a game called off yet?
swoopy

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Yesterday at 01:10:00 pm
Bloody hell, that's been a quick 10 days isolation since Tuesday ::)
newterp

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Yesterday at 01:16:20 pm
It was a good way for ManU to avoid a mid-week game and give their new manager more time to prepare with his unfit players.
thaddeus

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Yesterday at 01:24:40 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 01:02:34 pm
At least 17 first-team players returned to training according to MEN. More have been spotted since. Judging from the players spotted, I'm sure there will be more than a few teams upset about the PL's lack of transparency re: this
I think they learnt from Spurs (whose outbreak seems more 'genuine') that closing your training ground is the trigger to get a game postponed.  I said in an earlier post that closing the training ground for 24 hours whilst test results come back is a sensible thing to do but it can't be used as an excuse to not play the next game.

The team will miss a day of preparation and that's unfortunate but you'd expect that over the season it will even itself out as every club will be impacted at some point.

I'm not that bothered about what they do over at Man U but I'd be annoyed if any of our opponents pulled out of a game using that precedent.
MonsLibpool

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Yesterday at 01:42:46 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 01:16:20 pm
It was a good way for ManU to avoid a mid-week game and give their new manager more time to prepare with his unfit players.
And yet Neville will still complain about heavy training sessions.
red_Mark1980

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Yesterday at 02:05:30 pm
City literally pulled this shit last year.
Drinks Sangria

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Yesterday at 02:09:14 pm
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 02:05:30 pm
City literally pulled this shit last year.
They did, and they almost certainly engineered the situation. Utd have essentially done so here. There needs to be a hard and fast rule, no pissing around. Spurs are back training with a full squad less than a week after a supposed large outbreak, Utd had over 20 available senior players but couldn't play last night and you just know that there will be teams in the run in that will be looking at their schedules thinking 'where would a tactical covid outbreak help us best?'

I know this sounds snidey but I genuinely believe it. I'd rather they null and voided than went back to empty stadiums.
Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Yesterday at 02:17:20 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 02:09:14 pm
They did, and they almost certainly engineered the situation. Utd have essentially done so here. There needs to be a hard and fast rule, no pissing around. Spurs are back training with a full squad less than a week after a supposed large outbreak, Utd had over 20 available senior players but couldn't play last night and you just know that there will be teams in the run in that will be looking at their schedules thinking 'where would a tactical covid outbreak help us best?'

I know this sounds snidey but I genuinely believe it. I'd rather they null and voided than went back to empty stadiums.

If a club has an outbreak and can't fulfil a fixture then the opposition should be awarded a 3-1 win and the game set to complete.

Adz LFC

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Yesterday at 02:18:11 pm
Cant see too much wrong with it myself. They say to give it 48 hours, which they have, since shitting themselves after drawing European giants PSG.
Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Yesterday at 02:29:41 pm
Just been speaking to someone who knows someone who works at Carrington, 4 players and 8 staff was the numbers he was told.

We normally have more than that injured
fucking baubles

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Yesterday at 02:30:25 pm
Apparently Spurs and Leicester both wanted tomorrows game postponing too but the PL rejected it. Hmmmm.
MonsLibpool

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Yesterday at 02:45:09 pm
They are not likely to win the league nor the cl for a few years yet. Why? Because they are desperate and when you are you push things away ironically.

They are approaching a decade without a title, 15 years without a european cup and 5 years without a trophy. The expectations and pressure are simply overburdening their players and managers.

Some mancs I know go on about how they regret missing out on Klopp or VVD but they forget that they have had very good players and managers who flopped:

Martial was the best young player in the world when they got him. What happened?
Pogba and Di Maria were world class operators when they were signed. What happened??
Mourinho and van Gaal were world class managers that had won it all. What happened???

The common denominator is the club but they can't bring themselves to admit it.

red_Mark1980

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Yesterday at 02:59:20 pm
Quote from: Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder on Yesterday at 02:29:41 pm
Just been speaking to someone who knows someone who works at Carrington, 4 players and 8 staff was the numbers he was told.

We normally have more than that injured

I am Marks total lack of surprise
Bobinhood

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Yesterday at 03:43:52 pm
Yeah, the others get told no and yernited get told yes.

Normal service. Carry on.
Nobby Reserve

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Yesterday at 03:54:10 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 02:09:14 pm
They did, and they almost certainly engineered the situation. Utd have essentially done so here.


If we were twattish, we could use this 'engineered Covid outbreak' thing during AFCON   ;D
fucking baubles

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Yesterday at 04:12:38 pm
Quote from: Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you! on Yesterday at 02:17:20 pm
If a club has an outbreak and can't fulfil a fixture then the opposition should be awarded a 3-1 win and the game set to complete.

You're on quite the gibberish roll at the moment Andy ;D Kudos.
Hazellnuts roasting on an open fire

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Yesterday at 07:03:14 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 01:02:34 pm
At least 17 first-team players returned to training according to MEN. More have been spotted since. Judging from the players spotted, I'm sure there will be more than a few teams upset about the PL's lack of transparency re: this

Quote from: fucking baubles on Yesterday at 02:30:25 pm
Apparently Spurs and Leicester both wanted tomorrows game postponing too but the PL rejected it. Hmmmm.

I'm sure someone will sarcastically complain post about conspiracies etc (there's always a few) but it was odd that the Brentford-Man Utd game was called off, and moreso now that a lot of their players have returned to training.

I'm sure there is a simple explanation, but have no idea what it is.
Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Yesterday at 10:46:35 pm
Quote from: fucking baubles on Yesterday at 04:12:38 pm
You're on quite the gibberish roll at the moment Andy ;D Kudos.

How so?
Kopenhagen

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Today at 01:36:02 am
They'll be in fourth with a win over Brentford.

The league is absolutely shocking outside the top 3. Horror show.
farawayred

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Today at 02:26:38 am
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:36:02 am
They'll be in fourth with a win over Brentford.

The league is absolutely shocking outside the top 3. Horror show.
By the same token, even if United win their game, Spurs can become 4th with one (big) win and two draws from their 3 spare games, two wins and GD doesn't matter.

Yep, there is a chasm developing between the top 3 and the "best of the rest".
The North Bank

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Today at 05:27:24 am
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:36:02 am
They'll be in fourth with a win over Brentford.

The league is absolutely shocking outside the top 3. Horror show.

Thats been postponed so who knows where they ll be when they play it again.

4th place is defo up for grabs. Could be 30 points behind 3rd, still , CL football.
jacobs chains

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Today at 05:38:35 am
You just know that with all the puff pieces and Rogers/Brent like manager interviews filling the press that this is going to blow up in spectacular style. I've got a bit of respect for Rangnick but his mouth is digging his grave.
