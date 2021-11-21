« previous next »
United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Utd closing down the first team training HQ for 24 hours due to covid outbreaks.  Gonna be a long winter.

Theyre due to play Brentford tomorrow. Does that mean itll be off?
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
They're discussing whether their game this week at Brentford should be called off.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/59641491
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Eugh, it's starting again, isn't it.  The slow, painful journey towards empty stadiums.  City will be laughing.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
No summer tournament, i think we should shut down European football in January and extend season to June.

Let the Afcon go ahead during January.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
No summer tournament, i think we should shut down European football in January and extend season to June.

Let the Afcon go ahead during January.

Let the Afcon go ahead during January.

I endorse this excellent idea.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Suarez is going to chew that Manutd's defence quite easily.

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
No summer tournament, i think we should shut down European football in January and extend season to June.

Let the Afcon go ahead during January.

Let the Afcon go ahead during January.

 Think the AFCON has to be in doubt now dont you think?
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Theyre going to get eaten by Atleti. Aabsolutely chewed up, swallowed  and vomited back up again. It will be great tv even if the football is turgid as feck.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Theyre going to get eaten by Atleti. Aabsolutely chewed up, swallowed  and vomited back up again. It will be great tv even if the football is turgid as feck.

Atleti showed against us that when they actually play football, they are a decent side. If they cut out the shithouse stuff, they could kill this tie in the home leg.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Atleti showed against us that when they actually play football, they are a decent side. If they cut out the shithouse stuff, they could kill this tie in the home leg.

I remember Atletico giving United a good beating in the UEFA Cup in the early 90s. Bernd Schuster and/or Paolo Futre did the same I think.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
I remember Atletico giving United a good beating in the UEFA Cup in the early 90s. Bernd Schuster and/or Paolo Futre did the same I think.

Cup winners cup I think? was definitely 91/92 as I can remember listening to the end of the game on the way home from the Auxerre match and they still needed a goal or 2 to get back in the tie then Atletico got the away goal to kill it off
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Hat trick for Suarez please :D
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
:) Will be like watching a Greek play with the all the drama and pained facial expressions on the pitch,propably make a world record on players rolling around.

The pitch will be like a cricket square with all the rolling it gets that night.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
The pitch will be like a cricket square with all the rolling it gets that night.

Luke Shaw on standby in case the captain requests the heavy roller?
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Hat trick for Suarez please :D

And then up pops a smiling Glen Johnson.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Eugh, it's starting again, isn't it.  The slow, painful journey towards empty stadiums.  City will be laughing.

42 positive cases amongst players and staff in the last week, according to the BBC.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Suarez is going to chew that Manutd's defence quite easily.
Dunno, Maguire seems like he'd be fatty.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
And United won't even be able to call on tame refs or var favours.
This one could be a massacre. Especially if they try pressing hard for twenty minutes and are gassed for 70.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
and now they are whining about drawing Atletico. Wtf do they want?
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Theyre going to get eaten by Atleti. Aabsolutely chewed up, swallowed  and vomited back up again. It will be great tv even if the football is turgid as feck.
yeah we all hate Atletico's dirty shithouse theatrics but i really wouldn't mind it against Utd.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
yeah we all hate Atletico's dirty shithouse theatrics but i really wouldn't mind it against Utd.

I'm looking forward to it if anything.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
I'm looking forward to it if anything.
Atletico also quite hate Ronaldo since he was Real player, they had some fights when he was Juve player too.
so yeah, a lot of things to look fwd to in that one.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
yeah we all hate Atletico's dirty shithouse theatrics but i really wouldn't mind it against Utd.

Going to be fun to see the commentators describing Atletico's shithousery too. ;D
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Most of these players will come rolling out of the tunnel at the start of the game clutching their shins screaming  ;D
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Going to be fun to see the commentators describing Atletico's shithousery too. ;D

More or less said the same thing to my mate earlier. Today Simeone finally became the same prick to the British media we have known him to be for ages.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Theyre going to get eaten by Atleti. Aabsolutely chewed up, swallowed  and vomited back up again. It will be great tv even if the football is turgid as feck.

Bit like this?

Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
I guess the League thinks Ralfie needs more time on the training pitch. Brentford match off.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
I guess the League thinks Ralfie needs more time on the training pitch. Brentford match off.

No shock.
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
Hat trick for Suarez please :D

He'll certainly be getting a few Reds back onside if he smashes 9 past them
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
I guess the League thinks Ralfie needs more time on the training pitch. Brentford match off.

Really? Why? I thought it was only 4 or 5 of them?
Re: United - Get Interim - The Rangnik Years... (well, Months maybe)
As Long John used to say . . .


"Let The Heartaches Begin"
